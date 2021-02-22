Log in
FIERA MILANO SPA

FIERA MILANO : Amendment of the 2021 financial agenda
PU
FIERA MILANO : approves the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan "CONN.E.C.T. 2025"
PU
FIERA MILANO : agrees loans totalling Euro 62 million
PU
Fiera Milano : Amendment of the 2021 financial agenda

02/22/2021 | 05:52pm EST
FIERA MILANO: AMENDMENT OF THE 2021 FINANCIAL AGENDA

Amendment of the financial agenda pursuant to article 2.6.2 paragraph 1 letter b) of the Rules of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

Milan, 22 February 2021. Fiera Milano S.p.A. hereby informs that the Board of Directors for the approval of the Consolidated Interim Management Report as at 30 September 2021 will be held on 8 November 2021, instead of 10 November 2021, which was originally communicated on 15 December 2020.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Fiera Milano

Fiera Milano is the domestic market leader and one of the main integrated operators worldwide in the exhibition and congress sector. The Group manages the leading exhibition site in Italy and dominates events in numerous manufacturing sectors: fashion, publishing, furniture and furnishings, home and lifestyle, mechanical tooling industry, tourism, professional hospitality, food, plant engineering and energy, construction, art, and sailing. Specifically, the business of the Group is focused on the management, organisation and hosting of exhibitions and other events through ensuring the availability of equipped exhibition space, project support and related services. Its offer is completed by engineering services, stand-fitting services - for both pre-fabricated and customised stands - stand-fitting technical and logistic services, as well as a multichannel platform that includes web content and congresses.

Fiera Milano has been listed in the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Italian stock market since 2002.

For information:

Investor Relations Fiera Milano S.p.A.

Press Office Fiera Milano S.p.A.

Image Building

Pietro Gasparri

Gabriele De Giorgi, Mario Lisippo

Giuliana Paoletti, Simona Raffaelli

Tel +39 0249977816

Tel +39 3398431544

Tel +39 02 89011300

pietro.gasparri@fieramilano.it

press@fieramilano.it

fieramilano@imagebuilding.it

www.fieramilano.it

www.fieramilano.it

Disclaimer

Fiera Milano S.p.A. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 22:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
