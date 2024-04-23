ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON APRIL 23RD 2024

Attendance to the meeting no. 54 Shareholders by proxy

representing no. 55,652,632 ordinary shares corresponding to 77.383637% of the ordinary share capital

Ordinary Session

1. Financial statements as at 31 December 2023:

1.1 Approval of the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2023, of the Report of the Board of Directors, of the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Independent Auditor's Report. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2023 and the 2023 Consolidated Disclosure of Non- financial Information pursuant to Legislative Decree 254/2016;

NO. OF

NO. OF SHARES

% ON ORDINARY SHARES

% ON SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS

REPRESENTED

TO VOTE

SHARE

(BY PROXY)

CAPITAL

In Favour

53

55,570,252

99.851975

99.851975

77.269090

Against

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Abstentions

1

82,380

0.148025

0.148025

0.114547

Not Voting

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

54

55,652,632

100.000000

100.000000

77.383637

1.2 Allocation of the financial year results.

NO. OF

NO. OF SHARES

% ON ORDINARY SHARES

% ON SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS

REPRESENTED

TO VOTE

SHARE

(BY PROXY)

CAPITAL

In Favour

54

55,652,632

100.000000

100.000000

77.383637

Against

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Abstentions

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voting

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

54

55,652,632

100.000000

100.000000

77.383637

2. Report on the Remuneration Policy and on the Remuneration Paid pursuant to article 123- ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998: 2.1 binding decision on the first section

NO. OF

NO. OF SHARES

% ON ORDINARY SHARES

% ON SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS

REPRESENTED

TO VOTE

SHARE

(BY PROXY)

CAPITAL

In Favour

53

55,634,855

99.968057

99.968057

77.358919

Against

1

17,777

0.031943

0.031943

0.024718

Abstentions

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voting

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

54

55,652,632

100.000000

100.000000

77.383637

2.2 non-binding decision on the second section

NO. OF

NO. OF SHARES

% ON ORDINARY SHARES

% ON SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS

REPRESENTED

TO VOTE

SHARE

(BY PROXY))

CAPITAL

In Favour

9

51,641,845

92.793176

92.793176

71.806735

Against

45

4,010,787

7.206824

7.206824

5.576902

Abstentions

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voting

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

54

55,652,632

100.000000

100.000000

77.383637

3. Appointment of the Board of of Statutory Auditors:

3.1 appointment of Standing Statutory Auditors and Substitute Statutory Auditors;

NO. OF

NO. OF SHARES

% ON ORDINARY SHARES

% ON SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS

REPRESENTED

TO VOTE

SHARE

(BY PROXY)

CAPITAL

LIST 1

6

46,945,862

84.355151

84.355151

65.277084

LIST 2

44

7,843,018

14.092807

14.092807

10.905527

Against

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Abstentions

4

863,752

1.552042

1.552042

1.201026

Not Voting

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

54

55,652,632

100.000000

100.000000

77.383637

  1. appointment of the Chairman; (ITEM NOT SUBMITTED FOR VOTE)
  2. determination of remuneration

NO. OF

NO. OF SHARES

% ON ORDINARY SHARES

% ON SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS

REPRESENTED

TO VOTE

SHARE

(BY PROXY)

CAPITAL

In Favour

54

55,652,632

100.000000

100.000000

77.383637

Against

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Abstentions

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voting

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

54

55,652,632

100.000000

100.000000

77.383637

4. Authorisation for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares under Articles 2357 and 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code, subject to revocation, for the portion not executed, of the resolution passed by the Shareholders' Meeting on 27 April 2023.

NO. OF

NO. OF SHARES

% ON ORDINARY SHARES

% ON SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS

REPRESENTED

TO VOTE

SHARE

(BY PROXY)

CAPITAL

In Favour

53

55,634,855

99.968057

99.968057

77.358919

Against

1

17,777

0.031943

0.031943

0.024718

Abstentions

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voting

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

54

55,652,632

100.000000

100.000000

77.383637

Extraordinary Session

1. Amendment to articles 4.1, 10.1, 10.2, 12, 15.1, 17.2, 17.7 and 18.1 of the Articles of Association.

NO. OF

NO. OF SHARES

% ON ORDINARY SHARES

% ON SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS

REPRESENTED

TO VOTE

SHARE

(BY PROXY)

CAPITAL

In Favour

14

54,169,865

97.335675

97.335675

75.321886

Against

40

1,482,767

2.664325

2.664325

2.061752

Abstentions

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voting

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

54

55,652,632

100.000000

100.000000

77.383637

2. Amendment to article 12 of the Articles of Association, by inserting the new paragraph 12.4 (designated representative).

NO. OF

NO. OF SHARES

% ON ORDINARY SHARES

% ON SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS

REPRESENTED

TO VOTE

SHARE

(BY PROXY)

CAPITAL

In Favour

11

54,158,827

97.315841

97.315841

75.306538

Against

43

1,493,805

2.684159

2.684159

2.077100

Abstentions

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voting

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

54

55,652,632

100.000000

100.000000

77.383637

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fiera Milano S.p.A. published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 19:50:07 UTC.