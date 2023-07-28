Half-year Financial Report

at 30 June 2023

(First half of FY2023)

Fiera Milano SpA

Registered office: Piazzale Carlo Magno, 1 - 20149 Milan

Operational and administrative office: SS del Sempione, 28 - 20017 Rho (Milan)

Share Capital: Euro 42,445,141.00 fully paid up.

Companies Register, Tax Reference and VAT no. 13194800150

Economic Administrative Register 1623812

Rho (Milan), 26 July 2023

Contents

Page

CORPORATE BODIES AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

3

BUSINESS MODEL

4

GROUP STRUCTURE

5

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FIRST SEMESTER 2023

6

FIERA MILANO GROUP HALF-YEARFINANCIAL REPORT

  • Interim report on operations

Summary of results and significant events in the first half of the year

7

Business performance by operating segment and by geographic area

17

Information on related-party transactions

22

Group personnel

22

Risk factors affecting the Group

22

Key data of the companies of the Group

32

Significant events after the end of the reporting period

34

Business outlook

34

  • Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 June 2023

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

36

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

37

Consolidated Cash Flows

38

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

39

Illustrative notes:

Accounting standards and consolidation criteria

40

Disclosure on subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates

45

Segment information

49

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

52

Attachment 1 - List of companies included in the consolidation area and other investments

83

at 30 June 2023

Declaration relating to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in

accordance with Article 154-bis paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree 58/98

84

Independent Auditor's Report

85

2

Corporate Bodies and Independent Auditor

_______________________________________________________________________________

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Carlo Bonomi

Chairman°

Francesco Conci

Chief Executive Officer

Michaela Castelli

Director*

Regina De Albertis

Director*

Paola Annamaria Petrone

Director*

Monica Poggio

Director*

Ferruccio Resta

Director*

Agostino Santoni

Director*

Elena Vasco

Director*

  • Independent director pursuant to art. 148, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree 58 of 24 February 1998.
  • Independent Director under Art. 148, paragraph 3 of Italian Legislative Decree 58 of 24 February 1998 and the Corporate Governance

Code of Borsa Italiana

CONTROL AND RISK COMMITTEE

APPOINTMENTS AND

SUSTAINABILITY

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

COMMITTEE

Michaela Castelli

Agostino Santoni

Ferruccio Resta

Paola Annamaria Petrone

Regina De Albertis

Michaela Castelli

Ferruccio Resta

Monica Poggio

Elena Vasco

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

FINANCIAL REPORTING OFFICER

Monica Mannino

Presidente

Massimo De Tullio

Piero Antonio Capitini

Sindaco effettivo

Daniele Federico Monarca

Sindaco effettivo

Livia Amidani Aliberti

Sindaco supplente

Simone Bruno

Sindaco supplente

SUPERVISORY BOARD, LEGISLATIVE DECREE 231/01

Enrico Maria Giarda

Luigi Bricocoli

Basilio Postiglione

---

The Board of Directors was appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2023. The Directors' mandates will expire at the Shareholders' Meeting to approve the Financial Statements at 31 December 2025.

The Board of Directors is invested with the broadest powers for the ordinary and extraordinary management of the Company; it has the power to carry out all acts it deems appropriate or useful to attain the corporate objectives, except for those which, pursuant to law, are reserved for the Shareholders' Meeting.

Under the law and the Company Articles of Association, the Chairman is the company's legal representative. He is also vested with all powers over Fiera Milano's institutional external relations.

The Shareholders' Meeting appointed the Board of Statutory Auditors on 28 April 2021, and its mandate expires at the Shareholders' Meeting to approve the Financial Statements on 31 December 2023.

INDIPENDENT AUDITORS

PWC SpA

The mandate, given by the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2023, is for the financial years 2023-2031.

3

Business model

_______________________________________________________________________________

The Fiera Milano Group is active in all the key areas of the exhibition and congress industry and is one of the largest integrated exhibition companies worldwide.

Under the current management approach, the operating segments have been re-defined as follows:

  • Italian Exhibitions Business: organisation and hosting of exhibitions and other events in
    Italy: through the use, promotion and offer of furnished exhibition spaces; through the provision of stand-fitting, technical and site services associated with exhibition and congress business; and through the provision of project support and ancillary services; the production of content and provision of advertising and digital services, as well as the organisation of conferences and training courses. Specifically, this segment includes all activities associated with exhibitions (including end services for exhibitors and visitors) that are:
    • directly organised by the Group or in partnership with third-parties;
    • organised by third parties, through the hiring out of spaces and services.
  • Foreign Exhibitions Business: this segment covers all activities for the organisation of exhibitions and other events abroad through the use, promotion and offer of furnished exhibition spaces, project support, and ancillary services. It covers all activities associated with exhibitions (including end services for exhibitors and visitors) that are directly organised by the Group or in partnership with third-parties or acting as agents.
  • Congresses: this segment covers the organisation of congresses and events and destination management services.

4

Group structure

5

