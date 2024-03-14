Fiera Milano
Results as of 31 December 2023
13 March 2024
TODAY'S SPEAKERS
Francesco Conci
Massimo De Tullio
Vincenzo Cecere
CEO
CFO
HEAD OF IR &
& GENERAL MANAGER
SUSTAINABILITY
> 20 years in Fiera Milano
6 years in Fiera Milano
2 year in Fiera Milano
▪
Relevant experience:
▪ Relevant experience:
▪
Relevant experience:
▪
CEO and General Manager of
Group Planning & Control Director
▪
Investor Relations & ESG Manager at
Fiera Milano Congressi,
at Fiera Milano, CFO at Fiat
Cerved Group, M&A and Equity
Marketing Director of Fiera
Chrysler Automobiles UK and
Capital Markets Associate at
Milano
Belgium
Mediobanca
AGENDA
Executive summary: a year of strong growth exceeding expectations
Business review
Financial update
ESG commitment
Appendix
3
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: a year of strong growth…
STRONG SET OF
OPERARTIVE
RESULTS
- 73 exhibitions (44 in Italy and 29 abroad; 43 owned and 30 hosted)
- 132 congresses (of which 55 with related exhibition area)
- 1,882,180 sqm occupied (1,292,070 sqm Italy, 501,240 sqm abroad and 88,870 sqm congresses with related exhibition area)
€m
REVENUES
+63.5m
+29%
283.8
EBITDA
NET
INCOME
NET CASH
+38.7m
+51.2m
+51.1m
+66%
97.1
80.9
OUTSTANDING 2023 GROWTH
220.3
2022 2023
45.5
58.4
29.8
-5.8
At 31 Dec
At 31 Dec
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
KEY MESSAGES
- Double digit growth for Revenues (+29%) and EBITDA (+66%) compared to 2022
- Record-breakingNet Income of €45.5 (+ €51m increase compared to 2022)
- High cash generation of €51m at year-end, leaving room for dividends and M&A
- Proposal of €0.14 dividend per share (Shareholders' Meeting on 23 April 2024)
4
4
…exceeding expectations
EXCEEDING BOTH
GUIDANCE AND
CONSENSUS
2023
REVENUES
284
+€7m
(vs. mid-point)
277
275-280
Consensus
Guidance
Actual
2023
EBITDA
97
+€9m
(vs. mid-point)
88
85-90
Consensus
Guidance
Actual
2023
NET CASH
+€23m
81
(vs. mid-point)
61
55-60
Consensus
Guidance
Actual
- Surpassed previous Revenue guidance of approximately €7 million, primarily driven by a very strong Q4 performance of HOST, EICMA, and the ECTRIMS congress (multiple sclerosis related congress)
- Exceeded previous EBITDA guidance by approx. €9 million, primarily due to the higher Revenue contribution, cost-savinginitiatives, and improved performance in China
- Outperformed previous Net Cash guidance by €23 million, mainly attributable to the higher EBITDA contribution and improved net working capital dynamics
5
...confidence on 2024 ahead of 2024-2027 Strategic Plan launch
2024
PREVIEW
NEW STRATEGIC
PLAN
2024-2027
ON APRIL 8TH
- Building on strong 2023 results and positive feedback from planned 2024 events, we are optimistic about our financial outlook for the current year. Despite the less favorable calendar seasonality of even years, we expect
EBITDA to range between €65 -75mby 31 December 2024
- 2024 will see the return of the major itinerant event CPHI (> 100k sqm expected; twice the size of the last edition), confirming Fiera Milano's ability to attract large international events and the biennial MCE - Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (> 80k sqm expected)
- The upcoming Strategic Plan 2024-2027 presentation on 8 April 2024, will be a pivotal moment to articulate Fiera Milano medium-to-long-termstrategic vision and outline development initiatives for the coming years
BUILDING
MOMENTUM WITH
ESG AT THE
FOREFRONT
...with ESG always at the top of the agenda
- Defined a new Sustainability Plan, integrated in the Strategic Plan 2024-2027
- Established quantitative GHG reduction targets for 2027 and 2030 in the Decarbonization Plan 2030
- Expansion of the photovoltaic system (26k panels) with the aim of reaching a capacity of 17 MWp by 2024 (generating 20-25%energy purchasing from renewable sources)
- Approved the new Sustainability Report 2023 (to be released on 29 March 2024)
- Fiera Milano awarded with the "Sustainability Award Top ESG score"
6
AGENDA
Executive summary: a year of strong growth exceeding expectations
Business review
Financial update
ESG commitment
Appendix
7
SUMMARY OF DIVISIONAL RESULTS
€m
REVENUES1 (€m)
EBITDA (€m)
SQUARE METERS (k sqm)
€m
REVENUES 1
(€m)
EBITDA (€m)
SQUARE METERS (k sqm)
ITALIAN EXHIBITION BUSINESS
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
246.4
70.0
103.0
176.8
241.3
91.4
11.3
61.4
44.5
79.7
1,462
343
593
1,149
1,292
CONGRESSES
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
39.7
5.7
23.0
43.3
47.0
11.3
0.0
15.4
13.5
13.4
72
8
50
90
88
2023 GROUP'S REVENUES %
83%
16%
REVENUES (€m)
EBITDA (€m)
SQUARE METERS (k sqm)
FOREIGN EXHIBITIONS BUSINESS
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
4.3
1.2
0.2
8.7
3.9
3.3
(0.8)
0.3
0.3
4.0
511
287
310
175
501
1%
1) Gross Revenues before intercompanies
8
ITALIAN EXHIBITION BUSINESS: STRONG PERFORMANCE AND POSITIVE CALENDAR EFFECT
€m
REVENUES1 (€m)
EBITDA (€m)
SQUARE METERS (k sqm)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
246.4
70.0
103.0
176.8
241.3
91.4
11.3
61.4
44.5
79.7
1,462
343
593
1,149
1,292
▪
Revenues up to €241.3m in 2023 (+€64.5m vs. 2022; +36%
growth)
▪
Reached 98% of 2019 pre-pandemic levels
▪
Growth driven by a favorable trade fair calendar (biennial
Host with 128k smq, multi-yearITMA with 122k sqm, Plast
with 49k smq) and a strong performance of fashion events
(Milano Unica, LineaPelle, The Micam, HOMI Fashion&Jewels)
n. exhibitions
2023 Group's Revenues %
2019-2023
50
44
FIGURES
52
83%
21
30
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
>2.8M
VISITORS
▪
Increase in net occupied areas (+12% vs 2022) and higher
service sales strongly contributed to revenue growth
▪
New exhibition launched (GEE-Global Elevator Exhibition;7k
sqm) and new exhibition hosted (ISSA Pulire;14k sqm)
▪
EBITDA up to €79.7m in 2023 (+€35.1m vs. 2022; +79%
growth) tracking revenue growth
▪
Positive impact from Fiere di Parma subsidiary (equity
method accounted; > €1m EBITDA contribution)
▪
Partially offset by higher costs: energy (+c.€5m vs.2022),
one-off personnel costs related to reorganization (+€3m
vs.2022)
1) Gross Revenues before intercompanies
9
NEW EXHIBITION FORMATS: MIBA - SYNERGISTIC SUPPLY CHAIN ALLIANCES
INDUSTRY
SQM
EXHIBITORS
GEE*
Vertical transport
7k
120
MADE
Building/ Construction
33k
645
SBE
Building automation
3k
70
Sicurezza
Security
17k
205
- New exhibition formats that bring together entire supply chains in the same event with the aim of creating synergies between operators
- Exhibitors and visitors meet complementary production ecosystems
- New exhibition model that acts as a business multiplier
- GEE is the new event on elevators and escalators launched by Fiera Milano in nov-2023
- 7k sqm and 130 visitors
*1st edition
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Fiera Milano S.p.A. published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 17:06:01 UTC.