FIERA MILANO SPA

(FM)
Fiera Milano : Amendment of the 2021 financial agenda

02/04/2021 | 01:55pm EST
FIERA MILANO: AMENDMENT OF THE 2021 FINANCIAL AGENDA

Amendment of the financial agenda pursuant to article 2.6.2 paragraph 1 letter b) of the Rules of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

Milan, 4 February 2021. Fiera Milano S.p.A. announces that, in addition to what was communicated on 15 December 2020, a meeting of the Board of Directors has been scheduled for 22 February 2021 to approve the preliminary results for financial year 2020 and the 2021- 2025 business plan.

The business plan will be presented to investors the following day, 23 February, in virtual mode. The dates of the other corporate events remain unchanged, as previously announced.

Fiera Milano

Fiera Milano is the domestic market leader and one of the main integrated operators worldwide in the exhibition and congress sector. The Group manages the leading exhibition site in Italy and dominates events in numerous manufacturing sectors: fashion, publishing, furniture and furnishings, home and lifestyle, mechanical tooling industry, tourism, professional hospitality, food, plant engineering and energy, construction, art, and sailing. Specifically, the business of the Group is focused on the management, organisation and hosting of exhibitions and other events through ensuring the availability of equipped exhibition space, project support and related services. Its offer is completed by engineering services, stand -fitting services - for both pre-fabricated and customised stands - stand-fitting technical and logistic services, as well as a multichannel platform that includes web content and congresses.

Fiera Milano has been listed in the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Italian stock market since 2002.

For information:

Investor Relations Fiera Milano S.p.A. Pietro Gasparri

Tel +39 0249977816 pietro.gasparri@fieramilano.it www.fieramilano.it

Press Office Fiera Milano S.p.A. Gabriele De Giorgi, Mario Lisippo Tel +39 3398431544 press@fieramilano.it www.fieramilano.it

Image Building

Giuliana Paoletti, Simona Raffaelli Tel +39 02 89011300 fieramilano@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Fiera Milano S.p.A. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 18:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
