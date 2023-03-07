Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Fiera Milano SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FM   IT0003365613

FIERA MILANO SPA

(FM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:03 2023-03-07 am EST
3.015 EUR   -0.50%
12:24pFiera Milano buys 26,000 treasury shares and concludes buyback
AN
12:04pPowell plays spoilsport; sell-off in Europe and U.S.
AN
05:58aEuropeans in the green; Amplifon tops the Mib.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiera Milano buys 26,000 treasury shares and concludes buyback

03/07/2023 | 12:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Fiera Milano Spa announced Tuesday that it purchased 26,000 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 27 and 28.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.02, for a total value of EUR78,601.00.

The company also announced that it had concluded its buyback program and held 683,758 treasury shares to date, representing 1.0 percent of its share capital.

Fiera Milano's stock closed Tuesday down 0.5 percent at EUR3.02 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about FIERA MILANO SPA
12:24pFiera Milano buys 26,000 treasury shares and concludes buyback
AN
12:04pPowell plays spoilsport; sell-off in Europe and U.S.
AN
05:58aEuropeans in the green; Amplifon tops the Mib.
AN
05:19aItaly's Fiera Milano, Fiere di Parma to Finalize Merger Deal After EUR16.5 Million Capi..
MT
03:52aFiera Milano will join Fiere di Parma with reserved aucap
AN
03/01Fiera Milano continues with buyback program and takes over 45,000 shares
AN
02/21Fiera Milano has purchased 45,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
02/20Fiera Milano : Integration of the sub-lease agreement among Fiera Milano, Fair Renew and F..
PU
02/20Fiera Milano : Guidelines for Shareholders
PU
02/17Fiera Milano : Capital Disclosures
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 208 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2022 -5,00 M -5,34 M -5,34 M
Net Debt 2022 365 M 390 M 390 M
P/E ratio 2022 -43,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 216 M 231 M 231 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 664
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart FIERA MILANO SPA
Duration : Period :
Fiera Milano SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIERA MILANO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,03 €
Average target price 3,80 €
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Palermo CEO, Director & General Manager
Carlo Bonomi Chairman
Sebastiano Carbone Director-Administrative, Financial & Tax
Alberto Baldan Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefania Chiaruttini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIERA MILANO SPA4.48%231
FISERV, INC.16.81%74 157
BLOCK, INC.28.60%48 707
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.56%45 179
UNITED RENTALS33.65%32 947
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC21.74%30 259