FIDSON HEALTHCARE : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
04/29/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Lagos, Nigeria
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED31 MARCH 2022
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Unaudited report and financial statements
For the period ended 31 March 2022
Table of Contents
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ........................................................................... 1
Statement of financial position ............................................................................................................................. 2
Statement of Changes in Equity ............................................................................................................................ 3
Statement of Cash Flows ....................................................................................................................................... 4
Notes to the financial statements . ........................................................................................................................ 5
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Unaudited report and financial statements
For the period ended 31 March 2022
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30JUNE2020
Revenue 5
Income tax provision 13a
Profit for the Period
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
10,244,020
10,244,020
6,353,479
6,353,479
-
(5,782,985)
(5,782,985)
(3,478,202)
(3,478,202)
-
4,461,035
4,461,035
2,875,276
2,875,276
190,307
190,307
77,279
77,279
(1,157,178)
(1,157,178)
(919,350)
(919,350)
(1,434,169)
(1,434,169)
(860,045)
(860,045)
2,059,994
2,059,994
1,173,160
1,173,160
(369,573)
(369,573)
(323,884)
(323,884)
12,791
12,791
3,007
3,007
1,703,211
1,703,211
852,283
852,283
(553,544)
(553,544)
(272,731)
(272,731)
-
1,149,668
1,149,668
579,553
579,553
-
Net other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss
-
-
-
-
Items not to be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent years:
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,149,668
1,149,668
579,553
579,553
55
55
28
28
Notes
Cost of sales 6
Gross profit
Other operating income 7
Administrative expenses 8
Selling and distribution expenses 9
Operating profit
Finance costs 10
Finance income 11
Profit before tax 12
Other comprehensive income: (OCI)
Items to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent years: Fair value profit on available for sale
financial instruments 34
Re- measurement gain on defined benefit plans 26
Income tax effect 13cNet other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Total comprehensive income, net of tax Earnings per share-basic (in kobo)
Basic and diluted
2022
2021
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Unaudited report and financial statements
For the period ended 31 March 2022
Statement of financial position
As at 31 March 2022
Mar-22
Dec-21
ASSETS
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
14
16,355,231
14,892,994
Right of use assets
15
460,063
486,271
Investment property
16
31,593
31,823
Intangible assets
17
19,974
21,722
Available- for-sale investments
18a
5,030
5,030
Loans and receivables
18b
14,027
14,027
Other non-current financial asset
19
173,162
173,162
17,059,081
15,625,029
Current assets
Inventories
20
13,174,034
11,154,535
Trade and other receivables
21
3,792,833
2,979,867
Prepayments
22
202,217
1,389,825
Cash and cash equivalents
23
2,153,291
1,956,154
19,322,376
17,480,380
Total assets
36,381,457
33,105,409
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Issued share capital
32
1,043,180
1,043,180
Share premium
33
4,933,932
4,933,932
Retained earnings
8,923,806
7,774,138
Available for sale reserve
34
585
585
14,901,503
13,751,835
Non-current liabilities
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
24
8,607,080
6,210,729
Obligation under Finance Lease
25
63,590
63,590
Retirement benefit obligation
26
268,185
Government grant
27
803,087
660,764
Deferred revenue
28
1,583
1,583
Deferred tax liability
13c
1,177,063
1,177,063
8,381,914
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
29
5,346,249
4,447,130
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
24
2,278,576
2,200,119
Bank Overdraft
23
193,432
259,662
Other financial liabilities
30
-
2,150,000
Obligations under Finance Lease
25
66,953
87,350
Government grant
27
650,654
356,651
Deferred revenue
28
2,375
3,167
Income tax payable
13b
1,932,911
1,379,367
Unclaimed dividend
31b
88,215
88,215
10,559,365
10,971,661
Total liabilities
19,353,575
Total equityand liabilities
33,105,410
SIGNED ON BEHALF OFTHE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON 28 April 2022
__________________________
Fidelis Ayebae
Managing Director/CEO FRC/2014/CIANG/00000002376
___________________________
Abiola Adebayo
Executive Director FRC/2013/PSNIG/00000002376
__________________________
Imokha Ayebae
Chief Financial Officer
The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), through a letter dated 11 November 2021, granted a waiver which allows the Chief Financial Officer to sign the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 without indicating any FRC registration Number.
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Unaudited report and financial statements
For the period ended 31 March 2022
Statement of Changes in Equity
Share
Share
Retained
Available-
Total
for-sale
capital
premium
earnings
reserve
₦000
₦000
₦000
₦000
₦000
At 1 January 2021
1,043,180
4,933,932
4,561,808
515
10,539,435
Profit for the year
-
-
579,553
-
579,553
Other comprehensive income for the year, net
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
-
-
579,553
-
579,553
Dividends (Note 32)
-
-
-
-
At 31 March 2021
1,043,180
4,933,932
5,141,361
515
11,118,988
At 1 January 2022
1,043,180
4,933,932
7,774,138
585
13,751,835
Profit for the year
-
-
1,149,668
-
1,149,668
Other comprehensive income for the year, net
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
-
-
1,149,668
-
1,149,668
Dividends (Note 32)
-
-
-
-
-
At 31 March 2022
1,043,180
4,933,932
8,923,806
585
14,901,503
3
