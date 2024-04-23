ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON APRIL 23RD 2024
Attendance to the meeting no. 54 Shareholders by proxy
representing no. 55,652,632 ordinary shares corresponding to 77.383637% of the ordinary share capital
Ordinary Session
1. Financial statements as at 31 December 2023:
1.1 Approval of the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2023, of the Report of the Board of Directors, of the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Independent Auditor's Report. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2023 and the 2023 Consolidated Disclosure of Non- financial Information pursuant to Legislative Decree 254/2016;
NO. OF
NO. OF SHARES
% ON ORDINARY SHARES
% ON SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
SHAREHOLDERS
REPRESENTED
TO VOTE
SHARE
(BY PROXY)
CAPITAL
In Favour
53
55,570,252
99.851975
99.851975
77.269090
Against
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Abstentions
1
82,380
0.148025
0.148025
0.114547
Not Voting
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
54
55,652,632
100.000000
100.000000
77.383637
1.2 Allocation of the financial year results.
NO. OF
NO. OF SHARES
% ON ORDINARY SHARES
% ON SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
SHAREHOLDERS
REPRESENTED
TO VOTE
SHARE
(BY PROXY)
CAPITAL
In Favour
54
55,652,632
100.000000
100.000000
77.383637
Against
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Abstentions
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voting
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
54
55,652,632
100.000000
100.000000
77.383637
2. Report on the Remuneration Policy and on the Remuneration Paid pursuant to article 123- ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998: 2.1 binding decision on the first section
NO. OF
NO. OF SHARES
% ON ORDINARY SHARES
% ON SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
SHAREHOLDERS
REPRESENTED
TO VOTE
SHARE
(BY PROXY)
CAPITAL
In Favour
53
55,634,855
99.968057
99.968057
77.358919
Against
1
17,777
0.031943
0.031943
0.024718
Abstentions
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voting
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
54
55,652,632
100.000000
100.000000
77.383637
2.2 non-binding decision on the second section
NO. OF
NO. OF SHARES
% ON ORDINARY SHARES
% ON SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
SHAREHOLDERS
REPRESENTED
TO VOTE
SHARE
(BY PROXY))
CAPITAL
In Favour
9
51,641,845
92.793176
92.793176
71.806735
Against
45
4,010,787
7.206824
7.206824
5.576902
Abstentions
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voting
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
54
55,652,632
100.000000
100.000000
77.383637
3. Appointment of the Board of of Statutory Auditors:
3.1 appointment of Standing Statutory Auditors and Substitute Statutory Auditors;
NO. OF
NO. OF SHARES
% ON ORDINARY SHARES
% ON SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
SHAREHOLDERS
REPRESENTED
TO VOTE
SHARE
(BY PROXY)
CAPITAL
LIST 1
6
46,945,862
84.355151
84.355151
65.277084
LIST 2
44
7,843,018
14.092807
14.092807
10.905527
Against
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Abstentions
4
863,752
1.552042
1.552042
1.201026
Not Voting
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
54
55,652,632
100.000000
100.000000
77.383637
- appointment of the Chairman; (ITEM NOT SUBMITTED FOR VOTE)
- determination of remuneration
NO. OF
NO. OF SHARES
% ON ORDINARY SHARES
% ON SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
SHAREHOLDERS
REPRESENTED
TO VOTE
SHARE
(BY PROXY)
CAPITAL
In Favour
54
55,652,632
100.000000
100.000000
77.383637
Against
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Abstentions
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voting
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
54
55,652,632
100.000000
100.000000
77.383637
4. Authorisation for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares under Articles 2357 and 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code, subject to revocation, for the portion not executed, of the resolution passed by the Shareholders' Meeting on 27 April 2023.
NO. OF
NO. OF SHARES
% ON ORDINARY SHARES
% ON SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
SHAREHOLDERS
REPRESENTED
TO VOTE
SHARE
(BY PROXY)
CAPITAL
In Favour
53
55,634,855
99.968057
99.968057
77.358919
Against
1
17,777
0.031943
0.031943
0.024718
Abstentions
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voting
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
54
55,652,632
100.000000
100.000000
77.383637
Extraordinary Session
1. Amendment to articles 4.1, 10.1, 10.2, 12, 15.1, 17.2, 17.7 and 18.1 of the Articles of Association.
NO. OF
NO. OF SHARES
% ON ORDINARY SHARES
% ON SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
SHAREHOLDERS
REPRESENTED
TO VOTE
SHARE
(BY PROXY)
CAPITAL
In Favour
14
54,169,865
97.335675
97.335675
75.321886
Against
40
1,482,767
2.664325
2.664325
2.061752
Abstentions
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voting
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
54
55,652,632
100.000000
100.000000
77.383637
2. Amendment to article 12 of the Articles of Association, by inserting the new paragraph 12.4 (designated representative).
NO. OF
NO. OF SHARES
% ON ORDINARY SHARES
% ON SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
SHAREHOLDERS
REPRESENTED
TO VOTE
SHARE
(BY PROXY)
CAPITAL
In Favour
11
54,158,827
97.315841
97.315841
75.306538
Against
43
1,493,805
2.684159
2.684159
2.077100
Abstentions
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voting
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
54
55,652,632
100.000000
100.000000
77.383637
