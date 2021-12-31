Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Fiera Milano SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FM   IT0003365613

FIERA MILANO SPA

(FM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiera Milano : Received grants to compensate for losses suffered in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 and raised targets for 2021

12/31/2021 | 11:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIERA MILANO: RECEIVED GRANTS TO COMPENSATE FOR LOSSES SUFFERED IN

2020 AND 2021 DUE TO COVID-19 AND RAISED TARGETS FOR 2021

  • Recognized to the Fiera Milano Group grants of € 33.4 million on 2020 and € 18.1 million on 2021
  • The EBITDA and positive net financial position targets for the year 2021 have been revised upwards respectively in the range of Euro 69-75 million and Euro 40-44 million

Milan, 31 December 2021. Fiera Milano S.p.A. ("Fiera Milano" and/or the "Company") announces that it has received grants at Group level equal to Euro 33.4 million from the fund referred to in Article 183, paragraph 2 of decree-law no. 34 of 19 May 2020 (converted with amendments by law no.77 of 17 July 2020) for the year 2020, and equal to Euro 18.1 million from the fund referred to in article 38, paragraph 3, of the decree-law n. 41 of 22 March 2021 (converted with amendments by law no. 69 of 21 May 2021) for the year 2021. These grants were paid to reimburse the respective losses suffered in the financial years 2020 and 2021 following the epidemiological emergency from Covid- 19.

Based on the information available to date, the company expects 2021 EBITDA between Euro 69 and 75 million compared to a previous indication of Euro 52-57 million, and a positive net financial position at the end of 2021, before IFRS 16 effects, in the range of Euro 40-44 million compared to the previous forecast of positive net financial position of Euro 0-10 million. The expected revenues revenues at around Euro 130 million are confirmed.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

Fiera Milano

Fiera Milano is the domestic market leader and one of the main integrated operators worldwide in the exhibition and congress sector. The Group manages the leading exhibition site in Italy and dominates events in numerous manufacturing sectors: fashion, publishing, furniture and furnishings, home and lifestyle, mechanical tooling industry, tourism, professional hospitality, food, plant engineering and energy, construction and art. Specifically, the business of the Group is focused on the management, organisation and hosting of exhibitions and other events through ensuring the availability of equipped exhibition space, project support and related services. Its offer is completed by engineering services, stand-fitting services - for both pre-fabricated and customised stands - stand-fitting technical and logistic services, as well as a multichannel platform that includes web content and congresses.

Fiera Milano has been listed in the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario, today Euronext Milan, of the Italian stock market since 2002.

For information:

Investor Relations Fiera Milano S.p.A.

Andrea Maldi, Camilla Cusi

Tel +39 02 49977816 investor.relations@fieramilano.it www.fieramilano.it

Press Office Fiera Milano S.p.A. Gabriele De Giorgi, Mario Lisippo Tel +39 3398431544 press@fieramilano.it www.fieramilano.it

Image Building

Giuliana Paoletti, Simona Raffaelli Tel +39 02 89011300 fieramilano@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Fiera Milano S.p.A. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 16:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIERA MILANO SPA
11:47aFIERA MILANO : Received grants to compensate for losses suffered in 2020 and 2021 due to C..
PU
12/22FIERA MILANO : Next mobility exhibition to be launched in milan (12-14 october 2022). a ne..
PU
12/20FIERA MILANO : Agreement on 2021 rent reduction
PU
12/14FIERA MILANO : Signing of the agreement to merge Fiera Milano Media S.p.A. in Fiera Milano..
PU
12/14FIERA MILANO : 2022 Corporate Events Calendar
PU
11/08The Board of Directors approves the Interim Management Report at 30 September 2021
PU
11/08Fiera Milano SpA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
10/05FIERA MILANO : Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting proposals approved
PU
07/29Fiera Milano Spa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/28FIERA MILANO : The Board of Directors approves the Half-yearly financial report at 30 June..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 128 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2021 9,71 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net Debt 2021 422 M 479 M 479 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 242 M 274 M 275 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,17x
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 679
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart FIERA MILANO SPA
Duration : Period :
Fiera Milano SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIERA MILANO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,38 €
Average target price 3,75 €
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Palermo CEO, Director & General Manager
Carlo Bonomi Chairman
Sebastiano Carbone Director-Administrative, Financial & Tax
Marina Natale Independent Director
Alberto Baldan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIERA MILANO SPA19.01%274
BLOCK, INC.-24.03%76 267
FISERV, INC.-8.20%69 007
CINTAS CORPORATION24.36%45 566
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-36.73%39 545
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC74.75%36 056