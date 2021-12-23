Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Field Solutions Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSG   AU000000FSG1

FIELD SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FSG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/23
0.175 AUD   0.00%
05:37pFIELD : Application for quotation of securities - FSG
PU
12/22Field Solutions Acquires TasmaNet
MT
12/21FIELD SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : FSG) Completes TasmaNet Acquisition
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Field : Application for quotation of securities - FSG

12/23/2021 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

FIELD SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 24, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

FSG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

5,000,000

23/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

FIELD SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

111460121

1.3

ASX issuer code

FSG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

03-Nov-2020 10:43

New - Proposed issue of Securities -

A placement or other type of issue

FSG

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

FSG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

23/12/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

1

100.00 %

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

5,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Performance shares

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Bonus issue to Wendy Tyberek

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Field Solutions Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 22:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIELD SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:37pFIELD : Application for quotation of securities - FSG
PU
12/22Field Solutions Acquires TasmaNet
MT
12/21FIELD SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : FSG) Completes TasmaNet Acquisition
AQ
12/19FIELD : Application for quotation of securities - FSG
PU
12/16FIELD : FY21 AGM Presentation
PU
12/16FIELD SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : FSG) Chairman's and MD Address with FY21 AGM Presentat..
AQ
11/16FIELD : Proposed issue of securities - FSG
PU
11/15FIELD : Transaction Specific Prospectus
PU
11/15FIELD : Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
10/29Field Solutions Holdings Limited entered into a binding share sale agreement to acquire..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18,8 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net income 2021 2,13 M 1,54 M 1,54 M
Net Debt 2021 1,95 M 1,41 M 1,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 131 M 94,9 M 95,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 4,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart FIELD SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Field Solutions Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Jake Roberts Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Wendy Tyberek Joint Secretary, Finance Director & Director
Kenneth M. Carr Non-Executive Chairman
Mithila Nath Ranawake Independent Non-Executive Director
Phillip Carter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIELD SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED297.73%95
AT&T INC.-13.84%176 954
T-MOBILE US-10.60%150 586
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-32.85%80 702
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.48.17%66 962
KDDI CORPORATION10.47%65 853