Fielmann : Compulsory notice 20.12.2022

Fielmann to acquire companies of MFI Group in Spain

The Fielmann Group (Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft) has today entered into a binding agreement regarding the acquisition of all shares in Spanish companies Ibervisión (Ibervisión Servicios Ópticos, S.L.) Medop (Medop, S.A.), and Elaboria (Elaboria, S.L.) from MFI Group (Medical Fomento Industrial, S.L.), based in Bilbao, Spain. The companies are predominantly active in ophthalmic optics and hearing acoustics and operate retail stores as well as a manufacturing site.

In FY 2021, the companies generated consolidated sales of approximately €31.2 million. The purchase price for all shares in the companies is based on a cash and debt-free valuation of approximately € 70.8 million.