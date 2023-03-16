Fiera Milano : Board of Directors Explanatory Report in accordance with Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 and subsequent amendments and additions

Proposals for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Fiera Milano S.p.A. (hereinafter, 'Fiera Milano' or the 'Company'), convened for 27 April 2023 at 3.00 pm in a single call.

(Report pursuant to Article 125-ter, paragraph 1, of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24

February 1998, as amended, and Article 84-ter of Consob Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999,

as amended)

1. Financial statements as at 31 December 2022:

approval of the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2022, of the Report of the Board of Directors, of the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditor's Report. Presentation of the Consolidated

Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022 and the 2021 Consolidated Disclosure of Non-financial Information pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016; allocation of the financial year results.

Dear Shareholders,

the draft Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which we submit for your attention, closed with a loss of Euro 5,479,657.11, enabling us to propose to you to carry forward the aforementioned net loss for the year of Euro 5,479,657.11.

We also submit for your attention the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ending 31 December 2022, which, although not subject to approval by the Shareholders' Meeting, complements the information provided with the Financial Statements of Fiera Milano.

Given the above, we submit the following for your approval

proposed resolution

1.1 Approval of the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2022, of the Report of the Board of Directors, of the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Independent Auditor's Report. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial

Statements at 31 December 2022 and the 2022 Consolidated Disclosure of Non- financial Information pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016

'The Shareholders' Meeting of Fiera Milano, having noted the Management Report of the Board of Directors, the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Report of the Independent Auditors, examined the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022,

resolves

to approve the Financial Statements for the year ended at 31 December 2022, comprising the statement of financial position, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of changes in shareholders' equity, the statement of cash flows and the related notes to the financial statements, which shows a loss of Euro 5,479,657.11, as presented by the Board of Directors as a whole, in the individual entries and with the proposed provisions, as well as the related Report of the Board of Directors on Operations'.