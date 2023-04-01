Fiera Milano : Filing of List 3 for the renewal of the BoD presented by a group of institutional investors

FIERA MILANO: PUBLICATION OF THE SLATE OF CANDIDATES FOR THE RENEWAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FILED BY A GROUP OF INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

Milan, 31 March 2023 - The Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A. ("Fiera Milano" and/ or the "Company"), leader in Italy and one of the main integrated operators in the world in the exhibition and congress industry, announces that the shareholders

Algebris UCITS Funds plc - Algebris Core Italy Fund;

Amundi Asset Management SGR S.p.A. fund manager of: Amundi Sviluppo Italia, Amundi Dividendo Italia;

Anima Sgr S.P.A. fund manager of Anima Iniziativa Italia;

BancoPosta Fondi S.p.A. SGR fund manager of Bancoposta Rinascimento;

Mediolanum Gestione Fondi Sgr S.P.A. fund manager of Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia;

Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity.

holding n. 1,922,257 shares of the Company, equal to 2.67% of the share capital, on 31 March 2023 filed the following slate of candidates for the renewal of the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A.:

Francesco Umile Chiappetta Lorenza Morandini

The documentation relating to the presented slate will be made available to the public, within the terms of the law, at the registered and operational headquarters of the Company, at the authorized storage mechanism used by the Company www.emarketstorage.com, and on the Company's website www.fieramilano.itin the Investors/Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section.

