FIERA MILANO: AMENDMENT OF THE 2021 FINANCIAL AGENDA

Amendment of the financial agenda pursuant to article 2.6.2 paragraph 1 letter b) of the Rules of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

Milan, 4 February 2021. Fiera Milano S.p.A. announces that, in addition to what was communicated on 15 December 2020, a meeting of the Board of Directors has been scheduled for 22 February 2021 to approve the preliminary results for financial year 2020 and the 2021- 2025 business plan.

The business plan will be presented to investors the following day, 23 February, in virtual mode. The dates of the other corporate events remain unchanged, as previously announced.

