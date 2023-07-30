FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC Lagos, Nigeria

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Unaudited report and financial statements

For the period ended 30 June 2023

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

2023

2022

April-June

Jan-June

April-June

Jan-June

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Revenue

5

14,175,485

25,579,988

10,135,456

20,379,476

Cost of sales

6

(8,007,282)

(14,522,406)

(4,732,824)

(10,515,810)

Gross profit

6,168,203

11,057,582

5,402,632

9,863,667

Other operating income

7

(26,492)

197,681

221,957

412,264

Administrative expenses

8

(2,733,376)

(4,054,102)

(1,367,975)

(2,525,152)

Selling and distribution expenses

9

(1,006,538)

(2,310,243)

(1,527,479)

(2,961,648)

Operating profit

2,401,797

4,890,918

2,729,136

4,789,130

Finance costs

10

(324,767)

(797,500)

(427,742)

(797,316)

Finance income

11

12,630

12,881

474

13,265

Profit before tax

12

2,089,659

4,106,299

2,301,867

4,005,079

Income tax provision

13a

(679,139)

(1,334,547)

(748,107)

(1,301,651)

Profit for the Period

1,410,520

2,771,752

1,553,760

2,703,428

Earnings per share - basic (in kobo)

Basic and diluted

61

121

74

130

Statement of financial position

As at 30 June 2023

Jun-23

Dec -22

ASSETS

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

14

19,426,044

19,565,588

Right of use assets

15

343,361

380,817

Investment property

16

-

-

Intangible assets

17

45,856

23,544

Available- for-sale investments

18a

6,850

4,800

Loans and receivables

18b

15,120

14,692

Other non-current financial asset

19/19a

176,426

174,542

20,013,657

20,163,983

Current assets

Inventories

20

13,535,515

14,606,786

Trade and other receivables

21

8,178,758

4,249,396

Prepayments

22

2,878,971

1,845,990

Cash and cash equivalents

23

2,912,869

2,115,136

27,506,113

22,817,308

Total assets

47,519,769

42,981,291

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Issued share capital

32

1,147,498

1,147,498

Share premium

33

4,829,614

4,829,614

Retained earnings

13,713,563

10,941,812

Financial Asset reserve

34

2,405

355

19,693,081

16,919,279

Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

24

5,746,439

5,746,439

Obligation under Finance Lease

25

-

-

Retirement benefit obligation

26

262,325

263,602

Government grant

27

651,291

651,291

Deferred tax liability

13c

1,389,945

1,389,945

8,050,000

8,051,277

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

29

8,602,793

7,015,730

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

24

3,492,720

5,798,413

Bank Overdraft

23

1,060,848

290,004

Other financial liabilities

30

5,000,000

3,000,000

Obligations under Finance Lease

25

13,830

55,581

Government grant

27

163,811

346,595

Deferred revenue

28

-

-

Income tax payable

13b

1,334,547

1,396,272

Unclaimed dividend

31b

108,140

108,140

19,776,689

18,010,735

Total liabilities

27,826,689

26,062,012

Total equityand liabilities

47,519,770

42,981,291

SIGNED ON BEHALF OFTHE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON 28 July 2023

__________________________

___________________________

__________________________

Fidelis Ayebae

Abiola Adebayo

Imokha Ayebae

Managing Director/CEO

Executive Director

Finance Director

FRC/2014/CIANG/00000002376

FRC/2013/PSNIG/00000002376

FRC/2021/001/00000023145

Statement of Changes in Equity

Share

Share

Retained

Available-

Total

capital

premium

earnings

for-sale

reserve

₦000

₦000

₦000

₦000

₦000

At 1 January 2022

1,043,180

4,933,932

7,774,138

585

13,751,835

Profit for the year

-

-

2,703,428

(690)

2,702,738

Other comprehensive income for the year, net

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the year

-

-

2,703,428

(690)

2,702,738

Dividends (Note 32)

-

-

-

-

-

At 30 June 2022

1,043,180

4,933,932

10,477,566

(105)

16,454,573

At 1 January 2023

1,147,498

4,829,614

10,941,812

355

16,919,279

Profit for the year

-

-

2,771,752

2,050

2,773,802

Other comprehensive income for the year, net

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the year

-

-

2,771,752

2,050

2,773,802

Dividends (Note 32)

-

-

-

-

-

At 30 June 2023

1,147,498

4,829,614

13,713,563

2,405

19,693,081

3

