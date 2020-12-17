DGAP-Adhoc : Fielmann AG: Fielmann acquires 80 Percent of third-largest optical retail group in Spain

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fielmann AG / Key word(s): Expansion Fielmann AG: Fielmann acquires 80 Percent of third-largest optical retail group in Spain 17-Dec-2020 / 15:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fielmann AG has today entered into binding agreements to acquire a 80 percent equity ownership stake in ?"ptica del Penedés S.L., the company that operates the optical retail chain ?"ptica & Audiología Universitaria in Spain. The shares are sold both by companies controlled by the founders of ?"ptica & Audiología Universitaria, Manuel Caballero und Rufo Gómez, - Grupo Gea RGS S.L. und Mirling Europe S.L. - as well as by Blanco Investments SGPS S.A.. With about 400,000 glasses sold and more than &euro 100 million in sales (2019), ?"ptica & Audiología Universitaria is the third largest optical retail chain in Spain. The family business currently operates 80 stores with more than 1,000 employees. The long-term plan is to operate more than 200 stores across Spain, to sell more than 90,000 glasses and to generate sales of more than &euro 250 million. The acquisition of the shares is based on a valuation of approximately &euro 185 million cash-and-debt-free for 80 percent of the shares of ?"ptica del Penedés S.L.. The transaction will take effect as of December 31, 2020, and is not subject to regulatory approval or other closing conditions. Manuel Caballero and Rufo Gómez, founders of ?"ptica & Audiología Universitaria, retain a 20 percent equity stake. Long-term option rights have been agreed regarding these shares. 17-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Fielmann AG Weidetrasse 118a 22083 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 270 76-0 Fax: +49 (0)40 270 76-390 Internet: www.fielmann.de ISIN: DE0005772206 WKN: 577220 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1156004 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 1156004 17-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

