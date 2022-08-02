FIDSON HEALTHCARE : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC Lagos, Nigeria
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Unaudited report and financial statements
For the period ended 30 June 2022
Table of Contents
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ...........................................................................
1
Statement of financial position .............................................................................................................................
2
Statement of Changes in Equity ............................................................................................................................
3
Statement of Cash Flows .......................................................................................................................................
4
Notes to the financial statements. ........................................................................................................................
5
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Unaudited report and financial statements
For the period ended 30 June 2022
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
2022
2021
April-June
Jan-June
April-June
Jan-June
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
5
10,135,456
20,379,476
6,574,978
12,929,312
Cost of sales
6
(4,732,824)
(10,515,810)
(3,481,521)
(6,959,723)
Gross profit
5,402,632
9,863,667
3,093,457
5,969,589
Other operating income
7
221,957
412,264
354,015
430,439
Administrative expenses
8
(1,367,975)
(2,525,152)
(1,417,413)
(2,336,763)
Selling and distribution expenses
9
(1,527,479)
(2,961,648)
(883,173)
(1,743,218)
Operating profit
2,729,136
4,789,130
1,146,886
2,320,047
Finance costs
10
(427,742)
(797,316)
(285,862)
(609,747)
Finance income
11
474
13,265
36,803
39,810
Profit before tax
12
2,301,867
4,005,079
897,828
1,750,110
Income tax provision
13a
(748,107)
(1,301,651)
(287,305)
(560,035)
Profit for the Period
1,553,760
2,703,428
610,523
1,190,075
Earnings per share - basic (in kobo)
Basic and diluted
74
130
29
57
1
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Unaudited report and financial statements
For the period ended 30 June 2022
Statement of financial position
As at 30 June 2022
Jun-22
Dec -21
ASSETS
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
14
17,772,662
14,892,994
Right of use assets
15
435,809
486,271
Investment property
16
31,364
31,823
Intangible assets
17
35,226
21,722
Available- for-sale investments
18a
4,340
5,030
Loans and receivables
18b
14,093
14,027
Other non-current financial asset
19/19a
169,017
173,162
18,462,511
15,625,029
Current assets
Inventories
20
14,620,651
11,154,535
Trade and other receivables
21
5,211,638
2,979,867
Prepayments
22
2,151,965
1,389,825
Cash and cash equivalents
23
3,634,088
1,956,154
25,618,343
17,480,380
Total assets
44,080,854
33,105,409
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Issued share capital
32
1,043,180
1,043,180
Share premium
33
4,933,932
4,933,932
Retained earnings
10,477,566
7,774,138
Available for sale reserve
34
(105)
585
16,454,573
13,751,835
Non-current liabilities
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
24
8,566,799
6,210,729
Obligation under Finance Lease
25
63,590
63,590
Retirement benefit obligation
26
268,185
268,185
Government grant
27
803,087
660,764
Deferred revenue
28
1,583
1,583
Deferred tax liability
13c
1,177,063
1,177,063
10,880,307
8,381,914
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
29
7,317,799
4,447,130
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
24
4,184,023
2,200,119
Bank Overdraft
23
171,157
259,662
Other financial liabilities
30
3,000,000
2,150,000
Obligations under Finance Lease
25
45,625
87,350
Government grant
27
635,919
356,651
Deferred revenue
28
1,584
3,167
Income tax payable
13b
1,301,651
1,379,367
Unclaimed dividend
31b
88,215
88,215
16,745,973
10,971,661
Total liabilities
27,626,280
19,353,575
Total equityand liabilities
44,080,854
33,105,410
SIGNED ON BEHALF OFTHE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON 21 JULY 2022
__________________________
___________________________
__________________________
Fidelis Ayebae
Abiola Adebayo
Imokha Ayebae
Managing Director/CEO
Executive Director
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2014/CIANG/00000002376
FRC/2013/PSNIG/00000002376
The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), through a letter dated 11 November 2021, granted a waiver which allows the Chief Financial Officer to sign the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 without indicating any FRC registration Number.
2
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Unaudited report and financial statements
For the period ended 30 June 2022
Statement of Changes in Equity
Share
Share
Retained
Available-
Total
capital
premium
earnings
for-sale
reserve
₦000
₦000
₦000
₦000
₦000
At 1 January 2021
1,043,180
4,933,932
4,561,808
515
10,539,435
Profit for the year
-
-
1,190,075
-
1,190,075
Other comprehensive income for the year, net
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
-
-
1,190,075
-
1,190,075
Dividends (Note 32)
-
-
-
-
At 30 June 2021
1,043,180
4,933,932
5,751,883
515
11,729,510
At 1 January 2022
1,043,180
4,933,932
7,774,138
585
13,751,835
Profit for the year
-
-
2,703,428
(690)
2,702,738
Other comprehensive income for the year, net
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
-
-
2,703,428
(690)
2,702,738
Dividends (Note 32)
-
-
-
-
-
At 30 June 2022
1,043,180
4,933,932
10,477,566
(105)
16,454,573
3
