Fiera Milano : Filing of List 2 for the renewal of the BoD presented by Camera di Commercio

FIERA MILANO: PUBLICATION OF THE SLATE OF CANDIDATES FOR THE RENEWAL

OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FILED BY CAMERA DI COMMERCIO DI MILANO

MONZA BRIANZA LODI AND PARCAM S.R.L.

Milan, 31 March 2023 - The Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A. ("Fiera Milano" and/ or the "Company"), leader in Italy and one of the main integrated operators in the world in the exhibition and congress industry, announces that the shareholders

Camera di Commercio di Milano Monza Brianza Lodi

Parcam S.r.l.

holding n. 4,689,317 shares of the Company, equal to 6.52 % of the share capital, on 31 March 2023 filed the following slate of candidates for the renewal of the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A.:

1. Elena Vasco

The documentation relating to the presented slate will be made available to the public, within the terms of the law, at the registered and operational headquarters of the Company, at the authorized storage mechanism used by the Company www.emarketstorage.com, and on the Company's website www.fieramilano.itin the Investors/Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section.

