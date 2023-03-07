Fiera Milano buys 26,000 treasury shares and concludes buyback

(Alliance News) - Fiera Milano Spa announced Tuesday that it purchased 26,000 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 27 and 28.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.02, for a total value of EUR78,601.00.

The company also announced that it had concluded its buyback program and held 683,758 treasury shares to date, representing 1.0 percent of its share capital.

Fiera Milano's stock closed Tuesday down 0.5 percent at EUR3.02 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.