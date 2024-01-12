MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The demand for German spectacles, contact lenses and binoculars is stagnating. Manufacturers were only able to increase their turnover last year by a nominal 1.0 percent to 4.92 billion euros, as the industry association Spectaris announced on Friday at the start of the opti trade fair in Munich. "Due to the significant slowdown in consumer spending, the 2023 sales result was slightly below expectations." There was also little impetus from foreign business.

Despite inflation, domestic business was only 1.2 percent above the previous year's level with sales of 2.45 billion euros. Foreign business grew by 0.8 percent to 2.47 billion euros. Exports to Asia increased by 10 percent, while exports to North America fell by 10 percent. The number of employees in the German ophthalmic optics industry fell by 1 percent to 20,400.

Spectaris Chairwoman Mirjam Rosch was nevertheless optimistic. The ageing of the population and increased short-sightedness among young people were causing "a steady increase in demand for glasses and contact lenses". With the intensive use of small screens on smartphones, defective vision is also being noticed earlier and is increasing. In the medium and long term, all signs point to growth.

According to the association, around 46 million people in Germany now wear glasses or contact lenses. At the opti international optics and design trade fair, which takes place in Munich from Friday to Sunday, 390 exhibitors will be showcasing their products and innovations./rol/DP/zb