Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Professor Dr.
First name: Steffen
Last name(s): Baetjer
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Fielmann Group AG
b) LEI
529900BU5B7N9GE4XU15
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005772206
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s): 42.50 EUR
Volume(s): 42,500.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price: 42.50 EUR
Volume(s): 42,500.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2024-07-17; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETC
Share
