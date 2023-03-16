Fiera Milano : Board of Directors Explanatory Report in accordance with Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 and subsequent amendments and additions
Proposals for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Fiera Milano S.p.A. (hereinafter, 'Fiera Milano' or the 'Company'), convened for 27 April 2023 at 3.00 pm in a single call.
(Report pursuant to Article 125-ter, paragraph 1, of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24
February 1998, as amended, and Article 84-ter of Consob Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999,
as amended)
1. Financial statements as at 31 December 2022:
approval of the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2022, of the Report of the Board of Directors, of the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditor's Report. Presentation of the Consolidated
Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022 and the 2021 Consolidated Disclosure of Non-financial Information pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016;
allocation of the financial year results.
Dear Shareholders,
the draft Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which we submit for your attention, closed with a loss of Euro 5,479,657.11, enabling us to propose to you to carry forward the aforementioned net loss for the year of Euro 5,479,657.11.
We also submit for your attention the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ending 31 December 2022, which, although not subject to approval by the Shareholders' Meeting, complements the information provided with the Financial Statements of Fiera Milano.
Given the above, we submit the following for your approval
proposed resolution
1.1 Approval of the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2022, of the Report of the Board of Directors, of the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Independent Auditor's Report. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial
Statements at 31 December 2022 and the 2022 Consolidated Disclosure of Non- financial Information pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016
'The Shareholders' Meeting of Fiera Milano, having noted the Management Report of the Board of Directors, the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Report of the Independent Auditors, examined the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022,
resolves
to approve the Financial Statements for the year ended at 31 December 2022, comprising the statement of financial position, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of changes in shareholders' equity, the statement of cash flows and the related notes to the financial statements, which shows a loss of Euro 5,479,657.11, as presented by the Board of Directors as a whole, in the individual entries and with the proposed provisions, as well as the related Report of the Board of Directors on Operations'.
1.2 Allocation of results for the financial year.
'The Shareholders' Meeting of Fiera Milano, having noted the Management Report of the Board of Directors, the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Report of the Independent Auditors, examined the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022,
resolves
to approve the proposal made by the Board of Directors to carry forward the net loss for the year of Euro 5,479,657.11'.
We also present the Shareholders' Meeting with the Consolidated Disclosure of Non-financial Information prepared by the Company in compliance with Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016.
2. Report on the Remuneration Policy and on the Remuneration Paid pursuant to article 123- ter of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998:
Binding decision on the first section;
non-bindingdecision on the second section.
Dear Shareholders,
the Board of Directors, on 15 March 2023, approved, in compliance with current legal provisions, the Report on Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Paid (hereinafter, the 'Report') prepared under Article 123-ter of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998 (hereinafter, the 'Consolidated Law on Finance'), which will be made available to the public within the terms of the law.
Under paragraph 3-ter of Article 123-ter of the Consolidated Law on Financial Intermediation, the Shareholders' Meeting is called upon to pass a binding resolution, in favour or against, regarding Section One of the Report and, under paragraph 6 of the same provision, a non- binding resolution, in favour or against, regarding Section Two of the Report.
Concerning the preceding, the Directors, therefore, submit for your examination the Report mentioned above, Section One of which illustrates the Company's remuneration policy (hereinafter, the 'Policy'), which the Board of Directors follows in defining the remuneration due to the members of the Board of Directors, and specifically to the Directors with special duties, the members of the Committees and the other Executives with Strategic Responsibilities of the Group.
Section Two, on the other hand, provides an adequate representation of each of the items making up the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, of the other Executives with Strategic Responsibilities, as well as the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company, and illustrates in detail the remuneration paid, during the year of reference, for any reason and in any form, by the Company, its subsidiaries or affiliated companies.
The Policy results from a clear and transparent process in which the Company's Board of Directors and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee play a central role.
The Board of Directors, on the proposal of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, adopted the Policy, also drafted in light of Article 5 of the Code of Corporate Governance and related recommendations and the amendments to the Issuers' Regulations in the
implementing provisions of Article 123-ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance, as amended by Italian Legislative Decree 49/2019.
In particular, please note that the Company Policy aims to:
attract, motivate and retain staff with the professional qualities required for the profitable pursuit of the Group's objectives;
align the interests of Management with those of Shareholders by pursuing the priority objective of creating sustainable value in the medium to long term, by developing a strong link between remuneration, on the one hand, and individual performance and that of the Group, on the other;
recognise merit to value the individual contribution of resources properly.
For the specific contents of the Report submitted for your examination, please refer to the document that will be made available within the terms of the law on the Company's website at www.fieramilano.itin the 'Investors/Governance/Shareholders' Meeting' section.
Given the above, we submit the following for your approval
proposed resolution
2.1 Binding decision on the first section.
'The Shareholders' Meeting of Fiera Milano S.p.A. for the Report on remuneration policy and payments made under Article 123-ter of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98 and, in particular, Section One,
resolves
to approve the contents of Section One of the Report on Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Paid prepared under Article 123-ter of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98, concerning the Company's policy on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, and in particular of the Directors with special duties, of the members of the Committees and of the Group's Executives with Strategic Responsibilities, as well as the procedures used for the adoption and implementation of such policy'.
2.2 Non-binding decision on the second section.
'The Shareholders' Meeting of Fiera Milano S.p.A. for the Report on remuneration policy and payments made under Article 123-ter of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98 and, in particular, Section Two,
resolves
to approve the content of Section Two of the Report on remuneration policy and payments made prepared under Article 123-ter of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98, concerning the remuneration awarded to members of the Board of Directors, Executives with Strategic Responsibilities and members of the Company's Board of Statutory Auditors.
3. Appointment of the Board of Directors:
determination of the number of members;
determination of the term of office;
appointment of Directors;
appointment of the Chairperson;
determination of remuneration.
Dear Shareholders,
The Shareholders' Meeting of 20 April 2020 conferred the mandate of the Board of Directors. It will expire with the Shareholders' Meeting convened to approve the Financial Statements for the year ending 31 December 2022.
Please also note that:
- with the Shareholders' Meeting of 2 October 2020, Chairman Carlo Bonomi, who was coopted by the Board of Directors on 25 April 2020 to replace the resigning Antonio Caorsi, was confirmed as Director and Chairman of Fiera Milano. At the same meeting, Luca Albino Palermo was also appointed Director, replacing the resigning Fabrizio Curci;
both Directors appointed at the Shareholders' Meeting of 2 October 2020 expire with the approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022;
on 14 June 2022, the Board of Directors co-opted Professor Ferruccio Resta as Director to replace Anna Gatti, who had resigned;
on 13 October 2022, the Board of Directors co-opted Regina De Albertis and Agostino Santoni as directors to replace the resigning Angelo Meregalli and Marina Natale;
under current legal provisions, the term of office of Directors Resta, De Albertis and
Santoni will expire with the next Shareholders' Meeting, called for 27 April 2023.
In thanking you for the trust placed in us, therefore, under Article 2364, paragraph 1, point
of the Italian Civil Code, we invite you to appoint the new administrative body, after determining (i) the duration of the office, which we suggest is set at 3 (three) financial years(i.e. until the Shareholders' Meeting to be called to approve the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2025), and (ii) the number of members, in compliance with the laws and regulations in force, as well as the Bylaws, made available on the Company's website www.fieramilano.itin the section 'Investors/Governance/Articles of Association.
We also invite you to appoint the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
We suggest considering the guidelines included in the lists presented for the Chairman's appointment. Please note that if the Shareholders' Meeting does not appoint the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the administrative body will elect a Chairman at its first meeting.
To take the necessary resolutions, we remind you that:
Under Article 14.1 of the Articles of Association:
The term of office of the administrative body may not exceed three (3) financial years;
the number of members of the administrative body may not be less than 3 (three) and more than 9 (nine), including the Chairman;
outgoing Directors are eligible for re-election;
Directors must fulfil the applicable legal provisions;
the composition of the Board of Directors must reflect an adequate level of diversity in terms of skills, experience, age, gender and international profile.
Under Article 14.2 of the Articles of Association, most members of the Board of Directors must meet the independence requirements for Statutory Auditors according to current law
and also the independence requirements established in the Corporate Governance Code of Borsa Italiana S.p.A.;
Under Article147-quinquies of the Consolidated Law on Finance, the directors must meet the requirements of good repute prescribed for the members of the supervisory bodies by the regulation issued by the Minister of Justice pursuant to Article 148, paragraph 4, of the Consolidated Law on Finance.
The Board of Directors is appointed from lists of candidates submitted by Shareholders who, in compliance with the Articles of Association, current legal provisions and Consob Executive Order No. 76 of 30 January 2023, represent a total of at least 2.5% of share capital.
Regarding the appointment procedure through list voting, please note that:
In compliance with Article147-ter, paragraph three, of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 and Article 14.4 of the Articles of Association, at least one director must be drawn from the minority list that obtained the highest number of votes and is not connected in any way, not even indirectly, with the shareholders who submitted, took part in submitting, or voted for the list that received the most votes;
each candidate may only appear on one list, failing which they will be ineligible. Each list contains a maximum of nine candidates listed by a sequential number;
lists containing three or more candidates must contain candidates of both genders, so that the lesser represented gender has a number of candidates at least equal to the number established by the laws and regulations in force at the time,i.e. at least two fifths of the candidates;
most of the candidates on each list must meet the independence requirements as defined in Article 14.2. of the Articles of Association;
the submission of lists of candidates for the office of member of the Board of Directors and the appointment of the same, must be carried out in compliance with Article 14.4 of the Articles of Association and the applicable provisions of law. Lists submitted without complying with the above provisions will be considered as not submitted;
nomination proposals must be filed at the certified email addressfieramilano@legalmail.it, or by registered mail with return receipt at the Company's operating and administrative offices in Rho (MI), S.S. del Sempione 28 (Corporate Secretariat, Governance and Compliance Office), at least twenty-five days before the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting on single call (i.e. by 2 April 2023) and must be accompanied by
information on the identity of the shareholders submitting the list and the percentage of the share capital held by them;
certification, issued in compliance with the law by persons authorised to do so, showing ownership of the shareholding. Certifications proving ownership of the shareholding on the date on which the lists are deposited may also be produced later provided that it is within twenty-one days (i.e. 6 April 2023) before the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting;
declarations by which the individual candidates accept, under their own responsibility, the candidature and certify the non-existence of causes of ineligibility and incompatibility and the existence of the requirements prescribed by current legislation for assuming the office, including the honourability requirements provided for by Article 148, paragraph 4, of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98, referred to by Article 147-quinquies of the same Italian Legislative Decree 58/98 and any declaration by the same of the independence requirements established for statutory auditors by the laws in force and those specified by the Corporate Governance Code;
