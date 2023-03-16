Advanced search
Fiera Milano : Notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Fiera Milano : Extract of the Notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Fiera Milano : Board of Directors Explanatory Report in accordance with Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 and subsequent amendments and additions
PU
Fiera Milano : INFORMATION DOCUMENT ON THE INCENTIVE PLAN PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114-BIS OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998

03/16/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
INFORMATION DOCUMENT ON THE INCENTIVE PLAN -

STRUCTURED IN THE MIXED CASH AND

PERFORMANCE SHARE FORM- CALLED 'PERFORMANCE SHARES PLAN 2023-2025' TO BE SUBMITTED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING FOR APPROVAL

DRAFTED PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114-BIS OF ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58 OF 24 FEBRUARY 1998 AND ARTICLE 84-BIS OF THE REGULATION ADOPTED BY CONSOB WITH RESOLUTION NO. 11971 OF 14 MAY 1999 (AS AMENDED)

This document contains a true translation in English of the Italian document "Documento informativo relativo al piano di incentivazione - strutturato nella forma mista cash e performance share - denominato "Piano di performance shares 2023-2025" da sottoporre all'approvazione dell'assemblea dei soci". However, for information about Fiera Milano, reference should be made exclusively to the original document in Italian. The Italian version of the document shall prevail upon the English version.

15 March 2023

Fiera Milano S.p.A.

Registered office: Piazzale Carlo Magno, 1 - 20149 Milan

Operational and administrative office: S.S. del Sempione, 28 - 20017 Rho (Milan)

BACKGROUND

This information document (hereinafter, the 'Information Document') - drafted in compliance with the provisions of Articles 114-bis of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 (hereinafter, the 'Consolidated Law on Finance') and 84-bis of the regulation adopted with Consob resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999 (hereinafter, the 'Issuers' Regulations'), on the subject of information on the allocation of financial instruments to corporate officers, employees or contractors of listed companies, - contains the information on the proposed adoption of the 'Performance Shares Plan 2023-2025' (hereinafter, the 'Plan'), approved on 15 March 2023 by the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A. (hereinafter, the 'Company' or the 'Issuer'), subject to the favourable opinion of the nomination and remuneration committee of the Company.

The Information Document is prepared in compliance with Schedule 7 of Annex 3A of the Issuers' Regulation. It should provide shareholders with the information necessary to exercise their voting rights in an informed manner at the Shareholders' Meeting. The approval of the Plan shall be the subject of a resolution of the shareholders' meeting of the Company (hereinafter, the 'Shareholders' Meeting') during the meeting convened for 27 April 2023.

The Plan is structured in the mixed 'cash / performance shares' form and provides for the allocation, free of charge, of a 'cash' amount and a certain number of ordinary shares of the Company to the directors of the Company and of the companies directly or indirectly controlled by the latter (hereinafter, the 'Subsidiaries'), and to Company managers with strategic responsibilities and employees of the Company and its Subsidiaries, upon the achievement of performance targets that will be defined and quantified by the Board of Directors of the Company in the regulations of the Plan, to incentivise the motivation and increase the loyalty of the beneficiaries of the Plan towards the Company.

Considering the definition in Article 84-bis, paragraph 2, of the Issuers' Regulation, the Plan qualifies as a 'plan of particular relevance', as it provides for as beneficiaries, among other things, the members of the board of directors of the Company and its Subsidiaries, as well as the Company's executives with strategic responsibilities.

As of the date of the Information Document, the Shareholders' Meeting has not yet approved the proposal to adopt the Plan. Therefore: (i) The Information Document is prepared solely based on the content of the proposal for adoption of the Plan approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on 15 March 2023; and (ii) any reference to the Plan in the Information Document shall be deemed to refer to the proposal for adoption of the Plan. The Disclosure Document shall be updated, where necessary and within the terms and in the manner prescribed by applicable law, when the proposal for adoption of the Plan is approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and in line with the content of the resolutions passed by the same Shareholders' Meeting and the bodies competent to implement the Plan.

The Information Document is available to the public at the Company's registered office and operational and administrative headquarters, as well as on the Company's website at www.fieramilano.it(1 ) and on the website www.emarketstorage.com, managed by BIt Market Services S.p.A..

(1) http://www.fieramilano.it/assemblea-degli-azionisti

1

DEFINITIONS

Besides the terms otherwise defined in the Information Document, the following terms, when capitalised, shall have the meanings set forth below, it being understood that terms and expressions defined in the masculine tense shall also include any expressions in the feminine tense and that terms and expressions defined in the singular shall also be understood as defined in the plural.

Executive Directors

means the directors of the Company or Subsidiaries with

management powers, also under the Corporate

Governance Code.

Shareholders' Meeting

means the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company.

No. Shares

means the Company's ordinary shares, with no par value

and regular dividend entitlement, admitted to trading on

the Euronext Milan regulated market, organised and

managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Euronext STAR Milan

segment.

Allocated Shares

means the number of Shares allocated to each Beneficiary

on the Date of Allocation, as stated in the Allocation Form.

Accrued Shares

means the number of shares each Beneficiary may

receive under the Plan, determined based on achieving

the Performance Objectives under the Rules.

Bad Leaver

mean all hypotheses of termination of the Relationship

other than Good Leaver hypotheses.

Beneficiaries

means the Executive Directors, Executives with Strategic

Responsibilities of the Company and other employees of

the Company and its Subsidiaries, identified under the

Regulation as beneficiaries of the Plan.

Bonus

means the amount in cash that the Beneficiaries may

receive as an incentive under the Plan, in compliance with

the Rules.

Bonus Allocated

means the number of Shares allocated to each

Beneficiary, on the Date of Allocation, as stated in the

Allocation Form.

Accrued Bonus

means the number of shares each Beneficiary may

receive under the Plan, determined based on achieving

the Performance Objectives under the Rules.

Claw Back

means the clause providing for the possibility of

requesting the reimbursement, in whole or in part, of the

fees paid based on results that later prove to be

erroneous, as will be provided for in the Rules.

Corporate Governance Code

means the Corporate Governance Code for Listed

Companies approved by the Corporate Governance

2

Committee in January 2020, to which the Company

adheres.

Nomination

and

means the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Remuneration Committee

established within the Board of Directors, pursuant to the

Corporate Governance Code.

Board of Directors

means the Board of Directors of the Company.

Check

means the companies directly or indirectly controlled by

the Company, under Article 2359 of the Italian Civil Code

or Article 93 of the Consolidated Law on Finance.

Date of

the Information

means the date of approval of this Information

Document

Document.

Date of Allocation

means the date of the resolution of the Board of Directors

by which the Beneficiaries will be identified, and the

amount of the Allocated Shares and the Bonus Allocated

to them.

Executives

with Strategic

means persons identified by the Board of Directors who,

Responsibilities

pursuant to the Appendix to Consob Regulation no. 17221

of 12 March 2010 on related party transactions, as

subsequently amended and supplemented, have the

power and responsibility, directly or indirectly, for

planning, directing and controlling the Company's

activities.

Information Document

means this information document, drafted pursuant to

and for Articles 114-bis of the Consolidated Law on

Finance and 84-bis of the Issuers' Regulation and in

compliance with the indications in Schedule 7 of Annex

3A of the Issuers' Regulation.

Good Leaver

means the following cases of termination of the

relationship, besides those that may be provided for in

individual contracts:

(a) Termination of the Relationship following dismissal without just cause pursuant to Article 2119 of the Italian Civil Code or justified subjective/objective reason, or resignation for just cause pursuant to Article 2119 of the Italian Civil Code;

(b) revocation of the office of director in the absence of just cause under Article 2383(3) of the Italian Civil Code or resignation from the office of director for just cause under Article 2383(3) of the Italian Civil Code;

(c) death or permanent disability or resignation of the Beneficiary for retirement; or

3

(d) any further hypotheses provided for in the

Regulation.

Group

means, jointly, the Company and the Subsidiaries.

Lock-Up

means the period beginning with the actual delivery of

the Accrued Shares to the Beneficiaries, during which the

Beneficiaries may not sell the Accrued Shares.

Performance Targets

means the objectives upon the attainment of which the

Beneficiaries' right to obtain the Allocated Bonus and the

Allocated Shares accrues, as stated in the Rules.

Vesting Period

means the period between the Date of Allocation and the

reference date for verifying the achievement of the

Performance Targets.

LTI Plan or Plan

means the long-term incentive plan of Fiera Milano S.p.A.

Relationship

means the employment or directorship relationship

between the Beneficiary and the Company (or the

relevant Subsidiary) depending on whether the

Beneficiary is an assignee of the Plan as an employee or

a director, respectively. If the same Beneficiary has an

employment relationship and an administrative

relationship at the same time, the employment

relationship will be considered for the purposes of the

Rules.

Regulation

means the Regulation defining the criteria, methods and

terms of implementation of the Plan, which the Board of

Directors will approve following the approval by the

Shareholders' Meeting of the resolution referred to in the

Information Document.

Issuers' Regulations

means the regulation approved by Consob with resolution

No. 11971 on 14 May 1999 and subsequent amendments

and additions.

'RAL'

-

gross

annual

means the Fixed Remuneration as at the Date of

remuneration;

Allocation, understood as fixed remuneration only and not

including any variable bonus.

Allocation Form

means the special form that on the Date of Allocation shall

be delivered by the Company to the Beneficiaries, with

the Rules attached as an integral part thereof, the signing

and delivery of which to the Company by the Beneficiaries

shall constitute, for all purposes of the Rules, their full and

unconditional adherence to the Plan.

Company or Issuer

means the Company Fiera Milano S.p.A., with registered

office in Milan, Piazzale Carlo Magno, 1, Fiscal Code, VAT

number and registration number with the Companies

4

Disclaimer

Fiera Milano S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 16:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
