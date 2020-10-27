Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund : 3Q20 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Market Commentary

We continue to believe that energy infrastructure equities are undervalued and present a compelling investment case. We also acknowledge that in the near term the pandemic and governmental actions related to it will drive capital market performance. The Fund's portfolio* is well positioned to weather near term volatility but is also exposed to any eventual economic recovery once the pandemic allows.

COVID-19 concerns are clearly warranted. If there is more economic disruption and no correlating governmental stimulus, equities and energy demand may suffer. Management teams are acutely aware of this risk and reacted appropriately, in our view. Already producing wells were returned to production, but drilling rig activity has not recovered. Several pipeline projects have been cancelled or delayed as companies display capital discipline. The end result is an advantage for incumbent players as competition from new assets is lessened. These incumbent players have seen a stabilization in cash flow and a reduction in capital expenditures. The product of this formula is increased free cash flow, even after paying distributions to unitholders. We believe a near term catalyst for the group maybe a return of this cash flow to investors; not in the traditional method of increased distributions but rather through unit or share buybacks for those companies with reasonable leverage. It seems likely to us that the majority of this activity will take place in 2021, but we may see some company announcements in this regard through the end of the year.

The third quarter was weak for energy equities as concerns around softening demand from a second wave of COVID-19 impacted the sector. MLPs performed poorly but outperformed the energy sector as represented by the S&P Energy Select Sector Index, which was down close to twenty percent during the quarter. While investor sentiment towards energy equities has been wanting, fundamentals for midstream appear to have stabilized since the market turmoil of the second quarter. Companies have continued to see volumes recover as commodity prices have returned to levels supportive of production. During the lows of the second quarter, many producers took the decision to shut-in producing wells, but much, if not all, of this production has been brought back online in most regions. We think this should be a positive for midstream earnings for the third quarter, but that is clearly not reflected in quarter end security prices.

The potential impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak are increasingly uncertain, difficult to assess and impossible to predict, and may result in significant losses. Any adverse event could materially and negatively impact the value and performance of the fund and the its ability to achieve its investment objectives.

This commentary contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although Tortoise believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this publication. Tortoise does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. The views and opinions in this commentary are as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This material should not be relied upon as investment or tax advice and is not intended to predict or depict performance of any investment. This publication is provided for information only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The data is obtained from sources we deem reliable; it is not guaranteed as to its accuracy. Valuations and long-term return expectations do not represent or predict the performance of any particular investment. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Alerian MLP Index is the leading gauge of energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). The capped, float-adjusted,capitalization-weighted index, whose constituents earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities involving energy commodities, is disseminated real-time on a price- return basis (AMZ) and on a total-return basis (AMZX). It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

This reprint has been provided by Guggenheim Investments which represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC ("Guggenheim"): Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management. Tortoise Capital Advisors serves as Investment Sub Advisor for the Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO). Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC serves as Investment Adviser.

This material is distributed or presented for informational or educational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product, or as investing advice of any kind. This material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. The content contained herein is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation. This material contains opinions of Advisory Research, Inc., but not necessarily those of Guggenheim Partners, LLC or its subsidiaries.

The opinions contained herein are subject to change without notice. Forward looking statements, estimates, and certain information contained herein are based upon proprietary and non-proprietary research and other sources. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but are not assured as to accuracy. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is neither representation nor warranty as to the current accuracy of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information. No part of this material may be reproduced or referred to in any form, without express written permission of the authors or Guggenheim Partners, LLC.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. An investment in MLP units involves risks that differ from a similar investment in equity securities, such as common stock, of a corporation. Holders of MLP units have the rights typically afforded to limited partners in a limited partnership. As compared to common shareholders of a corporation, holders of MLP units have more limited control and limited rights to vote on matters affecting the partnership. There are certain tax risks associated with an investment in MLP units. Additionally, conflicts of interest may exist between common unit holders, subordinated unit holders and the general partner of an MLP; for example, a conflict may arise as a result of incentive distribution payments.

#45309