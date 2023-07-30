FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC Lagos, Nigeria
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Unaudited report and financial statements
For the period ended 30 June 2023
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Unaudited report and financial statements
For the period ended 30 June 2023
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
2023
2022
April-June
Jan-June
April-June
Jan-June
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
5
14,175,485
25,579,988
10,135,456
20,379,476
Cost of sales
6
(8,007,282)
(14,522,406)
(4,732,824)
(10,515,810)
Gross profit
6,168,203
11,057,582
5,402,632
9,863,667
Other operating income
7
(26,492)
197,681
221,957
412,264
Administrative expenses
8
(2,733,376)
(4,054,102)
(1,367,975)
(2,525,152)
Selling and distribution expenses
9
(1,006,538)
(2,310,243)
(1,527,479)
(2,961,648)
Operating profit
2,401,797
4,890,918
2,729,136
4,789,130
Finance costs
10
(324,767)
(797,500)
(427,742)
(797,316)
Finance income
11
12,630
12,881
474
13,265
Profit before tax
12
2,089,659
4,106,299
2,301,867
4,005,079
Income tax provision
13a
(679,139)
(1,334,547)
(748,107)
(1,301,651)
Profit for the Period
1,410,520
2,771,752
1,553,760
2,703,428
Earnings per share - basic (in kobo)
Basic and diluted
61
121
74
130
1
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Unaudited report and financial statements
For the period ended 30 June 2023
Statement of financial position
As at 30 June 2023
Jun-23
Dec -22
ASSETS
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
14
19,426,044
19,565,588
Right of use assets
15
343,361
380,817
Investment property
16
-
-
Intangible assets
17
45,856
23,544
Available- for-sale investments
18a
6,850
4,800
Loans and receivables
18b
15,120
14,692
Other non-current financial asset
19/19a
176,426
174,542
20,013,657
20,163,983
Current assets
Inventories
20
13,535,515
14,606,786
Trade and other receivables
21
8,178,758
4,249,396
Prepayments
22
2,878,971
1,845,990
Cash and cash equivalents
23
2,912,869
2,115,136
27,506,113
22,817,308
Total assets
47,519,769
42,981,291
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Issued share capital
32
1,147,498
1,147,498
Share premium
33
4,829,614
4,829,614
Retained earnings
13,713,563
10,941,812
Financial Asset reserve
34
2,405
355
19,693,081
16,919,279
Non-current liabilities
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
24
5,746,439
5,746,439
Obligation under Finance Lease
25
-
-
Retirement benefit obligation
26
262,325
263,602
Government grant
27
651,291
651,291
Deferred tax liability
13c
1,389,945
1,389,945
8,050,000
8,051,277
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
29
8,602,793
7,015,730
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
24
3,492,720
5,798,413
Bank Overdraft
23
1,060,848
290,004
Other financial liabilities
30
5,000,000
3,000,000
Obligations under Finance Lease
25
13,830
55,581
Government grant
27
163,811
346,595
Deferred revenue
28
-
-
Income tax payable
13b
1,334,547
1,396,272
Unclaimed dividend
31b
108,140
108,140
19,776,689
18,010,735
Total liabilities
27,826,689
26,062,012
Total equityand liabilities
47,519,770
42,981,291
SIGNED ON BEHALF OFTHE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON 28 July 2023
__________________________
___________________________
__________________________
Fidelis Ayebae
Abiola Adebayo
Imokha Ayebae
Managing Director/CEO
Executive Director
Finance Director
FRC/2014/CIANG/00000002376
FRC/2013/PSNIG/00000002376
FRC/2021/001/00000023145
2
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Unaudited report and financial statements
For the period ended 30 June 2023
Statement of Changes in Equity
Share
Share
Retained
Available-
Total
capital
premium
earnings
for-sale
reserve
₦000
₦000
₦000
₦000
₦000
At 1 January 2022
1,043,180
4,933,932
7,774,138
585
13,751,835
Profit for the year
-
-
2,703,428
(690)
2,702,738
Other comprehensive income for the year, net
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
-
-
2,703,428
(690)
2,702,738
Dividends (Note 32)
-
-
-
-
-
At 30 June 2022
1,043,180
4,933,932
10,477,566
(105)
16,454,573
At 1 January 2023
1,147,498
4,829,614
10,941,812
355
16,919,279
Profit for the year
-
-
2,771,752
2,050
2,773,802
Other comprehensive income for the year, net
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
-
-
2,771,752
2,050
2,773,802
Dividends (Note 32)
-
-
-
-
-
At 30 June 2023
1,147,498
4,829,614
13,713,563
2,405
19,693,081
3
