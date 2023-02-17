Advanced search
    FM   IT0003365613

FIERA MILANO SPA

(FM)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:49:14 2023-02-17 am EST
2.895 EUR   -0.34%
09:06aFiera Milano : Capital Disclosures
PU
02/15Fiera Milano moves ahead with its buyback plan
AN
02/08Fiera Milano has purchased nearly 32,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
Fiera Milano : Capital Disclosures

02/17/2023 | 09:06am EST
Capital Disclosures

The share capital subscribed and paid up by Fiera Milano S.p.A. is equal to Euro 42,445,141.00 and consists of no. 71,917,829 shares with no par value. The shares are indivisible and each give the right to one vote, with the exception of treasury shares which do not have this right.

Disclaimer

Fiera Milano S.p.A. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 14:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 208 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2022 -5,00 M -5,34 M -5,34 M
Net Debt 2022 365 M 390 M 390 M
P/E ratio 2022 -41,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 207 M 221 M 221 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 664
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart FIERA MILANO SPA
Duration : Period :
Fiera Milano SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIERA MILANO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,91 €
Average target price 3,80 €
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Palermo CEO, Director & General Manager
Carlo Bonomi Chairman
Sebastiano Carbone Director-Administrative, Financial & Tax
Alberto Baldan Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefania Chiaruttini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIERA MILANO SPA0.17%221
FISERV, INC.16.49%73 632
BLOCK, INC.25.13%47 300
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.55%44 851
UNITED RENTALS29.99%32 046
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.18.15%30 873