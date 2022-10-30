Advanced search
    FIDSON   NGFIDSON0006

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

(FIDSON)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
9.050 NGN    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIDSON HEALTHCARE : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/30/2022 | 07:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC Lagos, Nigeria

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Unaudited report and financial statements

For the period ended 30 September 2022

Table of Contents

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ...........................................................................

1

Statement of financial position .............................................................................................................................

2

Statement of Changes in Equity ............................................................................................................................

3

Statement of Cash Flows .......................................................................................................................................

4

Notes to the financial statements. ........................................................................................................................

5

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Unaudited report and financial statements

For the period ended 30 September 2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

2022

2021

July-Sep

Jan-Sep

July-Sep

Jan-Sep

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Revenue

5

11,048,672

31,428,149

8,874,087

21,802,754

Cost of sales

6

(6,422,339)

(16,938,149)

(3,867,590)

(10,827,313)

Gross profit

4,626,333

14,490,000

5,006,497

10,975,441

Other operating income

7

272,561

684,824

(69,167)

361,918

Administrative expenses

8

(2,739,465)

(5,264,618)

(2,136,792)

(4,473,555)

Selling and distribution expenses

9

(600,813)

(3,562,461)

(832,483)

(2,575,702)

Operating profit

1,558,615

6,347,745

1,968,055

4,288,102

Finance costs

10

(488,682)

(1,285,998)

(317,605)

(927,351)

Finance income

11

21,066

34,331

18,143

57,954

Profit before tax

12

1,090,999

5,096,078

1,668,593

3,418,705

Income tax provision

13a

(354,575)

(1,656,225)

(533,951)

(1,093,986)

Profit for the Period

736,425

3,439,853

1,134,642

2,324,719

Earnings per share - basic (in kobo)

Basic and diluted

32

150

54

111

1

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Unaudited report and financial statements

For the period ended 30 September 2022

Statement of financial position

As at 30 June 2022

Sep-22

Dec-21

ASSETS

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

14

17,206,487

14,892,994

Right of use assets

15

413,451

486,271

Investment property

16

-

31,823

Intangible assets

17

29,455

21,722

Available- for-sale investments

18a

4,000

5,030

Loans and receivables

18b

14,368

14,027

Other non-current financial asset

19/19a

172,136

173,162

17,839,897

15,625,029

Current assets

Inventories

20

13,694,441

11,154,535

Trade and other receivables

21

5,763,777

2,979,867

Prepayments

22

2,122,495

1,389,825

Cash and cash equivalents

23

2,994,589

1,956,154

24,575,302

17,480,381

Total assets

42,415,199

33,105,410

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Issued share capital

32

1,147,498

1,043,180

Share premium

33

4,829,614

4,933,932

Retained earnings

10,170,811

7,774,138

Available for sale reserve

34

(445)

585

16,147,478

13,751,835

Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

24

8,657,109

6,210,729

Obligation under Finance Lease

25

63,590

63,590

Retirement benefit obligation

26

268,185

268,185

Government grant

27

753,057

660,764

Deferred revenue

28

-

1,583

Deferred tax liability

13c

1,177,063

1,177,063

10,919,005

8,381,914

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

29

6,167,542

4,447,130

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

24

3,878,015

2,200,119

Bank Overdraft

23

202,200

259,662

Other financial liabilities

30

3,000,000

2,150,000

Obligations under Finance Lease

25

15,663

87,350

Government grant

27

340,856

356,651

Deferred revenue

28

-

3,167

Income tax payable

13b

1,656,225

1,379,367

Unclaimed dividend

31b

88,215

88,215

15,348,716

10,971,661

Total liabilities

26,267,721

19,353,575

Total equityand liabilities

42,415,199

33,105,410

SIGNED ON BEHALF OFTHE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON 27 October 2022

__________________________

___________________________

__________________________

Fidelis Ayebae

Abiola Adebayo

Imokha Ayebae

Managing Director/CEO

Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2014/CIANG/00000002376

FRC/2013/PSNIG/00000002162

FRC/2021/001/00000023145

2

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Unaudited report and financial statements

For the period ended 30 September 2022

Statement of Changes in Equity

Share

Share

Retained

Available-

Total

capital

premium

earnings

for-sale

reserve

₦000

₦000

₦000

₦000

₦000

At 1 January 2021

1,043,180

4,933,932

4,561,808

515

10,539,435

Profit for the year

-

-

2,324,719

(270)

2,324,449

Other comprehensive income for the year, net

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the year

-

-

2,324,719

(270)

2,324,449

Dividends (Note 32)

-

-

(521,590)

-

(521,590)

At 30 September 2021

1,043,180

4,933,932

6,364,937

245

12,342,294

At 1 January 2022

1,043,180

4,933,932

7,774,138

585

13,751,835

Bonus Issue

104,318

(104,318)

Profit for the year

-

-

3,439,853

(1,030)

3,438,823

Other comprehensive income for the year, net

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the year

-

-

3,439,853

(1,030)

3,438,823

Dividends (Note 32)

-

-

(1,043,180)

-

(1,043,180)

At 30 September 2022

1,147,498

4,829,614

10,170,811

(445)

16,147,478

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fidson Healthcare plc published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 11:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
