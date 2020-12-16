Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fidus Investment Corporation    FDUS

FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(FDUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fidus Investment Corporation Prices Offering of $125 Million of 4.75% Notes Due 2026

12/16/2020 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) (“Fidus” or the “Company”) today announced that it priced a public offering of $125 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75% notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) on December 16, 2020. The Notes will mature on January 31, 2026, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.75% per year payable semi-annually on January 31 and July 31 of each year, beginning July 31, 2021.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for this offering. B. Riley Securities, Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., National Securities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD), and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and the Notes are expected to be delivered on or about December 23, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of its outstanding 5.875% notes due 2023, repay the amount outstanding under its credit facility and redeem a portion of its outstanding 6.000% notes due 2024 (callable on February 15, 2021). However, the Company may re-borrow under its credit facility and use such borrowings to invest in lower middle-market companies in accordance with its investment objective and strategies and for working capital and general corporate purposes. As of December 15, 2020, the Company had $50.0 million of outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility.

Investors are advised to consider carefully the investment objective, risks and charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement dated December 16, 2020 and the accompanying prospectus dated May 1, 2019, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contain a description of these matters and other important information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of the Notes referred to in this press release, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. A registration statement (File No. 333-223350) relating to the Notes was filed and has been declared effective by the SEC.

This offering is being made solely by means of a written prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement and a related preliminary prospectus supplement, which may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com or by calling 800-248-8863.

ABOUT FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION

Fidus Investment Corporation provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which management generally defines as U.S. based companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity related investments. Fidus seeks to partner with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

Fidus is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. In addition, for tax purposes, Fidus has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Fidus was formed in February 2011 to continue and expand the business of Fidus Mezzanine Capital, L.P., which commenced operations in May 2007.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements with regard to the Company’s Notes offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the offering. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or negative versions of those words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate to historical or factual matters. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future events and our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. These statements are not guarantees of future events, performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic's impact on the U.S. and global economy, as well as those described from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Fidus Investment Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

  
Company Contact:Investor Relations Contact:
Shelby E. SherardJody Burfening
Chief Financial OfficerLHA
(847) 859-3938(212) 838-3777
ssherard@fidusinv.comjburfening@lhai.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION
05:42pFIDUS INVESTMENT : Prices Public Offering of $125 Million Notes
MT
05:34pFidus Investment Corporation Prices Offering of $125 Million of 4.75% Notes D..
GL
12/04Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
AQ
12/03FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/24B. Riley Adjusts Fidus Investment's Price Target to $12 from $10, Keeps Neutr..
MT
11/18Raymond James Adjusts Fidus Investment's Price Target to $14 from $11, Keeps ..
MT
11/02Oppenheimer Adjusts Fidus Investment's Price Target to $16 From $14, Keeps Ou..
MT
10/29FIDUS INVESTMENT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29FIDUS INVESTMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
10/29FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 81,7 M - -
Net income 2020 8,82 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
Yield 2020 10,4%
Capitalization 311 M 311 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,80x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fidus Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 13,29 $
Last Close Price 12,71 $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward H. Ross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas C. Lauer President & Director
Shelby E. Sherard CFO, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Charles David Hyman Independent Director
Raymond L. Anstiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION-14.42%311
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-10.99%6 969
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-6.47%3 463
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.52%2 556
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-25.14%2 311
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-28.10%2 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ