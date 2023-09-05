(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.
FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS
Bioera advances 4.1 percent to EUR0.0895, rearing its head after five sessions among the bearish.
Fidia marks a plus 3.7 percent to EUR1.26 per share. The stock since the beginning of the year marks a minus 16 percent.
FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS
Softlab retreats 5.7 percent to EUR1.7750, in its third bullish session.
LVenture gives ground 3.3% to EUR0.3240, after two sessions in the green.
