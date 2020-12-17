DGAP-Adhoc : Fielmann AG: Fielmann acquires 80 Percent of third-largest optical retail group in Spain

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fielmann AG / Key word(s): Expansion
Fielmann AG: Fielmann acquires 80 Percent of third-largest optical retail
group in Spain
17-Dec-2020 / 15:10 CET/CEST
Fielmann AG has today entered into binding agreements to acquire a 80
percent equity ownership stake in ?"ptica del Penedés S.L., the company that
operates the optical retail chain ?"ptica & Audiología Universitaria in
Spain. The shares are sold both by companies controlled by the founders of
?"ptica & Audiología Universitaria, Manuel Caballero und Rufo Gómez, - Grupo
Gea RGS S.L. und Mirling Europe S.L. - as well as by Blanco Investments SGPS
S.A..
With about 400,000 glasses sold and more than &euro 100 million in sales
(2019), ?"ptica & Audiología Universitaria is the third largest optical
retail chain in Spain. The family business currently operates 80 stores with
more than 1,000 employees. The long-term plan is to operate more than 200
stores across Spain, to sell more than 90,000 glasses and to generate sales
of more than &euro 250 million.
The acquisition of the shares is based on a valuation of approximately &euro
185 million cash-and-debt-free for 80 percent of the shares of ?"ptica del
Penedés S.L.. The transaction will take effect as of December 31, 2020, and
is not subject to regulatory approval or other closing conditions.
Manuel Caballero and Rufo Gómez, founders of ?"ptica & Audiología
Universitaria, retain a 20 percent equity stake. Long-term option rights
have been agreed regarding these shares.
Language: English
