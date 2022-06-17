Fiera Milano : Non disclosure agreement signed with Firenze Fiera. Cooptation of a new independent director

NON DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH FIRENZE FIERA RELATING TO A POTENTIAL STRATEGIC PARTERSHIP

Milan, 14 June 2022 - The Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A. ("Fiera Milano" and/ or the "Company"), leader in Italy and one of the main integrated operators in the world in the exhibition and congress industry, announces that it has signed a non disclosure agreement with Firenze Fiera for a potential strategic partnership. At the same meeting, the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano also appointed Prof. Ferruccio Resta as the new independent non-executive director by cooptation.

The Board of Directors of Fiera Milano announces that it has signed a non disclosure agreement with Firenze Fiera for the initiation of discussions relating to a potential commercial collaboration. The signed agreement is functional to initiate preliminary consultations aimed at defining the objectives and the perimeter relating to a potential strategic partnership between Fiera Milano and Firenze Fiera concerning the definition and implementation of joint development initiatives in the exhibition and congress sector. Further developments will be communicated to the market in the manner and within the terms provided for by the applicable legal provisions.

Following the resignation of the independent non-executive director Anna Gatti, communicated to the market on 31 March 2022, the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano appointed by cooptation Prof. Ferruccio Resta as the new independent non-executive director, who will remain in office until the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2022.

Prof. Ferruccio Resta declared that he possesses the independence requirements pursuant to art. 148, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree 24 February 1998 n. 58 (T.U.F.) and the Corporate Governance Code of Borsa Italiana. Furthermore, from the information available to the Company, Prof. Ferruccio Resta does not hold any shares in the Company. Following the appointment, the Board of Directors therefore assessed, on the basis of the declarations made by the appointed Director and the information available to the Company, that Prof. Ferruccio Resta possesses the aforementioned independence requirements.

It is also noted that Prof. Ferruccio Resta's curriculum vitae is available to the public at the registered office and on the Company's website (www.fieramilano.it) within the Governance section.

Following the appointment by cooptation, the Board of Directors is therefore composed as follows: Carlo Bonomi, Luca Palermo, Alberto Baldan, Stefania Chiaruttini, Francesca Golfetto, Angelo Meregalli, Marina Natale, Elena Vasco and Ferruccio Resta.

