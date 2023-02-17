Fiera Milano : Capital Disclosures

Capital Disclosures
The share capital subscribed and paid up by Fiera Milano S.p.A. is equal to Euro 42,445,141.00 and consists of no. 71,917,829 shares with no par value. The shares are indivisible and each give the right to one vote, with the exception of treasury shares which do not have this right.
Disclaimer
