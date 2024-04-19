EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fielmann Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fielmann Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

19.04.2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fielmann Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.fielmann-group.com/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.fielmann-group.com/en/investor-relations/publications

19.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Fielmann Group AG
Weidestrasse 118 a
22083 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.fielmann-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1884441  19.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1884441&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a