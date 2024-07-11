Fielmann Group AG, formerly known as, Fielmann AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of glasses, contact lenses and related eyewear products. The Company's optical product range includes frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, safety eyewear, related articles, accessories and all kinds of merchandise including bifocal and varifocal optical glasses. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries and retailers located in Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Poland, among others. The production is conducted by Rathenower Optik GmbH. The Company is subsidiary of Korva SE, which is part of Inter-Optik GmbH & Co KG.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers