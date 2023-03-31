FIDSON HEALTHCARE : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE RETURN

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)
FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section A: Introduction
Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.
The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.
This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.
This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.
Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:
i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.
An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section B - General Information
S/No.
Items
Details
i.
Company Name
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC.
ii.
Date of Incorporation
13TH MARCH 1995
iii.
RC Number
267435
iv.
License Number
FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000002161
v.
Company Physical Address
268 IKORODU ROAD, OBANIKORO,
LAGOS
vi.
Company Website Address
www.fidson.com
vii.
Financial Year End
31st DECEMBER 2022
viii.
Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding
NO
Company? Yes/No
If yes, please state the name of the
Group/Holding Company
ix.
Name and Address of Company Secretary
MR. JAMIU ABAYOMI ADEBANJO,
268, IKORODU ROAD, OBANIKORO,
LAGOS.
x.
Name and Address of External Auditor(s)
DELOITTE & TOUCHE, CIVIC TOWERS,
PLOT GA 1 OZUMBA MBADIWE
AVENUE, VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS.
xi.
Name and Address of Registrar(s)
MERISTEM REGISTRARS AND
PROBATE SERVICES LIMITED, 213
HERBERT MACAULAY WAY, EBUTE
METTA, LAGOS
xii.
Investor Relations Contact Person
Mr. J.A. Adebanjo,
(E-mail and Phone No.)
yomiadebanjo@fidson.com
Mr. Imokha Ayebae,
imokhaayebae@fidson.com
xiii.
Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant
To be appointed
xiv.
Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant
To be appointed
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings
1. Board Details:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
Designation
Gender
Date First
Remark
(Chairman, MD, INED, NED, ED)
Appointed/ Elected
1.
Mr. O. S. Adebanji
Chairman
Male
1st
January 2018
N/A
2.
Dr. Fidelis Ayebae
Managing Director/Chief Executive
Male
Pioneer MD/CEO
N/A
Officer
3.
Mr. E. E. Imoagene
Non-Executive Director
Male
23rd February 2011
N/A
4.
Mrs. O. O. Ayebae
Non-Executive Director
Female
2001
N/A
5.
Mrs A. P. Sadauki
Independent Non-Executive Director
Female
23rd February 2011
N/A
6.
Dr. Vincent Ahonkhai
Independent Non-Executive Director
Male
1st
January 2021
N/A
7.
Mr. Ekwunife Okoli
Independent Non-Executive Director
Male
1st
January 2021
N/A
8.
Mr. O. O. Olayeye
Executive Director
Male
1st
July 2004
N/A
9.
Mr. A. A. Adebayo
Executive Director
Male
1st
July 2004
N/A
10.
Mr Ola Ijimakin
Executive Director
Male
1st
January 2021
N/A
11.
Mr. Imokha Ayebae
Executive Director
Male
1st
November 2022
N/A
2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
S/No.
Names of Board Members
No. of board
No. of
Membership
Designation
Number of
Number of
Meetings
Board
of Board
(Member
Committee
Committee
Held in the
Meetings
Committees
or
Meetings
Meetings
Reporting
Attended
Chairman)
Held in the
Attended
Year
in the
Reporting
in the
Reporting
Year
Reporting
Year
Year
1.
Mr. O. S. Adebanji
5
5
Finance and
Chairman/
8
8
General
Member
Purpose, Risk
Management
and Audit
2.
Dr. Fidelis Ayebae
5
5
Finance and
Member
11
11
General
Purpose, Risk
Management
and Audit,
Strategy and
Business
Development
3.
Mr. E. E. Imoagene
5
5
Audit,
Member
18
18
Governance
Nomination
and
Remuneration,
Finance and
General
Purpose, Risk
Management
and Audit,
Strategy and
Business
Development
4.
Mrs. O. O. Ayebae
5
5
Audit,
Member
10
8
Governance
Nomination
and
Remuneration,
Risk
Management
and Audit
5.
Mrs A. P. Sadauki
5
4
Governance
Member
6
5
Nomination
and
Remuneration,
Strategy and
Business
Development
6.
Dr. Vincent Ahonkhai
5
5
Governance
Member
11
11
Nomination
and
Remuneration,
Finance and
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
General
Purpose,
Strategy and
Business
Development
7.
Mr. Ekwunife Okoli
5
5
Governance
Member
14
14
Nomination
and
Remuneration,
Finance and
General
Purpose, Risk
Management
and Audit,
Strategy and
Business
Development
8.
Mr. O. O. Olayeye
5
4
Finance and
Member
11
11
General
Purpose, Risk
Management
and Audit,
Strategy and
Business
Development
9.
Mr. A. A. Adebayo
5
5
Finance and
Member
11
11
General
Purpose, Risk
Management
and Audit,
Strategy and
Business
Development
Mr Ola Ijimakin
5
5
Finance and
Member
8
7
General
Purpose,
Strategy and
Business
Development
Mr. Imokha Ayebae
5
1 (became
None as at 1st
None as at
N/A
N/A
member 1st
November
1st
November
2022
November
2022)
2022
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
