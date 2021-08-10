DGAP-AFR : Fielmann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fielmann AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Fielmann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-08-10 / 10:23 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fielmann AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 26, 2021 Address: https://corporate.fielmann.com/berichte/ Language: English Date of disclosure: August 26, 2021 Address: https://corporate.fielmann.com/reports/ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Fielmann AG Weidetrasse 118a 22083 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.fielmann.de End of News DGAP News Service -------------

