FIERA MILANO: PUBLICATION OF THE SLATE OF CANDIDATES FOR THE RENEWAL OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS FILED BY CAMERA DI COMMERCIO DI MILANO MONZA BRIANZA LODI AND PARCAM S.R.L.

Milan, 29 March 2024 - The Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A. ("Fiera Milano" and/ or the "Company"), leader in Italy and one of the main integrated operators worldwide in the exhibition and congress industry, announces that the shareholders

− Camera di Commercio di Milano Monza Brianza Lodi

− Parcam S.r.l.

joint holding n. 4,689,317 shares of the Company, equal to 6.52 % of the share capital, on 29 March 2024 filed the following slate of candidates for the renewal of the Board of Statutory Auditors by the Shareholders' Meeting called for 23 April 2024:

Statutory Auditors:

1. Alessandro Angelo Solidoro

Substitute Auditors:

1. Emanuela Valdosti

The slate of candidates, together with the related documentation, was made available to the public at the Company's registered and operational headquarters, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism, at the addresswww.emarketstorage.com,and on the Company's websitewww.fieramilano.it in the Investors/Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section.

1

Fiera Milano

Fiera Milano is the domestic market leader and one of the main integrated operators worldwide in the exhibition and congress sector. The Group manages the leading exhibition site in Italy and dominates events in numerous manufacturing sectors: fashion, publishing, furniture and furnishings, home and lifestyle, mechanical tooling industry, tourism, professional hospitality, food, plant engineering and energy, construction and art. Specifically, the business of the Group is focused on the management, organisation and hosting of exhibitions and other events through ensuring the availability of equipped exhibition space, project support and related services. Its offer is completed by engineering services, stand-fitting services as well as a multichannel platform that includes web content and congresses. Fiera Milano has been listed in the STAR segment of the Euronext Milan stock market since 2002.

Contacts