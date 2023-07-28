Corporate Bodies and Independent Auditor

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Carlo Bonomi Chairman° Francesco Conci Chief Executive Officer Michaela Castelli Director* Regina De Albertis Director* Paola Annamaria Petrone Director* Monica Poggio Director* Ferruccio Resta Director* Agostino Santoni Director* Elena Vasco Director*

Independent director pursuant to art. 148, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree 58 of 24 February 1998.

Independent Director under Art. 148, paragraph 3 of Italian Legislative Decree 58 of 24 February 1998 and the Corporate Governance

Code of Borsa Italiana

CONTROL AND RISK COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS AND SUSTAINABILITY REMUNERATION COMMITTEE COMMITTEE Michaela Castelli Agostino Santoni Ferruccio Resta Paola Annamaria Petrone Regina De Albertis Michaela Castelli Ferruccio Resta Monica Poggio Elena Vasco

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS FINANCIAL REPORTING OFFICER Monica Mannino Presidente Massimo De Tullio Piero Antonio Capitini Sindaco effettivo Daniele Federico Monarca Sindaco effettivo Livia Amidani Aliberti Sindaco supplente Simone Bruno Sindaco supplente

SUPERVISORY BOARD, LEGISLATIVE DECREE 231/01

Enrico Maria Giarda

Luigi Bricocoli

Basilio Postiglione

The Board of Directors was appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2023. The Directors' mandates will expire at the Shareholders' Meeting to approve the Financial Statements at 31 December 2025.

The Board of Directors is invested with the broadest powers for the ordinary and extraordinary management of the Company; it has the power to carry out all acts it deems appropriate or useful to attain the corporate objectives, except for those which, pursuant to law, are reserved for the Shareholders' Meeting.

Under the law and the Company Articles of Association, the Chairman is the company's legal representative. He is also vested with all powers over Fiera Milano's institutional external relations.

The Shareholders' Meeting appointed the Board of Statutory Auditors on 28 April 2021, and its mandate expires at the Shareholders' Meeting to approve the Financial Statements on 31 December 2023.

INDIPENDENT AUDITORS

PWC SpA

The mandate, given by the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2023, is for the financial years 2023-2031.