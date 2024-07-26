(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Immsi comes out on top with a 10 percent rise after gaining nearly 11 percent over the past month. On Friday morning, Intermarine, a group company, and Leonardo, signed in RTI with Navarm - Directorate of Naval Armaments of the General Secretariat of Defense and National Armaments Directorate, a contract for the supply of naval units for mine search and clearance and related integrated logistics support.

The contract provides EUR1.6 billion for the construction of five units and about EUR1 billion in options for the completion of the program.

----------

Sogefi rises 5.3 percent after a 13 percent drop in the last month.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Fidia gives up 13% after losing 52% in the last month and 43% in the last six.

----------

Giglio Group gives up 8.0% after picking up 94% in the last month, 53% in the last six and 10% in the last twelve.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

