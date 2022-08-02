Log in
    FIDSON   NGFIDSON0006

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

(FIDSON)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
9.890 NGN    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIDSON HEALTHCARE : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

08/02/2022 | 10:22am EDT
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC Lagos, Nigeria

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Unaudited report and financial statements

For the period ended 30 June 2022

Table of Contents

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ...........................................................................

1

Statement of financial position .............................................................................................................................

2

Statement of Changes in Equity ............................................................................................................................

3

Statement of Cash Flows .......................................................................................................................................

4

Notes to the financial statements. ........................................................................................................................

5

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Unaudited report and financial statements

For the period ended 30 June 2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

2022

2021

April-June

Jan-June

April-June

Jan-June

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Revenue

5

10,135,456

20,379,476

6,574,978

12,929,312

Cost of sales

6

(4,732,824)

(10,515,810)

(3,481,521)

(6,959,723)

Gross profit

5,402,632

9,863,667

3,093,457

5,969,589

Other operating income

7

221,957

412,264

354,015

430,439

Administrative expenses

8

(1,367,975)

(2,525,152)

(1,417,413)

(2,336,763)

Selling and distribution expenses

9

(1,527,479)

(2,961,648)

(883,173)

(1,743,218)

Operating profit

2,729,136

4,789,130

1,146,886

2,320,047

Finance costs

10

(427,742)

(797,316)

(285,862)

(609,747)

Finance income

11

474

13,265

36,803

39,810

Profit before tax

12

2,301,867

4,005,079

897,828

1,750,110

Income tax provision

13a

(748,107)

(1,301,651)

(287,305)

(560,035)

Profit for the Period

1,553,760

2,703,428

610,523

1,190,075

Earnings per share - basic (in kobo)

Basic and diluted

74

130

29

57

1

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Unaudited report and financial statements

For the period ended 30 June 2022

Statement of financial position

As at 30 June 2022

Jun-22

Dec -21

ASSETS

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

14

17,772,662

14,892,994

Right of use assets

15

435,809

486,271

Investment property

16

31,364

31,823

Intangible assets

17

35,226

21,722

Available- for-sale investments

18a

4,340

5,030

Loans and receivables

18b

14,093

14,027

Other non-current financial asset

19/19a

169,017

173,162

18,462,511

15,625,029

Current assets

Inventories

20

14,620,651

11,154,535

Trade and other receivables

21

5,211,638

2,979,867

Prepayments

22

2,151,965

1,389,825

Cash and cash equivalents

23

3,634,088

1,956,154

25,618,343

17,480,380

Total assets

44,080,854

33,105,409

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Issued share capital

32

1,043,180

1,043,180

Share premium

33

4,933,932

4,933,932

Retained earnings

10,477,566

7,774,138

Available for sale reserve

34

(105)

585

16,454,573

13,751,835

Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

24

8,566,799

6,210,729

Obligation under Finance Lease

25

63,590

63,590

Retirement benefit obligation

26

268,185

268,185

Government grant

27

803,087

660,764

Deferred revenue

28

1,583

1,583

Deferred tax liability

13c

1,177,063

1,177,063

10,880,307

8,381,914

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

29

7,317,799

4,447,130

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

24

4,184,023

2,200,119

Bank Overdraft

23

171,157

259,662

Other financial liabilities

30

3,000,000

2,150,000

Obligations under Finance Lease

25

45,625

87,350

Government grant

27

635,919

356,651

Deferred revenue

28

1,584

3,167

Income tax payable

13b

1,301,651

1,379,367

Unclaimed dividend

31b

88,215

88,215

16,745,973

10,971,661

Total liabilities

27,626,280

19,353,575

Total equityand liabilities

44,080,854

33,105,410

SIGNED ON BEHALF OFTHE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON 21 JULY 2022

__________________________

___________________________

__________________________

Fidelis Ayebae

Abiola Adebayo

Imokha Ayebae

Managing Director/CEO

Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2014/CIANG/00000002376

FRC/2013/PSNIG/00000002376

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), through a letter dated 11 November 2021, granted a waiver which allows the Chief Financial Officer to sign the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 without indicating any FRC registration Number.

2

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Unaudited report and financial statements

For the period ended 30 June 2022

Statement of Changes in Equity

Share

Share

Retained

Available-

Total

capital

premium

earnings

for-sale

reserve

₦000

₦000

₦000

₦000

₦000

At 1 January 2021

1,043,180

4,933,932

4,561,808

515

10,539,435

Profit for the year

-

-

1,190,075

-

1,190,075

Other comprehensive income for the year, net

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the year

-

-

1,190,075

-

1,190,075

Dividends (Note 32)

-

-

-

-

At 30 June 2021

1,043,180

4,933,932

5,751,883

515

11,729,510

At 1 January 2022

1,043,180

4,933,932

7,774,138

585

13,751,835

Profit for the year

-

-

2,703,428

(690)

2,702,738

Other comprehensive income for the year, net

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the year

-

-

2,703,428

(690)

2,702,738

Dividends (Note 32)

-

-

-

-

-

At 30 June 2022

1,043,180

4,933,932

10,477,566

(105)

16,454,573

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fidson Healthcare plc published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 14:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
