FIERA MILANO: RECEIVED GRANTS TO COMPENSATE FOR LOSSES SUFFERED IN

2020 AND 2021 DUE TO COVID-19 AND RAISED TARGETS FOR 2021

Recognized to the Fiera Milano Group grants of € 33.4 million on 2020 and € 18.1 million on 2021

The EBITDA and positive net financial position targets for the year 2021 have been revised upwards respectively in the range of Euro 69-75 million and Euro 40-44 million

Milan, 31 December 2021. Fiera Milano S.p.A. ("Fiera Milano" and/or the "Company") announces that it has received grants at Group level equal to Euro 33.4 million from the fund referred to in Article 183, paragraph 2 of decree-law no. 34 of 19 May 2020 (converted with amendments by law no.77 of 17 July 2020) for the year 2020, and equal to Euro 18.1 million from the fund referred to in article 38, paragraph 3, of the decree-law n. 41 of 22 March 2021 (converted with amendments by law no. 69 of 21 May 2021) for the year 2021. These grants were paid to reimburse the respective losses suffered in the financial years 2020 and 2021 following the epidemiological emergency from Covid- 19.

Based on the information available to date, the company expects 2021 EBITDA between Euro 69 and 75 million compared to a previous indication of Euro 52-57 million, and a positive net financial position at the end of 2021, before IFRS 16 effects, in the range of Euro 40-44 million compared to the previous forecast of positive net financial position of Euro 0-10 million. The expected revenues revenues at around Euro 130 million are confirmed.

