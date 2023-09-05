Today at 07:46 am

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Bioera advances 4.1 percent to EUR0.0895, rearing its head after five sessions among the bearish.

Fidia marks a plus 3.7 percent to EUR1.26 per share. The stock since the beginning of the year marks a minus 16 percent.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Softlab retreats 5.7 percent to EUR1.7750, in its third bullish session.

LVenture gives ground 3.3% to EUR0.3240, after two sessions in the green.

