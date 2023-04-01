Advanced search
    FIDSON   NGFIDSON0006

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

(FIDSON)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
9.550 NGN   -.--%
01:09pFidson Healthcare : Fidson final dividend payment
PU
03/31Fidson Healthcare : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/31Fidson Healthcare : Corporate governance return
PU
FIDSON HEALTHCARE : FIDSON FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT

04/01/2023 | 01:09pm EDT
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Corporate Actions Announcement

31st March 2023

Lagos

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC hereby announces as follows:

Period Ended

31st December 2022.

A Final Dividend of 55 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate

withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in

Proposed Dividend

the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday , 7th of July 2023.

Proposed Bonus

NIL

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Monday, the 10th to Friday 14th of

Closure of Register

July 2023.

Qualification Date

Friday, 7th of July 2023.

Dividends will be paid 24 hours after the Annual General Meeting. The date of the

Payment Date

AGM is to be advised.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also

available on the website of Meristem Registrars and Probate Limited, complete

E-Dividend Registration

and submit it to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed

Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants

and

Share

unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Date of

Annual

General

Meeting

To be advised.

Meristem Registrar and Probate Limited.

213 Herbert Macaulay Way, Adekunle - Yaba, Lagos.

Tel: 234 1 8920491

Registrar

Email: info@meristemregistrars.com

Mr. Imokha Ayebae, imokhaayebae@fidson.com, 0703 402 3848

Investor Relations

Mr. Yomi Adebanjo, yomiadebanjo@fidson.com, 0802 314 6760

J. A. Adebanjo, FCIS

Company Secretary.

Dated this 31st March 2023.

Disclaimer

Fidson Healthcare plc published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 17:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
