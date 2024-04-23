Fiera Milano SpA is an Italy-based holding company engaged in the trade shows and conferences industry. Its business activities are divided into five segments. The Italian Exhibitions segment covers the organization and hosting of exhibitions, such as the use, promotion and offer of furnished exhibition spaces. The Foreign Exhibitions includes the activities associated with exhibitions and end services for exhibitors. The Stand-fitting services segment encompasses the activities of Nolostand SpA stand-fitting services, technical services and all exhibition site services for exhibitions and congresses. The Media segment covers the production of content and supply of on line and off line publishing services, as well as the organization of events and congresses. It also includes publishing and digital services, events and training. The Congresses segment covers the management of conferences and events.

Sector Business Support Services