Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(FIE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/30 10:13:16 am
68.15 EUR   +2.10%
10:00aFIELMANN : preliminary Q3 2020 figures exceed expectations
PU
09:55aFIELMANN : compulsory notice
PU
09:35aFIELMANN AG : Preliminary numbers for the third quarter 2020 - Outlook for the fiscal year
EQ
Fielmann : preliminary Q3 2020 figures exceed expectations

09/30/2020 | 10:00am EDT

Fielmann's preliminary Q3 2020 figures exceed expectations

Business performance suggests faster recovery than expected despite ongoing pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic continues to have a substantial impact on daily life as well as economies across Europe, resulting in ongoing protection measures enacted by governments across the continent.

Thanks to our robust business model, the outstanding performance of our employees and consistent cost reductions, Fielmann's business performance in 2020 during the crisis resembles a V-shaped curve: after a significant drop in unit sales, sales revenue and profits in April, Fielmann experienced a swift recovery since May. Despite the extensive restrictions that come with the pandemic, Fielmann was able to record a positive result in the first half of the year.


From July to September, the positive development accelerated further: according to preliminary estimates, Fielmann generated consolidated sales of approximately € 420 million (previous year: € 400.0 million) in Q3 and will reach a pre-tax profit of around € 80 million (previous year: € 78.5 million). Consequently, Fielmann will likely close the third quarter with a performance that is considerably better than expected.

Thanks to the consistent application of our hygiene standards, we safeguarded the health of our customers and employees alike. Many customers who originally postponed their purchase of glasses are now coming back to our stores. With our online appointment tool we allow our customers to plan their visit in advance. At the same time, we welcome spontaneous walk-ins using our digital time management tool. This way, Fielmann controls the footfall in the store, minimises waiting times and maximises productivity.

Provided that there are no further restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic in the course of the year, Fielmann will most likely exceed the numbers previously forecast for the full year and expects to generate external sales (incl. VAT) of more than € 1.6 billion (previous year: € 1.76 billion), consolidated sales of more than € 1.4 billion (previous year: € 1.62 billion) and a pre-tax profit of more than € 140 million (previous year: € 253.81 million). We remain confident that we will emerge from this crisis stronger than before.

Hamburg, 30 September 2020

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board

For more information, please contact:

Katrin Carstens, Deputy Head of Corporate Communications, Phone: 040/270 76 - 5907

Ulrich Brockmann, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +49 (0) 40 270 76 - 442

German press release

Disclaimer

Fielmann AG published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 1 383 M 1 620 M 1 620 M
Net income 2020 97,0 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2020 5,50 M 6,44 M 6,44 M
P/E ratio 2020 57,9x
Yield 2020 2,51%
Capitalization 5 606 M 6 582 M 6 566 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,06x
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 19 872
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 66,22 €
Last Close Price 66,75 €
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Fielmann Co-Chief Executive Officer, Head-HR & IT
Mark Karlheinz Binz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Alexander Zeiss Head-Finance, Properties & Legal Compliance
Hans Joachim Oltersdorf Member-Supervisory Board
Pier Paolo Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-7.29%6 582
CHEWY, INC.89.55%22 633
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY50.88%16 385
ULTA BEAUTY-11.95%12 553
NEXT PLC-15.96%9 671
GRANDVISION N.V.-13.20%7 090
