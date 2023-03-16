Fiera Milano : INFORMATION DOCUMENT ON THE INCENTIVE PLAN PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114-BIS OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998

BACKGROUND

This information document (hereinafter, the 'Information Document') - drafted in compliance with the provisions of Articles 114-bis of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 (hereinafter, the 'Consolidated Law on Finance') and 84-bis of the regulation adopted with Consob resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999 (hereinafter, the 'Issuers' Regulations'), on the subject of information on the allocation of financial instruments to corporate officers, employees or contractors of listed companies, - contains the information on the proposed adoption of the 'Performance Shares Plan 2023-2025' (hereinafter, the 'Plan'), approved on 15 March 2023 by the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A. (hereinafter, the 'Company' or the 'Issuer'), subject to the favourable opinion of the nomination and remuneration committee of the Company.

The Information Document is prepared in compliance with Schedule 7 of Annex 3A of the Issuers' Regulation. It should provide shareholders with the information necessary to exercise their voting rights in an informed manner at the Shareholders' Meeting. The approval of the Plan shall be the subject of a resolution of the shareholders' meeting of the Company (hereinafter, the 'Shareholders' Meeting') during the meeting convened for 27 April 2023.

The Plan is structured in the mixed 'cash / performance shares' form and provides for the allocation, free of charge, of a 'cash' amount and a certain number of ordinary shares of the Company to the directors of the Company and of the companies directly or indirectly controlled by the latter (hereinafter, the 'Subsidiaries'), and to Company managers with strategic responsibilities and employees of the Company and its Subsidiaries, upon the achievement of performance targets that will be defined and quantified by the Board of Directors of the Company in the regulations of the Plan, to incentivise the motivation and increase the loyalty of the beneficiaries of the Plan towards the Company.

Considering the definition in Article 84-bis, paragraph 2, of the Issuers' Regulation, the Plan qualifies as a 'plan of particular relevance', as it provides for as beneficiaries, among other things, the members of the board of directors of the Company and its Subsidiaries, as well as the Company's executives with strategic responsibilities.

As of the date of the Information Document, the Shareholders' Meeting has not yet approved the proposal to adopt the Plan. Therefore: (i) The Information Document is prepared solely based on the content of the proposal for adoption of the Plan approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on 15 March 2023; and (ii) any reference to the Plan in the Information Document shall be deemed to refer to the proposal for adoption of the Plan. The Disclosure Document shall be updated, where necessary and within the terms and in the manner prescribed by applicable law, when the proposal for adoption of the Plan is approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and in line with the content of the resolutions passed by the same Shareholders' Meeting and the bodies competent to implement the Plan.

The Information Document is available to the public at the Company's registered office and operational and administrative headquarters, as well as on the Company's website at www.fieramilano.it(1 ) and on the website www.emarketstorage.com, managed by BIt Market Services S.p.A..

(1) http://www.fieramilano.it/assemblea-degli-azionisti