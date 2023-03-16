Fiera Milano : Extract of the Notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

approval of the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022, of the Report of the Board of Directors, of the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Independent Auditor's Report.

The Shareholders' Meeting of Fiera Milano S.p.A. (hereinafter, the "Company") is convened in a single call for 27 April 2023, at 3:00 p.m., to discuss and pass resolutions pertaining to and resulting from the following matters

Pursuant to Art. 3, paragraph 1 of Decree-Law No. 198 of 29 December 2022 (the so-called Decreto Milleproroghe), as amended by Conversion Law No. 14 of 24 February 2023, which extended until 31 July 2023, among other things, the provisions set forth in Art. 106, paragraph 4 of Decree-Law No. 18 of 17 March 2020, the Company has established that parties entitled pursuant to the law to attend the Shareholders' Meeting may participate exclusively by means of telecommunication that guarantees their identification, without it being necessary in any event for the Chairperson of the Shareholders' Meeting and the person in charge of the minutes to be in the same place. The instructions for participating in the Shareholders' Meeting will be made known by the Company to the above-mentioned parties.

The indications and timing concerning the right to intervene and vote (including by proxy) at the Shareholders' Meeting, the right to ask questions at the Shareholders' Meeting, additions to the agenda and the presentation of new resolution proposals, as well as any other information required by law, are contained in the full text of the notice of call published - on 16 March 2023 - on the Company's website at www.fieramilano.it, Section "Investors/Governance/Shareholders' Meeting", to which reference should be made.

With reference to the appointment of the Board of Directors, it should be noted, in particular, that the lists must be deposited at the certified email address fieramilano@legalmail.it,or by registered mail with return receipt at the Company's operating and administrative headquarters, in Rho (MI), S. S. del Sempione 28 (Corporate Secretariat, Governance and Compliance Office), at least twenty-five days before the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. by 2 April 2023).

The Board of Directors' Reports on the items on the agenda and the proposed resolutions will be made available to Shareholders and the public on 16 March 2023, together with the information document on the share incentive plan pursuant to Art. 114-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998. The additional documentation relating to the items on the agenda, as required by the regulations in force, will be made available to shareholders and the public within the legal and regulatory deadlines (by 31 March 2023 at the latest). Within the aforementioned deadlines, the said documents will therefore be available at the Company's registered office and at the operating and administrative headquarters in Rho (MI), S.S. del Sempione 28, Centro Servizi

(office reception), on the Company's website www.fieramilano.it(in the section Investors/Governance/Shareholders' Meeting) and on the authorised storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com. Shareholders have the right to obtain a copy of the above-mentioned documentation.

