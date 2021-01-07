Fielmann : Compulsory notice 07.01.2021 according to 17 MAR

Preliminary figures of Fielmann AG as at 31 December 2020

After the forecast was already adjusted upwards in September 2020, preliminary estimates show that Fielmann AG's results will probably exceed the forecast for the whole year. All of this despite the extensive restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the estimates, Fielmann generated external sales (including VAT and inventory changes) of € 1,625 million (previous year: € 1,764.6 million). Consolidated sales are expected to stand at € 1,425 million (previous year: € 1,520.7 million). The pre-tax profit will reach nearly 170 million (previous year: € 253.8 million).

As at the end of 2020, Fielmann operated 870 stores (previous year: 776 stores), including 80 stores of the Spanish optical chain Óptica & Audiología Universitaria acquired on 31 December 2020. The Spanish subsidiary will contribute to the Group's earnings for the first time in the 2021 fiscal year.

