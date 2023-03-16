Fiera Milano : INFORMATION DOCUMENT ON THE INCENTIVE PLAN PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114-BIS OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
03/16/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
INFORMATION DOCUMENT ON THE INCENTIVE PLAN -
STRUCTURED IN THE MIXED CASH AND
PERFORMANCE SHARE FORM- CALLED 'PERFORMANCE SHARES PLAN 2023-2025' TO BE SUBMITTED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING FOR APPROVAL
DRAFTED PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114-BIS OF ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58 OF 24 FEBRUARY 1998 AND ARTICLE 84-BIS OF THE REGULATION ADOPTED BY CONSOB WITH RESOLUTION NO. 11971 OF 14 MAY 1999 (AS AMENDED)
This document contains a true translation in English of the Italian document "Documento informativo relativo al piano di incentivazione - strutturato nella forma mista cash e performance share - denominato "Piano di performance shares 2023-2025" da sottoporre all'approvazione dell'assemblea dei soci". However, for information about Fiera Milano, reference should be made exclusively to the original document in Italian. The Italian version of the document shall prevail upon the English version.
15 March 2023
Fiera Milano S.p.A.
Registered office: Piazzale Carlo Magno, 1 - 20149 Milan
Operational and administrative office: S.S. del Sempione, 28 - 20017 Rho (Milan)
BACKGROUND
This information document (hereinafter, the 'Information Document') - drafted in compliance with the provisions of Articles 114-bis of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 (hereinafter, the 'Consolidated Law on Finance') and 84-bis of the regulation adopted with Consob resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999 (hereinafter, the 'Issuers' Regulations'), on the subject of information on the allocation of financial instruments to corporate officers, employees or contractors of listed companies, - contains the information on the proposed adoption of the 'Performance Shares Plan2023-2025' (hereinafter, the 'Plan'), approved on 15 March 2023 by the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A. (hereinafter, the 'Company' or the 'Issuer'), subject to the favourable opinion of the nomination and remuneration committee of the Company.
The Information Document is prepared in compliance with Schedule 7 of Annex 3A of the Issuers' Regulation. It should provide shareholders with the information necessary to exercise their voting rights in an informed manner at the Shareholders' Meeting. The approval of the Plan shall be the subject of a resolution of the shareholders' meeting of the Company (hereinafter, the 'Shareholders' Meeting') during the meeting convened for 27 April 2023.
The Plan is structured in the mixed 'cash / performance shares' form and provides for the allocation, free of charge, of a 'cash' amount and a certain number of ordinary shares of the Company to the directors of the Company and of the companies directly or indirectly controlled by the latter (hereinafter, the 'Subsidiaries'), and to Company managers with strategic responsibilities and employees of the Company and its Subsidiaries, upon the achievement of performance targets that will be defined and quantified by the Board of Directors of the Company in the regulations of the Plan, to incentivise the motivation and increase the loyalty of the beneficiaries of the Plan towards the Company.
Considering the definition in Article 84-bis, paragraph 2, of the Issuers' Regulation, the Plan qualifies as a 'plan of particular relevance', as it provides for as beneficiaries, among other things, the members of the board of directors of the Company and its Subsidiaries, as well as the Company's executives with strategic responsibilities.
As of the date of the Information Document, the Shareholders' Meeting has not yet approved the proposal to adopt the Plan. Therefore: (i) The Information Document is prepared solely based on the content of the proposal for adoption of the Plan approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on 15 March 2023; and (ii) any reference to the Plan in the Information Document shall be deemed to refer to the proposal for adoption of the Plan. The Disclosure Document shall be updated, where necessary and within the terms and in the manner prescribed by applicable law, when the proposal for adoption of the Plan is approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and in line with the content of the resolutions passed by the same Shareholders' Meeting and the bodies competent to implement the Plan.
The Information Document is available to the public at the Company's registered office and operational and administrative headquarters, as well as on the Company's website at www.fieramilano.it(1 ) and on the websitewww.emarketstorage.com, managed by BIt Market Services S.p.A..
Besides the terms otherwise defined in the Information Document, the following terms, when capitalised, shall have the meanings set forth below, it being understood that terms and expressions defined in the masculine tense shall also include any expressions in the feminine tense and that terms and expressions defined in the singular shall also be understood as defined in the plural.
Executive Directors
means the directors of the Company or Subsidiaries with
management powers, also under the Corporate
Governance Code.
Shareholders' Meeting
means the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company.
No. Shares
means the Company's ordinary shares, with no par value
and regular dividend entitlement, admitted to trading on
the Euronext Milan regulated market, organised and
managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Euronext STAR Milan
segment.
Allocated Shares
means the number of Shares allocated to each Beneficiary
on the Date of Allocation, as stated in the Allocation Form.
Accrued Shares
means the number of shares each Beneficiary may
receive under the Plan, determined based on achieving
the Performance Objectives under the Rules.
Bad Leaver
mean all hypotheses of termination of the Relationship
other than Good Leaver hypotheses.
Beneficiaries
means the Executive Directors, Executives with Strategic
Responsibilities of the Company and other employees of
the Company and its Subsidiaries, identified under the
Regulation as beneficiaries of the Plan.
Bonus
means the amount in cash that the Beneficiaries may
receive as an incentive under the Plan, in compliance with
the Rules.
Bonus Allocated
means the number of Shares allocated to each
Beneficiary, on the Date of Allocation, as stated in the
Allocation Form.
Accrued Bonus
means the number of shares each Beneficiary may
receive under the Plan, determined based on achieving
the Performance Objectives under the Rules.
Claw Back
means the clause providing for the possibility of
requesting the reimbursement, in whole or in part, of the
fees paid based on results that later prove to be
erroneous, as will be provided for in the Rules.
Corporate Governance Code
means the Corporate Governance Code for Listed
Companies approved by the Corporate Governance
Committee in January 2020, to which the Company
adheres.
Nomination
and
means the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Remuneration Committee
established within the Board of Directors, pursuant to the
Corporate Governance Code.
Board of Directors
means the Board of Directors of the Company.
Check
means the companies directly or indirectly controlled by
the Company, under Article 2359 of the Italian Civil Code
or Article 93 of the Consolidated Law on Finance.
Date of
the Information
means the date of approval of this Information
Document
Document.
Date of Allocation
means the date of the resolution of the Board of Directors
by which the Beneficiaries will be identified, and the
amount of the Allocated Shares and the Bonus Allocated
to them.
Executives
with Strategic
means persons identified by the Board of Directors who,
Responsibilities
pursuant to the Appendix to Consob Regulation no. 17221
of 12 March 2010 on related party transactions, as
subsequently amended and supplemented, have the
power and responsibility, directly or indirectly, for
planning, directing and controlling the Company's
activities.
Information Document
means this information document, drafted pursuant to
and for Articles 114-bis of the Consolidated Law on
Finance and 84-bis of the Issuers' Regulation and in
compliance with the indications in Schedule 7 of Annex
3A of the Issuers' Regulation.
Good Leaver
means the following cases of termination of the
relationship, besides those that may be provided for in
individual contracts:
(a) Termination of the Relationship following dismissal without just cause pursuant to Article 2119 of the Italian Civil Code or justified subjective/objective reason, or resignation for just cause pursuant to Article 2119 of the Italian Civil Code;
(b) revocation of the office of director in the absence of just cause under Article 2383(3) of the Italian Civil Code or resignation from the office of director for just cause under Article 2383(3) of the Italian Civil Code;
(c) death or permanent disability or resignation of the Beneficiary for retirement; or
(d) any further hypotheses provided for in the
Regulation.
Group
means, jointly, the Company and the Subsidiaries.
Lock-Up
means the period beginning with the actual delivery of
the Accrued Shares to the Beneficiaries, during which the
Beneficiaries may not sell the Accrued Shares.
Performance Targets
means the objectives upon the attainment of which the
Beneficiaries' right to obtain the Allocated Bonus and the
Allocated Shares accrues, as stated in the Rules.
Vesting Period
means the period between the Date of Allocation and the
reference date for verifying the achievement of the
Performance Targets.
LTI Plan or Plan
means the long-term incentive plan of Fiera Milano S.p.A.
Relationship
means the employment or directorship relationship
between the Beneficiary and the Company (or the
relevant Subsidiary) depending on whether the
Beneficiary is an assignee of the Plan as an employee or
a director, respectively. If the same Beneficiary has an
employment relationship and an administrative
relationship at the same time, the employment
relationship will be considered for the purposes of the
Rules.
Regulation
means the Regulation defining the criteria, methods and
terms of implementation of the Plan, which the Board of
Directors will approve following the approval by the
Shareholders' Meeting of the resolution referred to in the
Information Document.
Issuers' Regulations
means the regulation approved by Consob with resolution
No. 11971 on 14 May 1999 and subsequent amendments
and additions.
'RAL'
-
gross
annual
means the Fixed Remuneration as at the Date of
remuneration;
Allocation, understood as fixed remuneration only and not
including any variable bonus.
Allocation Form
means the special form that on the Date of Allocation shall
be delivered by the Company to the Beneficiaries, with
the Rules attached as an integral part thereof, the signing
and delivery of which to the Company by the Beneficiaries
shall constitute, for all purposes of the Rules, their full and
unconditional adherence to the Plan.
Company or Issuer
means the Company Fiera Milano S.p.A., with registered
office in Milan, Piazzale Carlo Magno, 1, Fiscal Code, VAT
