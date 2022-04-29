Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Fidson Healthcare Plc
  News
  Summary
    FIDSON   NGFIDSON0006

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

(FIDSON)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-27
8.150 NGN   -0.61%
02:38pFIDSON HEALTHCARE : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/31Fidson Healthcare Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/31FIDSON HEALTHCARE : Q4 unaudited financial statement for the period ended 31 december 2021
PU
FIDSON HEALTHCARE : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/29/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Lagos, Nigeria

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Unaudited report and financial statements

For the period ended 31 March 2022

Table of Contents

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ........................................................................... 1

Statement of financial position ............................................................................................................................. 2

Statement of Changes in Equity ............................................................................................................................ 3

Statement of Cash Flows ....................................................................................................................................... 4

Notes to the financial statements . ........................................................................................................................ 5

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Unaudited report and financial statements

For the period ended 31 March 2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Revenue 5

Income tax provision 13a

Profit for the Period

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

10,244,020

10,244,020

6,353,479

6,353,479

-

(5,782,985)

(5,782,985)

(3,478,202)

(3,478,202)

-

4,461,035

4,461,035

2,875,276

2,875,276

190,307

190,307

77,279

77,279

(1,157,178)

(1,157,178)

(919,350)

(919,350)

(1,434,169)

(1,434,169)

(860,045)

(860,045)

2,059,994

2,059,994

1,173,160

1,173,160

(369,573)

(369,573)

(323,884)

(323,884)

12,791

12,791

3,007

3,007

1,703,211

1,703,211

852,283

852,283

(553,544)

(553,544)

(272,731)

(272,731)

-

1,149,668

1,149,668

579,553

579,553

-

Net other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

-

-

-

-

Items not to be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent years:

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,149,668

1,149,668

579,553

579,553

55

55

28

28

Notes

Cost of sales 6

Gross profit

Other operating income 7

Administrative expenses 8

Selling and distribution expenses 9

Operating profit

Finance costs 10

Finance income 11

Profit before tax 12

Other comprehensive income: (OCI)

Items to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent years: Fair value profit on available for sale

financial instruments 34

Re- measurement gain on defined benefit plans 26

Income tax effect 13cNet other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive income, net of tax Earnings per share - basic (in kobo)

Basic and diluted

2022

2021

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Unaudited report and financial statements

For the period ended 31 March 2022

Statement of financial position

As at 31 March 2022

Mar-22

Dec-21

ASSETS

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

14

16,355,231

14,892,994

Right of use assets

15

460,063

486,271

Investment property

16

31,593

31,823

Intangible assets

17

19,974

21,722

Available- for-sale investments

18a

5,030

5,030

Loans and receivables

18b

14,027

14,027

Other non-current financial asset

19

173,162

173,162

17,059,081

15,625,029

Current assets

Inventories

20

13,174,034

11,154,535

Trade and other receivables

21

3,792,833

2,979,867

Prepayments

22

202,217

1,389,825

Cash and cash equivalents

23

2,153,291

1,956,154

19,322,376

17,480,380

Total assets

36,381,457

33,105,409

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Issued share capital

32

1,043,180

1,043,180

Share premium

33

4,933,932

4,933,932

Retained earnings

8,923,806

7,774,138

Available for sale reserve

34

585

585

14,901,503

13,751,835

Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

24

8,607,080

6,210,729

Obligation under Finance Lease

25

63,590

63,590

Retirement benefit obligation

26

#REF!

268,185

Government grant

27

803,087

660,764

Deferred revenue

28

1,583

1,583

Deferred tax liability

13c

1,177,063

1,177,063

#REF!

8,381,914

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

29

5,346,249

4,447,130

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

24

2,278,576

2,200,119

Bank Overdraft

23

193,432

259,662

Other financial liabilities

30

-

2,150,000

Obligations under Finance Lease

25

66,953

87,350

Government grant

27

650,654

356,651

Deferred revenue

28

2,375

3,167

Income tax payable

13b

1,932,911

1,379,367

Unclaimed dividend

31b

88,215

88,215

10,559,365

10,971,661

Total liabilities

#REF!

19,353,575

Total equityand liabilities

#REF!

33,105,410

SIGNED ON BEHALF OFTHE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON 28 April 2022

__________________________

Fidelis Ayebae

Managing Director/CEO FRC/2014/CIANG/00000002376

___________________________

Abiola Adebayo

Executive Director FRC/2013/PSNIG/00000002376

__________________________

Imokha Ayebae

Chief Financial Officer

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), through a letter dated 11 November 2021, granted a waiver which allows the Chief Financial Officer to sign the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 without indicating any FRC registration Number.

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Unaudited report and financial statements

For the period ended 31 March 2022

Statement of Changes in Equity

Share

Share

Retained

Available-

Total

for-sale

capital

premium

earnings

reserve

₦000

₦000

₦000

₦000

₦000

At 1 January 2021

1,043,180

4,933,932

4,561,808

515

10,539,435

Profit for the year

-

-

579,553

-

579,553

Other comprehensive income for the year, net

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the year

-

-

579,553

-

579,553

Dividends (Note 32)

-

-

-

-

At 31 March 2021

1,043,180

4,933,932

5,141,361

515

11,118,988

At 1 January 2022

1,043,180

4,933,932

7,774,138

585

13,751,835

Profit for the year

-

-

1,149,668

-

1,149,668

Other comprehensive income for the year, net

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the year

-

-

1,149,668

-

1,149,668

Dividends (Note 32)

-

-

-

-

-

At 31 March 2022

1,043,180

4,933,932

8,923,806

585

14,901,503

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fidson Healthcare plc published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 18:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
