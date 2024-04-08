(Alliance News) - Fiera Milano Spa announced on Monday that it has approved the 2024-2027 strategic plan, in which it expects, at the end of the period, revenues in the range of EUR255-275 million, Ebitda between EUR120-130 million and investments of EUR88 million, of which EUR35 million will be supported by Fondazione Fiera Milano for the construction of infrastructure works.

Total cash and cash equivalents are expected to be between EUR151-171 million, of which at least EUR40 million is to be allocated to shareholder remuneration through stable annual dividends and EUR111-131 million can be allocated to growth by external lines.

The new plan, the company explains, focuses on building the fundamentals for sustained business development over the long term through 4 strategic priorities: "value proposition, sustainable business model, people and organization, and finally, relationships, recognition, identity."

With the first point, comes the plan to organize and host major events and provide a platform of integrated physical and digital services to build experiences of value and growth for exhibitors, visitors, and partners; with the second, the need to leverage sustainability as a competitive advantage and key factor to drive business growth; with the third point, the company intends to attract talent and capitalize on human value, with a continuous drive toward innovation, development of new skills, and personal growth; finally, the fourth pillar concerns the intention to increase awareness of the value created by the group among customers, partners, and institutions and strengthen Fiera Milano's positioning.

Fiera Milano's stock trades down 0.7 percent at EUR4.28 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

