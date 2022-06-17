Log in
    FM   IT0003365613

FIERA MILANO SPA

(FM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-06-17 am EDT
2.970 EUR   -2.14%
Fiera Milano : Non disclosure agreement signed with Firenze Fiera. Cooptation of a new independent director

06/17/2022 | 08:14pm EDT
NON DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH FIRENZE FIERA RELATING TO A POTENTIAL STRATEGIC PARTERSHIP

COOPTATION OF A NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Milan, 14 June 2022 - The Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A. ("Fiera Milano" and/ or the "Company"), leader in Italy and one of the main integrated operators in the world in the exhibition and congress industry, announces that it has signed a non disclosure agreement with Firenze Fiera for a potential strategic partnership. At the same meeting, the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano also appointed Prof. Ferruccio Resta as the new independent non-executive director by cooptation.

Non disclosure agreement signed with Firenze Fiera

The Board of Directors of Fiera Milano announces that it has signed a non disclosure agreement with Firenze Fiera for the initiation of discussions relating to a potential commercial collaboration. The signed agreement is functional to initiate preliminary consultations aimed at defining the objectives and the perimeter relating to a potential strategic partnership between Fiera Milano and Firenze Fiera concerning the definition and implementation of joint development initiatives in the exhibition and congress sector. Further developments will be communicated to the market in the manner and within the terms provided for by the applicable legal provisions.

Cooptation of a new independent director

Following the resignation of the independent non-executive director Anna Gatti, communicated to the market on 31 March 2022, the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano appointed by cooptation Prof. Ferruccio Resta as the new independent non-executive director, who will remain in office until the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2022.

Prof. Ferruccio Resta declared that he possesses the independence requirements pursuant to art. 148, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree 24 February 1998 n. 58 (T.U.F.) and the Corporate Governance Code of Borsa Italiana. Furthermore, from the information available to the Company, Prof. Ferruccio Resta does not hold any shares in the Company. Following the appointment, the Board of Directors therefore assessed, on the basis of the declarations made by the appointed Director and the information available to the Company, that Prof. Ferruccio Resta possesses the aforementioned independence requirements.

It is also noted that Prof. Ferruccio Resta's curriculum vitae is available to the public at the registered office and on the Company's website (www.fieramilano.it) within the Governance section.

Following the appointment by cooptation, the Board of Directors is therefore composed as follows: Carlo Bonomi, Luca Palermo, Alberto Baldan, Stefania Chiaruttini, Francesca Golfetto, Angelo Meregalli, Marina Natale, Elena Vasco and Ferruccio Resta.

1

Fiera Milano

Fiera Milano is the domestic market leader and one of the main integrated operators worldwide in the exhibition and congress sector. The Group manages the leading exhibition site in Italy and dominates events in numerous manufacturing sectors: fashion, publishing, furniture and furnishings, home and lifestyle, mechanical tooling industry, tourism, professional hospitality, food, plant engineering and energy, construction and art. Specifically, the business of the Group is focused on the management, organisation and hosting of exhibitions and other events through ensuring the availability of equipped exhibition space, project support and related services. Its offer is completed by engineering services, stand- fitting services as well as a multichannel platform that includes web content and congresses. Fiera Milano has been listed in the STAR segment of the Euronext Milan stock market since 2002.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Vincenzo Cecere

Tel +39 0249977816 investor.relations@fieramilano.it

Press Office

Gabriele De Giorgi, Mario Lisippo Tel +39 3398431544 press@fieramilano.it

Image Building

Raffaella Casula, Giusi Fusco Tel +39 02 89011300 fieramilano@imagebuilding.it

2

Disclaimer

Fiera Milano S.p.A. published this content on 19 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 00:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
