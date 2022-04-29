FIDSON HEALTHCARE : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Revenue 5

Income tax provision 13a

Profit for the Period

Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Mar ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 10,244,020 10,244,020 6,353,479 6,353,479 - (5,782,985) (5,782,985) (3,478,202) (3,478,202) - 4,461,035 4,461,035 2,875,276 2,875,276 190,307 190,307 77,279 77,279 (1,157,178) (1,157,178) (919,350) (919,350) (1,434,169) (1,434,169) (860,045) (860,045) 2,059,994 2,059,994 1,173,160 1,173,160 (369,573) (369,573) (323,884) (323,884) 12,791 12,791 3,007 3,007 1,703,211 1,703,211 852,283 852,283 (553,544) (553,544) (272,731) (272,731) - 1,149,668 1,149,668 579,553 579,553 - Net other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss - - - - Items not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent years: - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1,149,668 1,149,668 579,553 579,553 55 55 28 28 Notes

Cost of sales 6

Gross profit

Other operating income 7

Administrative expenses 8

Selling and distribution expenses 9

Operating profit

Finance costs 10

Finance income 11

Profit before tax 12

Other comprehensive income: (OCI)

Items to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent years: Fair value profit on available for sale

financial instruments 34

Re- measurement gain on defined benefit plans 26

Income tax effect 13cNet other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive income, net of tax Earnings per share - basic (in kobo)

Basic and diluted

2022

2021

Statement of financial position

As at 31 March 2022

Mar-22 Dec-21 ASSETS Notes ₦'000 ₦'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 14 16,355,231 14,892,994 Right of use assets 15 460,063 486,271 Investment property 16 31,593 31,823 Intangible assets 17 19,974 21,722 Available- for-sale investments 18a 5,030 5,030 Loans and receivables 18b 14,027 14,027 Other non-current financial asset 19 173,162 173,162 17,059,081 15,625,029 Current assets Inventories 20 13,174,034 11,154,535 Trade and other receivables 21 3,792,833 2,979,867 Prepayments 22 202,217 1,389,825 Cash and cash equivalents 23 2,153,291 1,956,154 19,322,376 17,480,380 Total assets 36,381,457 33,105,409 Equity and liabilities Equity Issued share capital 32 1,043,180 1,043,180 Share premium 33 4,933,932 4,933,932 Retained earnings 8,923,806 7,774,138 Available for sale reserve 34 585 585 14,901,503 13,751,835 Non-current liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 24 8,607,080 6,210,729 Obligation under Finance Lease 25 63,590 63,590 Retirement benefit obligation 26 #REF! 268,185 Government grant 27 803,087 660,764 Deferred revenue 28 1,583 1,583 Deferred tax liability 13c 1,177,063 1,177,063 #REF! 8,381,914 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 29 5,346,249 4,447,130 Interest bearing loans and borrowings 24 2,278,576 2,200,119 Bank Overdraft 23 193,432 259,662 Other financial liabilities 30 - 2,150,000 Obligations under Finance Lease 25 66,953 87,350 Government grant 27 650,654 356,651 Deferred revenue 28 2,375 3,167 Income tax payable 13b 1,932,911 1,379,367 Unclaimed dividend 31b 88,215 88,215 10,559,365 10,971,661 Total liabilities #REF! 19,353,575 Total equityand liabilities #REF! 33,105,410

Statement of Changes in Equity