Fidus Investment : NOTICE OF REDEMPTION TO THE HOLDERS OF THE (Form 8-K)

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION TO THE HOLDERS OF THE

6.000% Notes due 2024

of Fidus Investment Corporation

(CUSIP No. 316500 305)*

Redemption Date: November 2, 2021

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 1104 of the Indenture dated as of February 2, 2018 (the " Base Indenture "), between Fidus Investment Corporation, a Maryland corporation (the " Company "), and U.S. Bank National Association (the " Trustee ), and Section 1.01(h) of the Second Supplemental Indenture, dated as of February 8, 2019 (the " Second Supplemental Indenture ," and together with the Base Indenture, the " Indenture "), that the Company is electing to exercise its option to redeem, in whole, the 6.000% Notes due 2024 (the " Notes "). The Company will redeem $19,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the issued and outstanding Notes on November 2, 2021 (the " Redemption Date "). The redemption price for the Notes equals 100% of the $19,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed (or $25 in principal amount per Note), plus the accrued and unpaid interest thereon through, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the " Redemption Payment "). The aggregate accrued interest on the Notes being redeemed that is payable on the Redemption Date will be approximately $243,833.33 (or approximately $0.32 on each $25 principal amount of the Notes being redeemed).

On the Redemption Date, the Redemption Payment will become due and payable to the Holders of the Notes. Interest on the $19,000,000 in principal amount of Notes being redeemed will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date. Unless the Company defaults in paying the Redemption Payment with respect to such Notes, the only remaining right of the Holders with respect to such Notes will be to receive payment of the Redemption Payment upon presentation and surrender of such Notes to the Trustee in its capacity as Paying Agent. Notes held in book-entry form will be redeemed and the Redemption Payment with respect to such Notes will be paid in accordance with the applicable procedures of The Depository Trust Company.

Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Indenture.

Questions relating to this notice of redemption should be directed to U.S. Bank National Association via telephone at 1-800-934-6802. Payment of the Redemption Payment to the Holders will be made upon presentation and surrender of the Notes in the following manner: