according to Article 19 MAR

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Professor Dr.

First name: Steffen

Last name(s): Baetjer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Fielmann Group AG

b) LEI

529900BU5B7N9GE4XU15

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share

ISIN: DE0005772206

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s): 42.50 EUR

Volume(s): 42,500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price: 42.50 EUR

Volume(s): 42,500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2024-07-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA

MIC: XETC