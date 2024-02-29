Fielmann Group AG fornerly known as Fielmann AG is a Germany-based company manufacturer of glasses, contact lenses and related eyewear products. The Company manufactures and sells various spectacles, including bifocal and varifocal optical glasses, sunglasses, spectacle frames and contact lenses. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries and retailers located in Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Poland, among others. The production is conducted by Rathenower Optik GmbH. The Company is subsidiary of Korva SE, which is part of Inter-Optik GmbH & Co KG.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers