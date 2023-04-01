FIDSON HEALTHCARE : FIDSON FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Corporate Actions Announcement
31
st March 2023
Lagos
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC hereby announces as follows:
Period Ended
31
st December 2022.
A
Final Dividend of 55 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate
withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in
Proposed Dividend
the Register of Members at the close of business on
Friday , 7 th of July 2023.
Proposed Bonus
NIL
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from
Monday, the 10 th to Friday 14 th of
Closure of Register
July 2023.
Qualification Date
Friday, 7
th of July 2023.
Dividends will be paid 24 hours after the Annual General Meeting. The date of the
Payment Date
AGM is to be advised.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
download the Registrar's
E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form , which is also
available on the website of Meristem Registrars and Probate Limited, complete
E-Dividend Registration
and submit it to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed
Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
Warrants
and
Share
unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are
Certificates
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
Date of
Annual
General
Meeting
To be advised.
Meristem Registrar and Probate Limited.
213 Herbert Macaulay Way, Adekunle - Yaba, Lagos.
Tel: 234 1 8920491
Registrar
Email: info@meristemregistrars.com
Mr. Imokha Ayebae,
imokhaayebae@fidson.com, 0703 402 3848
Investor Relations
Mr. Yomi Adebanjo,
yomiadebanjo@fidson.com, 0802 314 6760
J. A. Adebanjo, FCIS
Company Secretary.
Dated this 31
st March 2023.
Disclaimer
Fidson Healthcare plc published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 17:08:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Sales 2021
30 861 M
66,5 M
66,5 M
Net income 2021
3 720 M
8,02 M
8,02 M
Net Debt 2021
9 015 M
19,4 M
19,4 M
P/E ratio 2021
3,49x
Yield 2021
8,04%
Capitalization
21 917 M
47,2 M
47,2 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,95x
EV / Sales 2021
0,71x
Nbr of Employees
478
Free-Float
78,3%
Chart FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.