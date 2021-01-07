Fielmann : January 2021 - Fielmann exceeds FY 2020 forecast

Log in
01/07/2021
68.975 EUR   +0.62%
Fielmann exceeds FY 2020 forecast

01/07/2021 | 09:14am EST
Fielmann exceeds FY 2020 forecast

Business model proves robust despite the extensive restrictions in ayear of crisis

Thanks to its robust business model and the outstanding performance of its employees, the German market leader emerges from 2020 in a position of strength. After expectations were already adjusted upwards in September 2020, preliminary estimates show that Fielmann AG's results will probably exceed the forecast for the whole year. All of this despite the extensive restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to preliminary estimates, Fielmann generated external sales (including VAT and inventory changes) of € 1,625 million (previous year: € 1,764.6 million). Consolidated sales are expected to stand at € 1,425 million (previous year: € 1,520.7 million). The pre-tax profit will reach nearly € 170 million (previous year: € 253.8 million).

As at the end of 2020, Fielmann operated 870 stores (previous year: 776 stores), including 80 stores of the Spanish optical chain Óptica & Audiología Universitaria acquired on 31 December 2020. The Spanish subsidiary will contribute to the Group's earnings for the first time in the 2021 fiscal year.

Thanks to the consistent application of our hygiene standards, we safeguarded the health of our customers and employees alike. With our online appointment tool we allow our customers to plan their visit in advance. At the same time, we welcome spontaneous walk-ins using our new digital time management tool. This way, Fielmann optimises the footfall in the store, minimises waiting times and maximises productivity.

As a financially successful family business, Fielmann enters the new year with confidence. Despite the economic challenges posed by the restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, our business development proves to be resilient and is less affected than it was at the beginning of the pandemic. This strengthens our determination to continue the implementation of our Vision 2025: we continue to invest and thus drive the digitisation and internationalisation of our business model.

Hamburg, 7 January 2021

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft
The Management Board

Further Information:
Ulrike Abratis, Head of Corporate Communications, Phone: +49 (0) 40 270 76 - 457
Ulrich Brockmann, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +49 (0) 40 270 76 - 442


German press release

Financials
Sales 2020 1 407 M 1 725 M 1 725 M
Net income 2020 107 M 132 M 132 M
Net cash 2020 57,9 M 71,0 M 71,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 53,6x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 5 757 M 7 070 M 7 061 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,05x
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 21 031
Free-Float 28,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Fielmann Co-Chief Executive Officer, Head-HR & IT
Mark Karlheinz Binz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Alexander Zeiss Head-Finance, Properties & Legal Compliance
Hans Joachim Oltersdorf Member-Supervisory Board
Pier Paolo Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT3.16%7 070
GRANDVISION N.V.-0.78%7 884
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.9.12%4 004
JINS HOLDINGS INC.-1.47%1 509
NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.7.17%463
FOCUS POINT HOLDINGS-2.08%52
