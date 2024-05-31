Fiera Milano S.p.A.- Registered offices in Milan, Piazzale Carlo Magno, 1 Operational and administrative headquarters in Rho (MI), Strada Statale del Sempione 28 Share capital Euro 42,445,141.00 fully paid-up Milan Company Register, Tax code and VAT number 13194800150 - Economic Administrative Index 1623812 Articles of Association of Fiera Milano S.p.A. As amended following the Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting of 23 April 2024 HEADING I CORPORATE NAME ‐ REGISTERED OFFICE ‐ DURATION - CORPORATE PURPOSE Article 1 Incorporation and corporate name 1.1 A joint-stock company has been incorporated called "Fiera Milano SpA" (hereinafter "Company"). Article 2 Registered office 2.1 The Company's Registered Office is in Milan. As required from time to time, secondary offices, branches and representative offices can be set up or closed, both in Italy and abroad. 1

Article 3 Duration 3.1 The Company's duration is until 31 December 2050 and can be extended with the resolution approved by a shareholders' meeting. Article 4 Purpose 4.1 The Company's purpose is the: Management of exhibition sites, including related infrastructures, including networks, owned by the Company or by third parties, of exhibitions and events, as well as the performance of any other ancillary and/or related activity, including related rental and partial sub- rental of all related services; Supply of services for the organisation of exhibitions, shows, congresses, conferences, round tables , of any other event, such as - merely by way of example - marketing, promotion, and administrative services, information-technology support, organisational consultancy, logistics and organisation, advertising support and public relations, and, in general, any other service concerning or consequent to the organisation of the aforementioned events, also via the creation, acquisition or of leases aimed at managing Internet domains and/or sites, satellite or cable TV channels, information-technology supports and, in any case, of any instrument developed using new technologies; and the provision of technological services, even if not related to the organisation of fairs, exhibitions, congresses, conferences and round tables, of any other event, even if not predominantly related to traditional activities; the provision of logistical services, even if not related to the organisation of fairs, exhibitions, congresses, conferences and round tables, of any other event, even if not predominantly related to traditional activities; management of press publications (excluding daily newspapers), publication of catalogues, periodical programmes, notices and printed items related and connected to the events and activities indicated in the previous point. purchase, sale, brokerage, manufacturing and management at any title of advertising and advertising space of any kind and in any medium; creation, management, sale and distribution, both in Italy and abroad, directly and/or indirectly, on own account and/or on behalf of third parties, of digital products and solutions to building commercial relationships; strategic and operational consultancy also in the field of digital communications, carried out by way of example through organization of training events (meetings, conventions, seminars and round table) both in Italy or abroad; planning, organization and management of training courses; consultancy and assistance. 2

4.2 The Company may purchase, sell, obtain and grant licenses for patents, trademarks, models, press publications (excluding daily newspapers), copyrights and similar rights, and any intellectual property right in general, concerning the corporate purpose. 4.3 In addition, the Company, in total compliance with the requirements enacted by special legislation concerning banking and financial matters, may: - give endorsements, sureties and any other secured and unsecured guarantee, also on behalf of third parties; and may acquire, both directly and indirectly, interests and equity stakes in other companies or industrial, commercial or service enterprises having a corporate purpose similar and related to, or in any case functionally connected with that of the Company; and may undertake any industrial, commercial, investment, property and financial transaction in any case connected with, functional or complementary to the achievement, also indirect, of the corporate purpose, with the exception of the collection of savings and the performance of activities governed by regulations concerning financial intermediation. Any activity restricted by law to specific professional categories and any financial activity involving the public is in any case excluded. 4.4 The Company may carry out its business both in Italy and abroad. HEADING II SHARE CAPITAL - SHARES Article 5 Share capital The Company has share capital of Euro 42,445,141 (forty two million, four hundred and forty-five thousand, one hundred and forty-one/00) consisting of 71,917,829 (seventy one million, nine hundred and seventeen thousand, eight hundred and twenty-nine) registered shares with no nominal value. The share capital may also be increased by means of contributions of assets and receivables. Pre-emptive rights, also in capital increases for the service of convertible bonds, can be excluded within the limits and in accordance with the conditions of Article 2441, fourth paragraph, second sentence, of the Italian Civil Code. Article 6 Shares, financial instruments, and bonds Shares are registered, indivisible, and freely transferable. Each share gives the right to one vote. In addition to the ordinary shares, the Company may issue, in compliance with legal requirements, categories of shares endowed with different rights. The Company can also issue shares belonging to the special categories under Article 2349, first paragraph, of the Italian Civil Code. The Company can issue, in accordance with legal requirements, securities other than shares. Securities

may only be issued with the approval of an extraordinary shareholders' meeting, which establishes their characteristics, governs the issue conditions, voting and/or capital & dividend rights, the sanctions for default, as well as the procedure for transfer, circulation and repayment. The Company can also issue the securities provided for in Article 2349, second paragraph, of the Italian Civil Code. 6.3 The Company, by means of a resolution passed by the Board of Directors, can issue bonds in accordance with legal requirements. The Company, with the approval of an extraordinary shareholders' meeting, can also issue convertible bonds or bonds with warrants in accordance with legal requirements. Article 7 Capital payments 7.1 Payment for shares by shareholders is made in accordance with law, and in the ways and within the terms established by the Board of Directors. Late payments by shareholders are subject to annual interest at 2 (two) per cent above the benchmark reference rate in force on the date of the late payment, although the provisions of Article 2344 of the Italian Civil Code still hold good. Article 8 Shareholder loans The Company may collect from its shareholders, as financing, and in compliance with enacted laws and regulations, the funds needed to accomplish the corporate purpose. Shareholder loans, even if not made proportionally to the number of shares owned, do not earn interest, unless otherwise decided by the Board of Directors. Article 9 Shareholders' domicile A shareholder's domicile, as regards their dealings with the company, is taken to be the place shown in the shareholders' register. The fact of being a shareholder leads to unconditional acceptance of the Company Articles of Association. HEADING III SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING Article 10 4

Convening a Shareholders' Meeting 10.1 The shareholders' meeting represents all shareholders and its resolutions, takenin accordance with law and these Company Articles of Association, bind all shareholders, even if they are absent, abstain or dissent. A Company shareholders' meeting, both ordinary and extraordinary, may be convened and held also in a venue other than the Company's registered office, as long as it is in Italy or in another European Union member country, through a notice to be published in, in accordance with law, on the Company website and in any other way required by Consob rules. Shareholders' meetings may also be convened by the Board of Directors upon request of shareholders representing at least one-twentieth of the company's share capital or, subject to notification of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, by the Board of Statutory Auditors or by at least two members of this board. The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting must be convened at least once a year, within one hundred and twenty days from the end of the financial year; when the legal conditions are met, it may be convened within one hundred and eighty days from the end of the financial year. The Shareholders' Meeting, both ordinary and extraordinary, is held in a single call, unless otherwise provided by the notice of call. The notice of call must state the date, time and place of the meeting as well as the list of items to be discussed and other information required by the applicable laws and regulations. Shareholders who collectively represent at least one-fortieth of the Company share capital may also request in writing additions to the agenda of the meeting within ten days, unless a different time period is required by law, of publication of the notice of the shareholders' meeting by specifying in the request the additional topics that said shareholders wish to discuss. Shareholders requesting additions to the agenda must prepare a report on the matter they propose for discussion to be delivered to the Board of Directors within the time stipulated for the request for additions to the agenda. These additional items to the agenda to be discussed by shareholders, requested in accordance with the procedures described in the present paragraph 10.3, are published, under the procedures for publishing notifications of shareholders' meetings, at least fifteen days prior to the date on which the meeting is scheduled, unless a different time period is required by law. The Board of Directors will make the report available to the public, accompanied by any comments it may wish to make, at the same time as the notice announcing additions to the agenda is published on the Company website and in the other ways specified by Consob rules. Requests for additions to the agenda as described in the present paragraph 10.3 are not allowed for topics that shareholders are asked to approve, in accordance with applicable law, upon proposal of the Board of Directors or based on a plan or report prepared by the Board of Directors. Article 11 Constitution of the Shareholders' Meeting 11.1 Ordinary shareholders' meetings and extraordinary shareholders' meetings are validly constituted and pass resolutions with the majorities established by law. Article 12 Right to Attend a Shareholders' Meeting 5

The right to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting is governed by law, the Articles of Association and the provisions contained in the notice of call. For the entitlement to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting, the provisions of the law shall be observed. Those who have the right to vote may be represented by written proxy within the limits of the law; a proxy that may be notified by certified email or in compliance with the procedures established by specific regulation by the Ministry of Justice, according to the forms that will be indicated in the notice of call. The related documents are kept at the Company. It is up to the Chairperson of the meeting to verify the regularity of the proxies, and, in general, the right to participate. Pursuant to Art. 2370, paragraph 4 of the Italian Civil Code, participation in the Shareholders' Meeting may also take place by means of telecommunication, and/or the exercise of electronic voting within the limits of what may be provided by the notice of call and in the manner permitted by the Chairperson of the Shareholders' Meeting. In the notice of call, it may be established that the Shareholders' Meeting be held exclusively by means of telecommunications, within the limits and in the manner permitted by current regulatory provisions , omitting the indication of the physical place where the meeting is held. Where permitted by law, the notice of call may provide that attendance of the Shareholders' Meeting and the exercise of voting rights must take place exclusively through the representative designated by the company pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, to whom proxies or sub- delegations may also be conferred pursuant to Article 135-novies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998. Article 13 Chairmanship of Shareholders' Meeting The shareholders' meeting is chaired by the Chairperson of the Board of Directors. In his/her absence, the shareholders' meeting will be chaired by another person appointed by the shareholders' meeting. The shareholders' meeting appoints the secretary, who is not required to be a shareholder. The deliberations of the ordinary shareholder meeting are documented in specific minutes signed by the meeting Chairperson and the secretary. When required by law, and whenever he/she deems it to be appropriate, the Chairperson of the meeting will instruct that the minutes of the meeting be prepared by a notary. The Chairperson of the meeting manages shareholder meeting proceedings, verifies the proper constitution of the meeting, ascertains the identity and eligibility of those present, regulates meeting proceedings - including the order and duration of spoken contributions, stipulates the voting system, and the counting of votes - and scrutinises the results of any voting. Copies of minutes certified as being true copies by the Chairperson and by the person taking the minutes constitute proof for all legal intents and purposes. HEADING IV 6

MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY Article 14 Board of Directors 14.1 The Company is managed by a Board of Directors consisting of a number of at least three and no more than nine members, including the Chairperson. The shareholders' meeting, in accordance with the requirements regarding gender balance, determines the number of members, at the time of appointment, within the aforementioned limits, as well as the duration of their appointment, which cannot exceed three financial years. Directors may be re-elected. The Directors must possess the requisite professionalism and probity under the relevant prevailing laws, under penalty of ineligibility or forfeiture of appointment should these requisites be found to be lacking subsequent to their appointment. The composition of the Board of Directors must reflect an adequate level of diversity amongst other things in terms of competences, experience, age, gender and international profile. To co-opt Directors to the Board, the Board of Directors must ascertain in advance the optimum qualitative and quantitative composition to identify and justify the theoretical profile (including the proven and continuing professionalism and independence) of the candidates. A specific internal regulation governs the criteria for the self-appraisal of the entire Board of Directors, for co-option and for verifying the limit to the total number of administrative positions is respected by all members of the Board. If, however, the limit for the total number of administrative positions held is stricter under enacted law and regulations, this must be respected. Adherence to the limit to the total number of administrative positions must be verified annually by the Board of Directors. Any Director who becomes aware that he/she has exceeded the limit for the total number of administrative positions held under the present Article must within 10 (ten) days of becoming aware inform the Company of the reason why the total has been exceeded and, within 90 (ninety) days of becoming aware that the limit has been exceeded must resign from one or more of the positions held. Within five days of resigning from one or more positions, the member of the Board of Directors must notify the Company of the position from which he/she has resigned. 14.2 The majority of the members of the Board of Directors must possess the necessary independence required for Statutory Auditors under enacted law and also under the Code of Corporate Governance of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. Independent Directors must possess, according to documentation proving their experience, the professionalism to ensure a high level of internal discussion in the Board of Directors and to make an effective contribution to the decision-making process of the Board. The Board of Directors will ascertain that the requirements for independence have been met: (i) when a new Director who qualifies as independent is first appointed; (ii) when any Director who qualifies as independent has his/her position renewed. The Board of Directors will ascertain annually that the requirements for independence of Directors that have already been appointed are still being met. In all cases, evaluation that the requirements of independence are met by each Director that is certified as independent must be carried out by the Board of Directors under the principle of substance over form. Should the requirements for independence, as defined above, be found to be lacking in one of the independent Directors he/she will forfeit his/her position except when the majority of the Board of Directors still meets the requirements for independence. The independent Director that fails to meet the requirements of independence during 7

his/her mandate must immediately inform the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the requirement of independence will be considered not to have been met if a Director has held three consecutive mandates as a Director of the Company. If, due to resignations or other causes, the majority of directors become unavailable, the other directors' appointments will lapse and the shareholders' meeting must be convened without delay to appoint the Board of Directors. Appointment of members of the Board of Directors takes place based on lists presented by shareholders who, alone or with other shareholders, represent at least 2.5% (two point five percent) of the Company share capital or any other percentage specified by Consob in implementation of prevailing legislation. Each shareholder or shareholders belonging to a shareholder agreement under Article 122 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 and subsequent amendments and additions may present, or participate in presenting, and vote for just one list. Support and votes cast in breach of this constraint will not be attributable to any list. Each candidate may appear on just one list or else be considered ineligible. Each list contains a maximum of nine candidates listed with sequential numbers. Lists with three or more candidates must include candidates of both genders in order to ensure that at least the number of candidates established by the pro tempore applicable legislative and regulatory provisions belongs to the least represented gender. The majority of candidates in each list must possess the requirements of independence described in the preceding paragraph 14.2. The lists must be lodged at the Company's registered office by the twenty-fifth day prior to the date fixed for the first convocation of the shareholders' meeting. The lists must also be made available to the public in accordance with the provisions of law and with Consob rules at least twenty-one days prior to the date fixed for the shareholders' meeting. Ownership of the minimum number of shares required to present a list is determined by the number of shares registered in the name of the shareholder on the day on which the lists are presented to the Company. As proof of ownership of the necessary number of shares to present lists, shareholders must present within the time period required for the publication of the lists by the Company the necessary certification given in accordance with law by authorised intermediaries. Together with each list, within the deadlines indicated above, must be deposited (i) information related to the identities of the shareholders presenting the list and the shares held by such shareholders; (ii) statements in which individual candidates, of their own responsibility, accept their candidacy and testify to the absence of causes of ineligibility and incompatibility, and to the existence of the requisites for taking office laid down by current regulations, including an indication by said candidates of the prerequisites of independence; as described above and a list of administrative and control positions held in other companies, including those that are not listed. The statements must indicate that each candidate possesses the capacity for free expression and must also include a specific undertaking from each candidate that he/she will maintain his/her ability for independent judgement free of any external influence for the duration of the mandate, as well as a specific undertaking to dedicate an amount of time to the position consistent with a correct and diligent fulfilment of the role and not to assume other administration and control positions that violate the internal regulation of the Company regarding the limit to the total number 8

of positions held under the present Article;(iii) the personal and professional curriculum vitae of each candidate, with an indication of the directorships and positions as statutory auditor held, currently and in the past, in other companies. Notices of shareholders' meetings may also specify the need to present additional documentation and must indicate the level of shareholder investment required for the presentation of such lists. Lists that fail to comply with the above shall not be recognised as having been presented. Each entity with voting rights may vote for just one list. The votes obtained by each list will subsequently be divided by one, two, three, etc., according to the number of directors to be elected. The numbers thus obtained will be sequentially assigned to the candidates on each list in the order in that list and will then be arranged in just one ranking in descending order. The candidates obtaining the highest numbers will be considered to be elected. In the case of a tie in numbers for the last director to be elected, preference will go to the list receiving the highest number of votes and, in the case of a tie in votes, to the director most senior in terms of age. In any event, at least one director must be taken from the minority list that obtains the greatest number of votes and that is no way connected, directly or indirectly, with the shareholders that presented, took part in presenting, or voted for the list receiving the highest number of votes. If the composition of the Board of Directors does not meet the regulatory requirements on gender balance in the present Articles of Association, the last candidate of the gender with most appointees to be elected from the list that obtained the highest number of votes will be replaced by the first candidate of the least represented gender that failed to be elected. The replacements will be made progressively until the composition of the Board of Directors meets the gender balance requirements contained in the pro tempore applicable legislative and regulatory provisions. If this procedure fails to give the required result, following the presentation of candidates from the least represented gender, replacements will be made with the majority approval of the Shareholders' Meeting. In the event of that the majority of the members of the Board of Directors appointed does not have the requisites of independence as described above, the non-independent candidate(s) elected last in the list presented by the majority shareholder shall be replaced, in order, by the first (and, if necessary, second) independent candidate(s) not elected from that same list, while always respecting the requirements on gender balance contained in the present Articles of Association and under prevailing law. If just one list is presented or if no list is presented or if it is not an election of the entire Board of

Directors, the Shareholders' Meeting approves resolutions pursuant to, and with the majorities envisaged by law and meeting the requirements on gender balance and independence under the present Articles of Association and any further requirements under prevailing law. If during the course of the financial year one or more directors become unavailable for any reason, the Board of Directors will take action under Article 2386 of the Italian Civil Code to adhere to the rules governing the composition of the Board of Directors under prevailing law and the present Articles of Association. 14.7 Directors are subject to the restriction indicated in Article 2390 of the Italian Civil Code unless they have been exempted from this by the shareholders' meeting. 9