Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.01.2024 / 10:26 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Steffen
Last name(s): Bätjer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fielmann Group AG

b) LEI
529900BU5B7N9GE4XU15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005772206

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
47.62 EUR 2952.44 EUR
47.64 EUR 905.16 EUR
47.66 EUR 19302.30 EUR
47.68 EUR 10775.68 EUR
47.70 EUR 13737.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
47.67 EUR 47673.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Fielmann Group AG
Weidestrasse 118 a
22083 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.fielmann-group.com

 
88631  05.01.2024 CET/CEST

