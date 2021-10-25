Log in
Fielmann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/25/2021 | 05:18am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fielmann AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Fielmann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 2021-10-25 / 11:17 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fielmann AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021 Address: https://corporate.fielmann.com/berichte/ Language: English Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021 Address: https://corporate.fielmann.com/reports/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-25 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Fielmann AG 
              Weidetrasse 118a 
              22083 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.fielmann.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1243184 2021-10-25

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243184&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2021 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)

