Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft    FIE   DE0005772206

FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(FIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DGAP-Adhoc : Fielmann AG: Fielmann acquires 80 Percent of third-largest optical retail group in Spain

12/17/2020 | 09:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fielmann AG / Key word(s): Expansion 
Fielmann AG: Fielmann acquires 80 Percent of third-largest optical retail 
group in Spain 
 
17-Dec-2020 / 15:10 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation 
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Fielmann AG has today entered into binding agreements to acquire a 80 
percent equity ownership stake in ?"ptica del Penedés S.L., the company that 
operates the optical retail chain ?"ptica & Audiología Universitaria in 
Spain. The shares are sold both by companies controlled by the founders of 
?"ptica & Audiología Universitaria, Manuel Caballero und Rufo Gómez, - Grupo 
Gea RGS S.L. und Mirling Europe S.L. - as well as by Blanco Investments SGPS 
S.A.. 
With about 400,000 glasses sold and more than &euro 100 million in sales 
(2019), ?"ptica & Audiología Universitaria is the third largest optical 
retail chain in Spain. The family business currently operates 80 stores with 
more than 1,000 employees. The long-term plan is to operate more than 200 
stores across Spain, to sell more than 90,000 glasses and to generate sales 
of more than &euro 250 million. 
The acquisition of the shares is based on a valuation of approximately &euro 
185 million cash-and-debt-free for 80 percent of the shares of ?"ptica del 
Penedés S.L.. The transaction will take effect as of December 31, 2020, and 
is not subject to regulatory approval or other closing conditions. 
Manuel Caballero and Rufo Gómez, founders of ?"ptica & Audiología 
Universitaria, retain a 20 percent equity stake. Long-term option rights 
have been agreed regarding these shares. 
 
17-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory 
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Fielmann AG 
             Weidetrasse 118a 
             22083 Hamburg 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 (0)40 270 76-0 
Fax:         +49 (0)40 270 76-390 
Internet:    www.fielmann.de 
ISIN:        DE0005772206 
WKN:         577220 
Indices:     SDAX 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime 
             Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1156004 
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service 
 
1156004 17-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2020 09:11 ET (14:11 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 1.44% 63.15 Delayed Quote.-13.33%
SDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 1.09% 14477.9 Delayed Quote.13.37%
All news about FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
09:12aDGAP-ADHOC : Fielmann AG: Fielmann acquires 80 Percent of third-largest optical ..
DJ
11/19FIELMANN AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
11/13FIELMANN AG : Independant Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/12FIELMANN AG : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
10/26FIELMANN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports a..
EQ
10/02FIELMANN AG : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/01FIELMANN AG : Independant Research remains Neutral
MD
10/01FIELMANN AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/30FIELMANN AG : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/30FIELMANN : preliminary Q3 2020 figures exceed expectations
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 413 M 1 729 M 1 729 M
Net income 2020 107 M 131 M 131 M
Net cash 2020 110 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2020 49,5x
Yield 2020 2,55%
Capitalization 5 241 M 6 383 M 6 415 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,63x
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 21 031
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 68,82 €
Last Close Price 62,40 €
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Fielmann Co-Chief Executive Officer, Head-HR & IT
Mark Karlheinz Binz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Alexander Zeiss Head-Finance, Properties & Legal Compliance
Hans Joachim Oltersdorf Member-Supervisory Board
Pier Paolo Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-13.33%6 383
GRANDVISION N.V.-8.10%7 788
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.42.46%3 743
JINS HOLDINGS INC.-8.94%1 514
NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.-1.23%393
FOCUS POINT HOLDINGS140.54%48
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ