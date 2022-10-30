FIDSON HEALTHCARE : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC Lagos, Nigeria
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
30 SEPTEMBER 2022
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Unaudited report and financial statements
For the period ended 30 September 2022
Table of Contents
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ...........................................................................
Statement of financial position .............................................................................................................................
Statement of Changes in Equity ............................................................................................................................
Statement of Cash Flows .......................................................................................................................................
Notes to the financial statements. ........................................................................................................................
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Unaudited report and financial statements
For the period ended 30 September 2022
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
2022
2021
July-Sep
Jan-Sep
July-Sep
Jan-Sep
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
5
11,048,672
31,428,149
8,874,087
21,802,754
Cost of sales
6
(6,422,339)
(16,938,149)
(3,867,590)
(10,827,313)
Gross profit
4,626,333
14,490,000
5,006,497
10,975,441
Other operating income
7
272,561
684,824
(69,167)
361,918
Administrative expenses
8
(2,739,465)
(5,264,618)
(2,136,792)
(4,473,555)
Selling and distribution expenses
9
(600,813)
(3,562,461)
(832,483)
(2,575,702)
Operating profit
1,558,615
6,347,745
1,968,055
4,288,102
Finance costs
10
(488,682)
(1,285,998)
(317,605)
(927,351)
Finance income
11
21,066
34,331
18,143
57,954
Profit before tax
12
1,090,999
5,096,078
1,668,593
3,418,705
Income tax provision
13a
(354,575)
(1,656,225)
(533,951)
(1,093,986)
Profit for the Period
736,425
3,439,853
1,134,642
2,324,719
Earnings per share - basic (in kobo)
Basic and diluted
32
150
54
111
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Unaudited report and financial statements
For the period ended 30 September 2022
Statement of financial position
As at 30 June 2022
Sep-22
Dec-21
ASSETS
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
14
17,206,487
14,892,994
Right of use assets
15
413,451
486,271
Investment property
16
-
31,823
Intangible assets
17
29,455
21,722
Available- for-sale investments
18a
4,000
5,030
Loans and receivables
18b
14,368
14,027
Other non-current financial asset
19/19a
172,136
173,162
17,839,897
15,625,029
Current assets
Inventories
20
13,694,441
11,154,535
Trade and other receivables
21
5,763,777
2,979,867
Prepayments
22
2,122,495
1,389,825
Cash and cash equivalents
23
2,994,589
1,956,154
24,575,302
17,480,381
Total assets
42,415,199
33,105,410
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Issued share capital
32
1,147,498
1,043,180
Share premium
33
4,829,614
4,933,932
Retained earnings
10,170,811
7,774,138
Available for sale reserve
34
(445)
585
16,147,478
13,751,835
Non-current liabilities
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
24
8,657,109
6,210,729
Obligation under Finance Lease
25
63,590
63,590
Retirement benefit obligation
26
268,185
268,185
Government grant
27
753,057
660,764
Deferred revenue
28
-
1,583
Deferred tax liability
13c
1,177,063
1,177,063
10,919,005
8,381,914
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
29
6,167,542
4,447,130
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
24
3,878,015
2,200,119
Bank Overdraft
23
202,200
259,662
Other financial liabilities
30
3,000,000
2,150,000
Obligations under Finance Lease
25
15,663
87,350
Government grant
27
340,856
356,651
Deferred revenue
28
-
3,167
Income tax payable
13b
1,656,225
1,379,367
Unclaimed dividend
31b
88,215
88,215
15,348,716
10,971,661
Total liabilities
26,267,721
19,353,575
Total equityand liabilities
42,415,199
33,105,410
SIGNED ON BEHALF OFTHE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON 27 October 2022
__________________________
___________________________
__________________________
Fidelis Ayebae
Abiola Adebayo
Imokha Ayebae
Managing Director/CEO
Executive Director
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2014/CIANG/00000002376
FRC/2013/PSNIG/00000002162
FRC/2021/001/00000023145
FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC
Unaudited report and financial statements
For the period ended 30 September 2022
Statement of Changes in Equity
Share
Share
Retained
Available-
Total
capital
premium
earnings
for-sale
reserve
₦000
₦000
₦000
₦000
₦000
At 1 January 2021
1,043,180
4,933,932
4,561,808
515
10,539,435
Profit for the year
-
-
2,324,719
(270)
2,324,449
Other comprehensive income for the year, net
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
-
-
2,324,719
(270)
2,324,449
Dividends (Note 32)
-
-
(521,590)
-
(521,590)
At 30 September 2021
1,043,180
4,933,932
6,364,937
245
12,342,294
At 1 January 2022
1,043,180
4,933,932
7,774,138
585
13,751,835
Bonus Issue
104,318
(104,318)
Profit for the year
-
-
3,439,853
(1,030)
3,438,823
Other comprehensive income for the year, net
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
-
-
3,439,853
(1,030)
3,438,823
Dividends (Note 32)
-
-
(1,043,180)
-
(1,043,180)
At 30 September 2022
1,147,498
4,829,614
10,170,811
(445)
16,147,478
