FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - DZ Bank has upgraded Fielmann from "hold" to "buy" and raised the fair value from 45 to 52 euros. In a study published on Wednesday, analyst Thomas Maul praised the optical chain's increasingly positive sales and earnings trend at a historically low valuation. In addition, the consensus estimates for 2025 are well below the medium-term margin target. This opens up scope for positive surprises./edh/la

Publication of the original study: 15.11.2023 / 10:38 / CET First dissemination of the original study: 15.11.2023 / 10:48 / CET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------