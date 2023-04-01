Fiera Milano : Filing of List 1 for the renewal of the BoD presented by Fondazione Fiera Milano

FIERA MILANO: PUBLICATION OF THE SLATE OF CANDIDATES FOR THE RENEWAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FILED BY FONDAZIONE ENTE AUTONOMO FIERA INTERNAZIONALE DI MILANO

Milan, 31 March 2023 - The Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A. ("Fiera Milano" and/ or the "Company"), leader in Italy and one of the main integrated operators in the world in the exhibition and congress industry, announces that the shareholder

Fondazione Ente Autonomo Fiera Internazionale di Milano

holding n. 45,898,995 shares of the Company, equal to 63.82 % of the share capital, on 31 March 2023 filed the following slate of candidates for the renewal of the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A.:

Carlo Bonomi Francesco Conci Ferruccio Resta Michaela Castelli Agostino Santoni Monica Poggio Regina De Albertis Paola Annamaria Petrone Nicoletta Liguori

The documentation relating to the presented slate will be made available to the public, within the terms of the law, at the registered and operational headquarters of the Company, at the authorized storage mechanism used by the Company www.emarketstorage.com, and on the Company's website www.fieramilano.itin the Investors/Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section.

