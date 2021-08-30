Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fielmann AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIE   DE0005772206

FIELMANN AG

(FIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/30 12:01:04 pm
65.175 EUR   +0.12%
11:50aFIELMANN AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
08/26FIELMANN : HY1 2021 interim report
PU
08/26FIELMANN AG : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
FIELMANN AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating

08/30/2021 | 11:50am EDT
DZ Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Analyst Recommendations on FIELMANN AG
Financials
Sales 2021 1 700 M 2 005 M 2 005 M
Net income 2021 168 M 198 M 198 M
Net Debt 2021 53,7 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,7x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 5 468 M 6 447 M 6 449 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 21 427
Free-Float 28,3%
Technical analysis trends FIELMANN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 65,10 €
Average target price 71,38 €
Spread / Average Target 9,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Fielmann Chief Executive Officer & Head-Strategy
Georg Alexander Zeiss Head-Finance, Properties & Legal Compliance
Mark Karlheinz Binz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Joachim Oltersdorf Member-Supervisory Board
Pier Paolo Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIELMANN AG-2.03%6 447
GRANDVISION N.V.10.98%8 472
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.27.40%4 724
JINS HOLDINGS INC.6.64%1 535
ZHEJIANG LANTE OPTICS CO., LTD.-35.04%1 457
KITS EYECARE LTD.0.00%90