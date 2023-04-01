Fiera Milano : Filing of List 1 for the renewal of the BoD presented by Fondazione Fiera Milano
04/01/2023 | 04:59am EDT
FIERA MILANO: PUBLICATION OF THE SLATE OF CANDIDATES FOR THE RENEWAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FILED BY FONDAZIONE ENTE AUTONOMO FIERA INTERNAZIONALE DI MILANO
Milan, 31 March 2023 - The Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A. ("Fiera Milano" and/ or the "Company"), leader in Italy and one of the main integrated operators in the world in the exhibition and congress industry, announces that the shareholder
Fondazione Ente Autonomo Fiera Internazionale di Milano
holding n. 45,898,995 shares of the Company, equal to 63.82 % of the share capital, on 31 March 2023 filed the following slate of candidates for the renewal of the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A.:
Carlo Bonomi
Francesco Conci
Ferruccio Resta
Michaela Castelli
Agostino Santoni
Monica Poggio
Regina De Albertis
Paola Annamaria Petrone
Nicoletta Liguori
The documentation relating to the presented slate will be made available to the public, within the terms of the law, at the registered and operational headquarters of the Company, at the authorized storage mechanism used by the Company www.emarketstorage.com, and on the Company's website www.fieramilano.itin the Investors/Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section.
Fiera Milano
Fiera Milano is the domestic market leader and one of the main integrated operators worldwide in the exhibition and congress sector. The Group manages the leading exhibition site in Italy and dominates events in numerous manufacturing sectors: fashion, publishing, furniture and furnishings, home and lifestyle, mechanical tooling industry, tourism, professional hospitality, food, plant engineering and energy, construction and art. Specifically, the business of the Group is focused on the management, organisation and hosting of exhibitions and other events through ensuring the availability of equipped exhibition space, project support and related services. Its offer is completed by engineering services, stand-fitting services as well as a multichannel platform that includes web content and congresses. Fiera Milano has been listed in the STAR segment of the Euronext Milan stock market since 2002.
