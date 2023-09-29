(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale does best of all and rises 9.3 percent. On Thursday it announced that it had approved the group's interim report, which closed with net income for the first half of the year of EUR23.6 million, compared with a net loss of EUR19.8 million in the first half of 2022.Revenues were EUR280.3 million, compared with EUR236.1 million in the corresponding period of 202

Olidata follows with a rise of 7.3 percent after posting triple-digit growth over the past year.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Triboo gives up 9.8 percent after announcing that it closed the first half of the year with a loss of EUR468,000 from a profit of EUR930,000 recorded in the same period last year.As of June 30, total revenues stood at EUR42.1 million from EUR48.3 million in the first half of 2022.

Fidia also hurt, in the red by 6.3 percent.

