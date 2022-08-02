FIDSON HEALTHCARE : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Notes to the financial statements. ........................................................................................................................

Statement of Changes in Equity ............................................................................................................................

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ...........................................................................

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Unaudited report and financial statements

For the period ended 30 June 2022

Statement of financial position

As at 30 June 2022

Jun-22 Dec -21 ASSETS Notes ₦'000 ₦'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 14 17,772,662 14,892,994 Right of use assets 15 435,809 486,271 Investment property 16 31,364 31,823 Intangible assets 17 35,226 21,722 Available- for-sale investments 18a 4,340 5,030 Loans and receivables 18b 14,093 14,027 Other non-current financial asset 19/19a 169,017 173,162

18,462,511 15,625,029 Current assets Inventories 20 14,620,651 11,154,535 Trade and other receivables 21 5,211,638 2,979,867 Prepayments 22 2,151,965 1,389,825 Cash and cash equivalents 23 3,634,088 1,956,154 25,618,343 17,480,380 Total assets 44,080,854 33,105,409 Equity and liabilities Equity Issued share capital 32 1,043,180 1,043,180 Share premium 33 4,933,932 4,933,932 Retained earnings 10,477,566 7,774,138 Available for sale reserve 34 (105) 585 16,454,573 13,751,835 Non-current liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 24 8,566,799 6,210,729 Obligation under Finance Lease 25 63,590 63,590 Retirement benefit obligation 26 268,185 268,185 Government grant 27 803,087 660,764 Deferred revenue 28 1,583 1,583 Deferred tax liability 13c 1,177,063 1,177,063 10,880,307 8,381,914 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 29 7,317,799 4,447,130 Interest bearing loans and borrowings 24 4,184,023 2,200,119 Bank Overdraft 23 171,157 259,662 Other financial liabilities 30 3,000,000 2,150,000 Obligations under Finance Lease 25 45,625 87,350 Government grant 27 635,919 356,651 Deferred revenue 28 1,584 3,167 Income tax payable 13b 1,301,651 1,379,367 Unclaimed dividend 31b 88,215 88,215 16,745,973 10,971,661 Total liabilities 27,626,280 19,353,575 Total equityand liabilities 44,080,854 33,105,410

SIGNED ON BEHALF OFTHE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON 21 JULY 2022

__________________________ ___________________________ __________________________ Fidelis Ayebae Abiola Adebayo Imokha Ayebae Managing Director/CEO Executive Director Chief Financial Officer FRC/2014/CIANG/00000002376 FRC/2013/PSNIG/00000002376

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), through a letter dated 11 November 2021, granted a waiver which allows the Chief Financial Officer to sign the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 without indicating any FRC registration Number.

2