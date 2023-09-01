HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Opticians' group Fielmann expects more sales for the current year following the completion of its takeover of US competitor SVS Vision. External sales should rise by 13 percent to 2.3 billion euros in 2023, the company announced in Hamburg on Friday. Previously, Fielmann had targeted a year-on-year increase of seven to ten percent here. The optical chain completed the acquisition of SVS Vision on Thursday and will consolidate the US company from September 1.

In terms of operating profit, the contribution of the U.S. business will still be negligible in the current year, but will improve significantly in 2024, Fielmann said. For earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), the company now expects an increase of 18 percent to around 400 million euros in 2023, which is at the upper end of the previous forecast of growth of 9 to 21 percent. Pre-tax profit is also expected to rise by 18 percent to over 190 million euros.

At the beginning of July, Fielmann had announced the acquisition of SVS Vision and the Canadian company Eyevious Style with its e-commerce platform Befitting, thus making the leap to North America. According to the information provided at the time, SVS Vison is valued at the equivalent of around 105 million euros, Eyevious Style at around 35 million euros - in each case excluding cash and debt./nas/jha/