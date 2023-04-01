Advanced search
Fiera Milano : Filing of List 3 for the renewal of the BoD presented by a group of institutional investors

04/01/2023 | 04:59am EDT
FIERA MILANO: PUBLICATION OF THE SLATE OF CANDIDATES FOR THE RENEWAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FILED BY A GROUP OF INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

Milan, 31 March 2023 - The Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A. ("Fiera Milano" and/ or the "Company"), leader in Italy and one of the main integrated operators in the world in the exhibition and congress industry, announces that the shareholders

  • Algebris UCITS Funds plc - Algebris Core Italy Fund;
  • Amundi Asset Management SGR S.p.A. fund manager of: Amundi Sviluppo Italia, Amundi Dividendo Italia;
  • Anima Sgr S.P.A. fund manager of Anima Iniziativa Italia;
  • BancoPosta Fondi S.p.A. SGR fund manager of Bancoposta Rinascimento;
  • Mediolanum Gestione Fondi Sgr S.P.A. fund manager of Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia;
  • Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity.

holding n. 1,922,257 shares of the Company, equal to 2.67% of the share capital, on 31 March 2023 filed the following slate of candidates for the renewal of the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A.:

  1. Francesco Umile Chiappetta
  2. Lorenza Morandini

The documentation relating to the presented slate will be made available to the public, within the terms of the law, at the registered and operational headquarters of the Company, at the authorized storage mechanism used by the Company www.emarketstorage.com, and on the Company's website www.fieramilano.itin the Investors/Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section.

1

Fiera Milano

Fiera Milano is the domestic market leader and one of the main integrated operators worldwide in the exhibition and congress sector. The Group manages the leading exhibition site in Italy and dominates events in numerous manufacturing sectors: fashion, publishing, furniture and furnishings, home and lifestyle, mechanical tooling industry, tourism, professional hospitality, food, plant engineering and energy, construction and art. Specifically, the business of the Group is focused on the management, organisation and hosting of exhibitions and other events through ensuring the availability of equipped exhibition space, project support and related services. Its offer is completed by engineering services, stand-fitting services as well as a multichannel platform that includes web content and congresses. Fiera Milano has been listed in the STAR segment of the Euronext Milan stock market since 2002.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Vincenzo Cecere

Tel +39 0249977816 investor.relations@fieramilano.it

Press Office

Gabriele De Giorgi, Mario Lisippo Tel +39 3398431544 press@fieramilano.it

Image Building

Rafaella Casula, Giusy Fusco Tel +39 02 89011300 fieramilano@imagebuilding.it

2

Disclaimer

Fiera Milano S.p.A. published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 08:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
