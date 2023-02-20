Advanced search
    FM   IT0003365613

FIERA MILANO SPA

(FM)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:24 2023-02-20 am EST
2.920 EUR   +0.34%
Fiera Milano : Integration of the sub-lease agreement among Fiera Milano, Fair Renew and Fondazione Fiera Milano involving the roofs of certain areas of the Rho - Pero exhibition site and aimed at the construction of additional photovoltaic plants
PU
Fiera Milano : Guidelines for Shareholders
PU
Fiera Milano : Capital Disclosures
PU
Fiera Milano : Guidelines for Shareholders

02/20/2023 | 01:40pm EST
Guidelines on the quantitative and qualitative composition of the new Board

of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A. for the three-year period 2023-2025

in compliance with the provisions of Art. 4, Recommendation 23,

of the Corporate Governance Code of Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

Rho (MI), 20 February 2023

This document contains a true translation in English of the document "Orientamenti sulla composizione quantitativa e qualitativa del nuovo Consiglio di Amministrazione di Fiera Milano S.p.A. per il triennio 2023-2025". However, for information about Fiera Milano, reference should be made exclusively to the original document in Italian. The Italian version of the document shall prevail upon the English version.

Summary

1.

Background. Purpose of the document

2

2.

Quantitative composition of the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano

3

3.

Qualitative composition of the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano

4

i.

Limits on the accumulation of offices and adequate availability of time

5

ii.

Independence

7

iii.

Additional requirements

9

iv.

Soft skills

10

v.

Profiles of particular importance

10

4.

Recommendations

11

1. Background. Purpose of the document

Firstly, it should be noted that with the Shareholders' Meeting that will approve the financial statements as at 31 December 2022, the mandate of the Board of Directors currently in office will expire.

Pursuant to Art. 4, Recommendation 23, of the Corporate Governance Code of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (hereinafter, the "Corporate Governance Code") to which Fiera Milano S.p.A. (hereinafter, "Fiera Milano" or the "Company") adheres, "In companies other than those with concentrated ownership, the board of directors sets forth guidelines on board composition deemed optimal before its renewal, considering the outcome of the board evaluation".

In other words, the self-assessment that is carried out by the Board of Directors at the end of its term of office is aimed, inter alia, at identifying the characteristics of the best quantitative and qualitative composition of the administrative body, so as to provide Shareholders with useful suggestions to identify director candidates.

2

In this regard, it should be noted that - in compliance with the aforementioned provisions of the Corporate Governance Code - with reference to the 2022 financial year, the outgoing Board of Directors of Fiera Milano, with the support of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, conducted the self-assessment process concerning its size, composition and operation, as well as its internal committees.

On the basis of the results of the self-assessment process and taking into account the applicable statutory and regulatory provisions, the Company's Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedure of the Board of Directors (hereinafter, the "Rules"), the outgoing Board of Directors, again with the support of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, then prepared its guidance opinion on the future size and composition of the Company's administrative body, to be submitted to the Shareholders in view of the Shareholders' Meeting to be called to approve the Financial Statements for the year ending 31 December 2022.

This document was approved by the Board of Directors today, 20 February 2023, and made available on the same date on the Company's website at www.fieramilano.it, in the "Investors/Governance/Shareholders Meeting" section, and on the authorised storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com

The purpose of this document is to indicate to the Shareholders the guidance that emerged during the self-assessment of the Board of Directors currently in office concerning the size and the skills and experience that are deemed most relevant to ensure the effective functioning of the Company, also in light of the size, the nature of the business and the context - Italian and international - in which the latter carries out its activities.

2. Quantitative composition of the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano

Art. 14 of the Articles of Association of the Company stipulates that the Board of Directors shall consist of no less than 3 (three) and no more than 9 (nine) directors, including the Chairperson. The term of office cannot exceed 3 (three) financial years.

3

The Shareholders' Meeting is therefore preliminarily called upon to determine the number of members of the administrative body, in compliance with the current regulations on gender balance1.

The members of the Board of Directors are appointed on the basis of lists presented by the Shareholders. Where such lists contain a number of candidates equal to or greater than three, candidates of both genders must be present, with a number of candidates belonging to the lesser represented gender at least equal to that established by the applicable laws and regulations in force at the time.

With reference to corporate governance best practices, it is noted that the number of members of the administrative body must be appropriate to both the size and complexity of the company. The size of the administrative body must also be such as to allow for the establishment of advisory committees and the presence in the latter of an adequate component of independent directors. In this regard, it should be noted that the Company has set up two advisory committees (Committee for Appointments and Remuneration and Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee).

That said, the current quantitative composition of the Board of Directors - that is, nine directors - is deemed adequate in relation to the structure and size of the company. In addition, it was noted that the current number of directors, together with the presence of diversified skills and professionalism, ensures adequate debate and streamlined decision-making processes.

3. Qualitative composition of the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano

Firstly, it should be noted that pursuant to Art. 14.1 of the Articles of Association, directors must meet the requirements of professionalism and integrity required by the relevant legislation in force, failing which they will be ineligible. The loss of these requirements will result in them having to step down from office.

Furthermore, in line with the provisions of Art. 2, Principle VII of the Corporate Governance Code, the Articles of Association stipulate that the administrative body

1 Art. 147-ter, paragraph 1-ter, of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, as amended, provides that at least two-fifthsof the elected directors must belong to the less represented gender. Should the number of 9 directors be confirmed, 4 directors must therefore belong to the less represented gender.

4

must ensure an adequate degree of diversification in terms of skills, experience, age, gender and international outlook.

On this point, it should be noted that the outgoing Board of Directors is made up of 4 (four) directors belonging to the less represented gender and that the average age of the directors is, to date, approximately 58. Two-fifths (four out of a total of nine) of the directors currently in office belong to the least represented gender, i.e. female.

As can be seen from the CV of each director, which can be consulted on the Company's website www.fieramilano.it, the current composition of the administrative body also has an adequate component with international experience, as well as an adequate diversification of professional skills and experience.

Finally, it should be noted that as a result of the self-assessment activity, the current ratio between the number of executive and non-executive directors was assessed as adequate.

  1. LIMITS ON THE ACCUMULATION OF OFFICES AND ADEQUATE AVAILABILITY OF TIME

With regard to the number of offices, the Articles of Association refers to the provisions of the Rules, without prejudice, where more stringent, to those set out in the applicable laws and regulations. In particular, the Board of Directors has defined the limit to the accumulation of offices held by its members, differentiated by the role held, as detailed below:

1. Chief Executive Officer

  • No executive positions and no more than 2 non-executive or control positions in listed companies and in banking, insurance and financial companies or companies of significant size;
  • No more than 5 total positions.

2. Chairperson

  • No executive positions and no more than 3 non-executive or control positions in listed companies and in banking, insurance and financial companies or companies of significant size not owned by Fiera Milano;
  • No more than 5 non-executive or control positions in the same companies if there are positions in investee companies of Fiera Milano;

5

Fiera Milano S.p.A. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
