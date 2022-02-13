Fiducian : February 2022 - Half-year Results 2022

MEDIA RELEASE

Fiducian NPAT up 17% and 23% increase in Funds under Management, Advice &

Administration

Sydney: Monday 14 February 2021

Financial services organisation, Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX: FID) is pleased to report on the operating performance of Fiducian Group Limited ("FGL") and wholly owned operating entities ("Fiducian Group") for the half year ended 31 December 2021.

The financial results for the half-year once again demonstrate the resilience of Fiducian's ability to manage the uncertainties of COVID-19 through disciplined business plan execution enabling us to improve our financial returns and further strengthen our balance sheet.

The half-year to December 2021 saw a return to growth with parts of the economy recovering. The Statutory NPAT increased by 17% over the corresponding period to $6.7 million. Similarly, Underlying NPAT at $7.7 million for the 6 months ended 31 December 2021 was 16% higher than the corresponding 2020 period. For our shareholders, this represents underlying earnings per share of 24.5 cents for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

With continued growth and expansion across Australia, Funds under Management, Advice and Administration (FUMAA) increased by $2.18 billion taking the interim figure to $11.5 billion as at the end of December 2021.

Highlights for the period to 31 December 2021 include:

Gross revenue increased by 20%

Underlying NPAT increase of 16%

Interim dividend up 20% to 14.80 cents compared to H1 2021

46 Fiducian office locations across Australia

During the year, Fiducian announced the acquisition of the financial planning business of People's Choice Credit Union which would strengthen Fiducian's distribution reach in South Australia and Northern Territory adding approximately 5,000 clients, $1.1 billion of Funds Under Advice and 40 staff including 16 financial planners. The current recurring revenue from this acquisition is over $8 million annually. We expect that the acquisition will deliver a benefit for shareholders in the medium to long term and management is confident of assimilating the business successfully for the benefits of our clients.

Fiducian Group's Executive Chairman, Indy Singh said 'while COVID-19 continues to impact businesses and individuals, the Group did not suffer any significant financial impact and that staff adapted well and continue to work from home as the foremost priority of the Group remains the health, safety, and well-being of all our employees and associates that comprise the "Fiducian Family."