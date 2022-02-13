Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fiducian Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FID   AU000000FID9

FIDUCIAN GROUP LTD

(FID)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/11 12:10:49 am
8 AUD   --.--%
05:52pFIDUCIAN : February 2022 - Half-year Results 2022
PU
04:42pFIDUCIAN : FID) Investor Presentation H1 2021-22 Results
PU
04:42pFIDUCIAN : Half Yearly Results and Financial Report (incl Appendix 4D)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiducian : February 2022 - Half-year Results 2022

02/13/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEDIA RELEASE

Fiducian NPAT up 17% and 23% increase in Funds under Management, Advice &

Administration

Sydney: Monday 14 February 2021

Financial services organisation, Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX: FID) is pleased to report on the operating performance of Fiducian Group Limited ("FGL") and wholly owned operating entities ("Fiducian Group") for the half year ended 31 December 2021.

The financial results for the half-year once again demonstrate the resilience of Fiducian's ability to manage the uncertainties of COVID-19 through disciplined business plan execution enabling us to improve our financial returns and further strengthen our balance sheet.

The half-year to December 2021 saw a return to growth with parts of the economy recovering. The Statutory NPAT increased by 17% over the corresponding period to $6.7 million. Similarly, Underlying NPAT at $7.7 million for the 6 months ended 31 December 2021 was 16% higher than the corresponding 2020 period. For our shareholders, this represents underlying earnings per share of 24.5 cents for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

With continued growth and expansion across Australia, Funds under Management, Advice and Administration (FUMAA) increased by $2.18 billion taking the interim figure to $11.5 billion as at the end of December 2021.

Highlights for the period to 31 December 2021 include:

  • Gross revenue increased by 20%
  • Underlying NPAT increase of 16%
  • Interim dividend up 20% to 14.80 cents compared to H1 2021
  • 46 Fiducian office locations across Australia

During the year, Fiducian announced the acquisition of the financial planning business of People's Choice Credit Union which would strengthen Fiducian's distribution reach in South Australia and Northern Territory adding approximately 5,000 clients, $1.1 billion of Funds Under Advice and 40 staff including 16 financial planners. The current recurring revenue from this acquisition is over $8 million annually. We expect that the acquisition will deliver a benefit for shareholders in the medium to long term and management is confident of assimilating the business successfully for the benefits of our clients.

Fiducian Group's Executive Chairman, Indy Singh said 'while COVID-19 continues to impact businesses and individuals, the Group did not suffer any significant financial impact and that staff adapted well and continue to work from home as the foremost priority of the Group remains the health, safety, and well-being of all our employees and associates that comprise the "Fiducian Family."

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Rahul Guha

Julie Hargrave

Executive Chairman (Fiducian Services)

Head of Marketing & Communications

02 8298 4600

02 8298 4621

rahulguha@fiducian.com.au

juliehargrave@fiducian.com.au

MEDIA RELEASE

About Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID)

About Fiducian Group Limited (ASX:FID): Publicly listed Fiducian Group Limited (FGL) is a successful end-to-end financial services company in this fiercely competitive sector in Australia. FGL is Australian-owned and operated. FGL provides:

  1. Platforms for investment and superannuation
  2. Funds management and investment
  3. Financial planning and wealth management
  4. Technology solutions for financial planners and their clients

Through the vision of founding member Indy Singh (Executive Chairman), the company was established in 1997 and listed on the ASX in 2000.

Disclaimer

Fiducian Group Limited published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIDUCIAN GROUP LTD
05:52pFIDUCIAN : February 2022 - Half-year Results 2022
PU
04:42pFIDUCIAN : FID) Investor Presentation H1 2021-22 Results
PU
04:42pFIDUCIAN : Half Yearly Results and Financial Report (incl Appendix 4D)
PU
02/01FIDUCIAN : February 2022 - FID finalises Completion of PCCU FP Business Acquisition
PU
01/31FIDUCIAN GROUP LTD (ASX : FID) Finalises Completion of PCCU FP Business Acquisition
AQ
2021FIDUCIAN GROUP LTD (ASX : FID) Acquires People's Choice Credit Union's $1.1 Billion Financ..
AQ
2021November 2021 Media Release - Fiducian acquires People's Choice Credit Union's $1.1B Fi..
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Fiducian Group Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2021FIDUCIAN : Lends Support to New South Wales Financial Planner to Acquire $28 Million in Fu..
MT
2021FIDUCIAN GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 58,8 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
Net income 2021 12,2 M 8,74 M 8,74 M
Net cash 2021 13,4 M 9,63 M 9,63 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 252 M 181 M 181 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart FIDUCIAN GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Fiducian Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDUCIAN GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Inderjit Singh Executive Chairman & Managing Director
James Randall Head-Information Technology
Robert Edward Bucknell Independent Non-Executive Director
Frank George Khouri Independent Non-Executive Director
Samir Hallab Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIDUCIAN GROUP LTD-5.10%181
BLACKROCK, INC.-15.63%117 175
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-3.08%91 950
UBS GROUP AG19.43%72 030
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)7.32%50 122
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.33%39 402