(Alliance News) - Fiera Milano Spa announced Tuesday that it had purchased 173,000 of its own shares between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR2.39 for a value of EUR413,488.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 599,010 treasury shares or 0.8 percent of its share capital.

Fiera Milano's stock closed Tuesday in the red by 1.4 percent at EUR2.41 per share.

