  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fielmann AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIE   DE0005772206

FIELMANN AG

(FIE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:20 2022-12-20 am EST
35.59 EUR   +2.33%
05:57aFielmann : accelerates Spanish expansion with acquisition of Medical Óptica Audición
PU
05:57aFielmann : Compulsory notice 20.12.2022
PU
05:36aFielmann Ag : Fielmann to acquire companies of MFI Group in Spain
EQ
Fielmann : Compulsory notice 20.12.2022

12/20/2022 | 05:57am EST
Fielmann to acquire companies of MFI Group in Spain

The Fielmann Group (Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft) has today entered into a binding agreement regarding the acquisition of all shares in Spanish companies Ibervisión (Ibervisión Servicios Ópticos, S.L.) Medop (Medop, S.A.), and Elaboria (Elaboria, S.L.) from MFI Group (Medical Fomento Industrial, S.L.), based in Bilbao, Spain. The companies are predominantly active in ophthalmic optics and hearing acoustics and operate retail stores as well as a manufacturing site.

In FY 2021, the companies generated consolidated sales of approximately €31.2 million. The purchase price for all shares in the companies is based on a cash and debt-free valuation of approximately € 70.8 million.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fielmann AG published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 10:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 748 M 1 854 M 1 854 M
Net income 2022 105 M 111 M 111 M
Net cash 2022 30,4 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,7x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 2 921 M 3 099 M 3 099 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 22 640
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FIELMANN AG
Fielmann AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FIELMANN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 34,78 €
Average target price 37,11 €
Spread / Average Target 6,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc David Günther Fielmann Chief Executive Officer
Georg Alexander Zeiss Chief Financial Officer
Mark Karlheinz Binz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Joachim Oltersdorf Member-Supervisory Board
Pier Paolo Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIELMANN AG-41.20%3 099
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.-21.75%2 963
JINS HOLDINGS INC.-35.45%771
SYNSAM AB (PUBL)-48.05%577
MISTER SPEX SE-64.81%139
FOCUS POINT HOLDINGS36.22%65